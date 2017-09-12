Listen Live
National
Video of tree falling on moving car reminds drivers to stay off roads during storms
Close

Video of tree falling on moving car reminds drivers to stay off roads during storms

Video of tree falling on moving car reminds drivers to stay off roads during storms
Photo Credit: Gordon Donovan/Getty Images
A fallen tree rests on the power lines across a street in Westerleigh section of Staten Island, New York on Saturday, November 3, 2012 several days after Hurricane Sandy hit the area.

Video of tree falling on moving car reminds drivers to stay off roads during storms

By: Lori Wilson, WSBTV.com

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -  A man driving on Highway 92 in Spalding County, Georgia, captured a scary scene on his dashcam video.

Michael Hand was heading from Griffin, Georgia, to Fayetteville, Georgia, on Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Irma moved through the state. Dashcam video shows a large tree fall across the road just ahead of the car in front of him.

The white SUV that Hand was driving behind ran straight into the tree and flipped up almost vertically before landing back on its wheels. 

"I started falling and just closed my eyes and hit the brakes," driver April Baxter told WSB-TV. "I closed my eyes, and the airbags popped. It was all so fast, very fast."

Baxter said she was traveling about 40 mph on her way to her sister-in-law's house to meet her husband and stay for the night. 

"We live in a mobile home, so I was trying to get to safety," she said. 

The woman said she was terrified about what was going to happen when she saw the tree start to fall."I thought, 'This is the end. I'm done,'" she said. 

Baxter is taking medication for her injuries, which include a seat belt burn, a strained shoulder muscle from holding the steering wheel so tight and a hurt knee. 

She said she is thankful for everybody that stopped to help and thankful that her injuries were not worse.

WSB-TV posted Hand's video on Facebook. Share it with friends and family as a warning about what can happen while driving in a storm.

News

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Apple expected to unveil new iPhone
    Apple expected to unveil new iPhone
    Apple is expected to unveil a redesigned iPhone on Tuesday at a product event scheduled at 10 a.m. PDT at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The anticipated phone would be unveiled a decade after Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs first introduced the world to the iPhone, according to The Associated Press. “(It) could also cost twice what the original iPhone did,” the AP reported, adding that the phone was expected to cost $1,000. “It would set a new price threshold for any smartphone intended to appeal to a mass market.” Citing an information leak, Bloomberg reported that the phone will be called the iPhone X. It will be one of three phones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, unveiled Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. >> Watch the product event from Steve Jobs Theater The information leak was first reported by the Apple news site 9to5Mac. The site reported that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are expected to have subtle improvements over the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but that the iPhone X is 'the major new phone.' The iPhone X is expected to have numerous upgrades, including a larger, crisper OLED screen, improved cameras and a facial recognition system meant to replace Apple’s Touch ID, 9to5Mac reported.
  • Big-hearted FL couple adopt 7 siblings split up in foster care 
    Big-hearted FL couple adopt 7 siblings split up in foster care 
    Dashoan and Sofia Olds have always wanted to adopt children, but it wasn’t until they saw a story on the news about seven siblings divided up between several foster families that the Marianna, Florida, couple felt a calling. >> Read more trending news “It was a done deal from the day we saw the story,” Sofia told WECP. “Before we even met them, it was a done deal. When I saw that picture, it was a done deal for me, honestly. We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to do this. It’s time. There’s no maybe, we have to do this.'” So, they adopted all seven kids. “We thought we would never get adopted, but I thought this was a really good blessing for us,” 12-year-old Necia, the oldest, said. Blair Bell, who works with the Children’s Home Society, said she was told to adopt the children out separately. “I heard from so many people that finding a home for seven children would be impossible,” she said. “It was very important to find a home that would be able to take all seven and make a real forever family.” Dashoan and Sofia said they have a lot to teach, but the family will do all of it together as a team. >> Related: Grandparents raising grandchildren after daughter’s death win the lottery “We’re going to build their faith up, we’re going to build them educationally,” Dashoan said. “We’re going to get them active in a sport or an activity, or something extracurricular. And we’re going to love each other, so we’re going to do all of it.”
  • 8-year-old nearly hanged by rope tied around neck by teenagers, family says
    8-year-old nearly hanged by rope tied around neck by teenagers, family says
    A New Hampshire boy was hospitalized after teenagers tried to hang him by the neck, according to his family -- some of whom posted photos of the child’s wounds on Facebook to spread the word about the attack. >> Read more trending news The 8-year-old child had to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after the Aug. 28 incident, according to NH1. “My son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14-year-old kid decided to hang him from a tree,” Cassandra Merlin, the boy’s mother wrote on Facebook. “I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died because of some little ... teenage kids. Quincy is doing okay, just keep him in your prayers.” The boy’s grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, told the Valley News it wasn’t an accident. She said her grandson was playing in a backyard with a group of older teenagers in their neighborhood when the teens began throwing sticks and rocks at the boy and calling him racial slurs. According to Valley News, the teens had referred to Slattery’s biracial grandson with racial slurs before. She alleged the incident escalated when the teens grabbed a rope from an old tire swing, draped it around the boy’s neck and pushed him off a picnic table, where he hung. “One boy said, ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him,” Slattery told Valley News. The boy swung back and forth by his neck three times before he was able to remove the rope from his neck, according to Valley News. He sustained cuts and rope burns.  New Hampshire police are still investigating. While Claremont police Chief Mark Chase would confirm that the department was investigating “an incident,” he would not give more detail than that, as the alleged victims and perpetrators are all under 18. He did confirm that the alleged perpetrators were teenagers. Chase also said that the intention of obscuring names and other information is done in accordance with New Hampshire law. The boy’s mother has vowed to get justice for the alleged assault and in a Facebook post said, “My only intentions of making Quincy’s story public is (to) show this country that racism does in fact still exist. That it is still so alive that our children are living in a world of hate. (They are) being exposed to all types of hatred.” Slattery said her grandson is still recovering emotionally and physically.  “I do believe he does not want to believe that he was being hurt purposefully,” she told Valley News. “That is the kind of kid he is.” Read more at Valley News. Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
