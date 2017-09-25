Improv Jam --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Meet people and enjoy some good music at Improv Jam. The event offers a musical event, process or activity where musicians play (i.e. 'jam') by improvising without extensive preparation or predefined arrangements. If you want to join in on the fun, you can or you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the music from the musicians. The show beings at 10:30 p.m. Yoga at the Battery Atlanta --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Bring your mat, towel, water and smile for a free hour class of Yoga in the Plaza. The class takes place every Thursday, except for Braves game days, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Old-Fashioned Competition at Southern Art & Bourbon Bar --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Join the fun for National Bourbon Heritage Month. Southern Art and Bourbon Bar will hold an Old-Fashioned Competition with special host Brown-Forman. Then, 10 lucky contestants will have the chance to vie for the judge's eye with all manner of garnish, taste, appearance and more - all for the intoxicating honor of winning the best old-fashion crown. The general admission for this event is free. If you like bourbon beverages, this is a place where you will want to be. Lyrics on the Lawn --- Friday, Sept. 29 Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy various Christian music styles on the lawn at Southwest Christian Fellowship Church at 645 Grant Street, SE. Don’t miss out on a fun, family-oriented event. Beatles, Burgers and Beer at Venkman’s --- Friday, Sept. 29 What’s better than burgers, beer and the Beatles on a Friday night? Make your way to Venkman’s in the Old Fourth Ward to witness all of your favorite Beatles movies on silent as your favorite Beatles songs play alongside. While the movies and music are free, the burgers with Venkman’s famous fries are $10. You must make reservations at www.venkmans.com or by calling 470-225-6162. Free park day --- Saturday, Sept. 30 In honor of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, enjoy a free entrance for some outdoor fun for the beginning of fall at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Douglasville September Saturdays Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Looking for fun for everyone? The September Saturdays festival provides fun and fellowship for everyone. With two chances in the month of September to experience the festival, come out and shop from over 100 vendors, listen to choral concerts and let your kids enjoy inflatables and the kids play area. Plus, enjoy free health and vision tests. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday. The last September festival will be held on Sept. 30. Taste of Clarkesville --- Saturday, Sept. 30 It’s fall, and the Clarkesville’s food festival has become a signature event. Come out to a Taste of Clarkesville to enjoy some great food, wine tasting, a beer garden, music and more. Entrance to the event is free while food and alcoholic can be purchased at the event. Heritage Sandy Springs Outdoors Club --- Saturday, Sept. 30 The HSSOC provides residents and visitors the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the city parks. Each week, the club hosts a hike on Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The hikes for this weekend will be held at Heritage Sandy Springs on Friday and Morgan Falls Saturday morning. Girls and Guitars Atlanta --- Saturday, Sept. 30 If you think girls don’t have love for guitars, think again. Girls & Guitars brings you a special Atlanta edition featuring inspirational acoustic soul artists Kyla Simone, Ra-chelle, Alexa Vaughn, Pearl, Roz, spoken word artist Chiereme Fortune, with guest host Erica Cumbo. Duluth Fall Festival Parade --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Heading to Duluth this Saturday? If you are, make your way downtown for the 2017 Duluth fall festival parade. Come out to witness local schools with different activities, fire trucks, antique cars, local dignitaries, boy scouts, girl scouts, dance classes, sponsors and clowns. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade starts on Main Street, continues south and east to Highway 120, turns south to Buford Highway, and ends at Hardy Industrial Boulevard. Princess Brunch: Cinderella at Venkman's --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Enjoy your brunch while watching the Disney’s animated masterpiece 'Cinderella' on the big screen while you eat. Admission for the event is free but if you want endless mimosas, they are available for purchase. Scarecrow Harvest --- Saturday, Sept. 30 What’s more fun than making your own scarecrow? The Scarecrow Harvest in Alpharetta gives you the opportunity to design and create your own scarecrow plus the chance to enjoy the free family fall festival that includes live music, hay rides to the Log Cabin, quirky face painting, festival food, artsy activities, stimulating story-telling and engaging inflatables. Make sure to join the fun! Sweet Auburn Music Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 Looking for a weekend filled lots of good entertainment, live music and more? Make your way to the Sweet Auburn Music Festival to witness a perfect blend of music, people, food, entertainment and culture. From upcoming hip hop acts, to timeless R&B & Gospel stars, to Rap veterans, to Alternative Greats, the Sweet Auburn Music Fest offers it all. Atlanta’s 16th Global Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 Atlanta’s Global Fest draws over 16,00 people with the opportunity to taste and embrace Southeast Asia through delicious authentic foods, live cultural performances, fashion shows, dance workshops, shopping, BYO Mat Yoga, Meditation workshop, Nutrition seminar, raffle prizes every hour, DJ spinning Indian beats, and lots more. Try your hand in a 40’ long Cricket batting cage. Kids also get the chance to experience the fun with free activities including a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artists, inflatable rides and popcorn and cotton candy. Come out and get ready for a great time. Woofstock --- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 If you love furry, four-legged friends, come out to Woofstock for one of the largest pet adoption events in the southeast with 40,000 pet-lovers over two days. Woofstock also features an array of family-filled events including live music, dog contests, pet adoptions, pet vendors, arts and crafts, delicious food trucks and ice-cold beverages. Candler Park Fall Festival --- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 Candler Park’s Fall Festival is a two-day event that is expected to attract nearly 15,000 people. Enjoy a celebration of music, art, family a race, a tour of homes and more. Produced by the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization, the festival is free. Koi and Goldfish Show ---- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 Don’t miss out on the chance to see a variety of fish and the opportunity to shop from vendors at the Koi and Goldfish Show at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. Free food for kids --- Select restaurants Captain D’s: Get two free children’s meals with each adult meal purchased on Thursday of each week. Chick-fil-A: Bring your child to Chick-fil-A on Tuesday of each week to get a free four- or six-piece chicken nugget meal with waffle potato fries and a drink. Golden Corral: Children 10 and under can eat for free from the children’s buffet, which includes vegetables, sides, meats and dessert.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself