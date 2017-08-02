Massachusetts authorities are searching for a group of teenagers caught on video brutally attacking another group of teens in Quincy on Monday. The video is extremely graphic and hard to watch, but police are hoping the images can be used to identify those behind the assault.

>> Read more trending news

The attack on a group of teens by the other group was recorded on a cell phone, and police said it’s a critical clue to help find those responsible.

The faces of those responsible have been blurred out because of their ages.

The attack was reported around 5 p.m. on a dock near Marina Bay and appeared to show a group of boys that are surrounded by another group, and began to taunt them and use inappropriate language.

That’s when the assault began.

When the boys tried to walk away, a member of the other group threw one of the victims to the ground. As he cowered on the pier trying to protect himself, he was then kicked and punched by the other teen.

Then the group grabbed another victim as he walked away and he, too, was punched and kicked by a few others.

The video is making the rounds on social media, including a Facebook group for Quincy residents, where the faces are not blurred out.

“Disgusting. I think it’s inappropriate and they looked like they did nothing wrong,” Quincy resident Shelby Chiasson said.

“I feel bad. There was one kid who stuck up for them and that’s the right thing to do,” she said

>> Related: Police investigating vicious attack caught on camera in Quincy

By the time Quincy and Massachusetts State Police arrived, the teens had fled.

Authorities are hoping that members of the public, who have seen the video, will step up and identify the attackers.