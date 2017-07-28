Video shows man driving car at 100 mph with baby on board

There's tons of great stuff to do this weekend. Pencil in some time for these great events!FridayArt! Dance! Party!RASTAGRAPHY is back ! Check out a night featuring a pop-up gallery featuring over 30 local artists, four live artists, two bands, live Hip Hop, five DJs, an Anything But Clothes Contest and more.SaturdayZombie Pub CrawlWhen the master minds behind Chambers of Horror and Diesel Filling Station sit down for a beer, strange things happen. In the Spring of '09 after many beers and shots the Zombie Pub Crawl was born. Conveniently located in the heart of the Virginia Highlands, the ZPC (Zombie Pub Crawl) strives to strike fear in the residents and customers strolling up and down N. Highland Ave. What would it look like if the undead walked the streets, how would the innocent bystanders respond? That was the question that arose, and the ZPC is the answer.Dog of the YearThe winning dog earns the title of Piedmont Park Dog of the Year for one year starting August 1. They will be the park's spokes-dog for dog-related events, and the mascot for the Piedmont Park Dog Parks.Drum Corps International's Southeastern ChampionshipThis year's line-up will feature tight-scoring, head-to-head competition among the World Class corps with revolutionary show concepts. Joining the World Class corps will be many Open Class corps, also vying for position in the overall standings for the remainder of the season. The result will be an action-packed event with music, color, and pageantry at the highest level of competition.Sunday'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'It's been 35 years since Sean Penn uttered those immortal words as stoner dude Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High ... and for two days only this summer, the class of '82 is reuniting as the classic high-school comedy returns to the big screen. On Sunday, July 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 1, Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series bring the 'totally awesome' movie to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide. Final ride on Georgia CycloneSix Flags Over Georgia announced the Georgia Cyclone, the iconic wooden roller coaster, will close for good Sunday, July 30. Take the last ride on this roller coaster.Live Love Pool Party Enjoy one of Atlanta's greatest pools for a great cause! Project Live Love is hosting a pool party at the Atlantic House on July 30th from 1:00-4:00. Your $30 donation to attend the party will keep a person warm this winter, help a homeless vet find a job, or provide a homeless person a haircut. SaturdayAtlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SCThe rematch goes down at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech. Foreigner with Cheap TrickEnjoy some great tunes at Chastain Park. Friday, Saturday & SundayHBCU Alumni Weekend There's a host of events to bring graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities together from across the country including networking events, cookouts, day parties and more.