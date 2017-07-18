ANTHEM, Ariz. - A man in Anthem, Arizona, and his dog were seen on video being attacked by a bobcat Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say tested positive for rabies.
KSAZ reported that, according to Daisy Mountain Fire officials, a bobcat was following a man and his German shepherd and attacked the dog.
“The German Shepherd was able to protect both itself and its owner from the bobcat when a bystander stopped to aid the man and his dog,” Daisy Mountain Public Information Officer Brent Fenton told KTVK.
Video taken by an onlooker shows two men trying to get the bobcat off the dog. The dog’s owner was trying to pull the pup away from the animal and another man got the animal off the dog. The bobcat can be seen latching onto a man’s hand and the man swinging to try to get it off.
The dog owner was not hurt, but the other man who was bit received first aid and had his hand wrapped by firefighters who arrived on the scene. He drove himself to the hospital and was told to get a rabies shot, KTVK reported.
Arizona Game and Fish officials attempted to capture the bobcat, but it had to be killed after it continued to behave aggressively.
The Associated Press reported that a necropsy was conducted on the animal. Tissue samples sent to the Arizona Department of Health Services determined the bobcat tested positive for rabies.
Video of the attack can be seen below. It contains graphic images and explicit language.
