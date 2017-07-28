Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National
Video shows man driving car at 100 mph with baby on board
Video shows man driving car at 100 mph with baby on board

Video shows man driving car at 100 mph with baby on board
By: WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  A Charlotte man charged in several pharmacy robberies could be in more trouble because of a video posted on social media.

The video was posted on Damon Pratt's Facebook page last month.

It appears to show him driving with a baby in the backseat and the speedometer showing that the car was going 100 mph.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson said that it is child endangerment and detectives are investigating.

Police arrested Pratt in February after they said he robbed several pharmacies, stealing powerful painkillers.

Court records show Pratt is due in front of a judge Thursday for the robbery charges.

  Target is ending its rewards program next month
    Target is ending its rewards program next month
    Target will be ending its Cartwheel Perks program next month, with Aug. 27 the final day to compile points and Sept. 27 the last day to select deals, CNBC reported. >> Read more trending news The program, which was launched in September 2016, allowed shoppers to collect points from purchases and receive digital coupons that offered savings from 5 percent to 50 percent off specific items in the store. Shoppers would present the barcode on their phones at checkout to receive discounts. While the Cartwheel Perks program is ending, Target officials are not ruling out another incentive program for shoppers.  "We had many leanings about how to engage and reward guests that we plan to leverage in the future," a Target spokesman told CNBC.  Several shoppers took to Twitter to express their displeasure. "Half the reason I go to @Target and use Cartwheel so often is the Perks, so I'm a little upset that they're ending it," one shopper tweeted. Target, in an email, said "exciting changes" are ahead for Cartwheel. "We can't wait to share them with you," the company wrote.
  Dead humpback washes ashore on Massachusetts beach
    Dead humpback washes ashore on Massachusetts beach
    A whale carcass washed ashore in Massachusetts on Thursday evening, officials said.  >> Read more trending news  Cape Cod National Seashore Chief Ranger Leslie Reynolds said she first learned of the dead whale Thursday afternoon, around 2 p.m. At that time, it was floating about a half mile out from Nauset Light Beach.  'The life guards were watching it ... we have a lot of people on the beach this time of year,' she said.  The whale washed ashore around 6:30 p.m. Reynolds went and took a look at the 40-foot female humpback, and said she saw no obvious signs of trauma.  The International Fund for Animal Welfare went and saw the whale Thursday afternoon while it was still in the water and it will be visiting the whale Friday to perform a necropsy, Reynolds said. Seashore rangers will place warning signs around the whale and telling onlookers to stay away from the carcass.  While injured dolphins and seals often wash ashore, a whale this large is unusual, Reynolds said.  'This is the first I have experienced a large whale that has come ashore,' she said. She's worked at the Cape Cod National Seashore the last five years.  The National Park Service said the plan is to let nature take its course after the necropsy.  'Typically they decompose on the spot, the birds come in and feed,' Reynolds said.  She also noted the high tide Friday night might take part of the whale out to sea. 
  Woman says she couldn't appeal fine after Uber driver accused her of making mess
    Woman says she couldn't appeal fine after Uber driver accused her of making mess
    A woman is upset after she ways she got an unexpected charge on an Uber ride and had to go to great lengths to get an explanation. Kyle Heller said a 10-minute ride to the airport usually costs around $7, but she got a bill for nearly $90 after a driver accused her of staining his seat. 'It threw me off completely because I didn't expect it,' she said. She said there was no way she left a mess in the car. TRENDING STORIES: Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection Pregnant mother, 3 sons killed in crash on the way to Bible camp Ga. family raises tuition money for nursing aide who cared for their mother 'I always look when I get out because I leave my phone and stuff like that, so I looked and I know that nothing was there,' Heller said. Heller contacted Channel 2 Action News after she says she had trouble get answers about the bill. She said Uber charged her card without her input. 'I called numerous numbers and was never able to contact anybody and they have a recording that your state is not one of the states you can verbally communicated in,' she said. Heller said she emailed Uber and was told there were no refunds. Channel 2's Carl Willis asked Uber about the charges. The company said the cleaning fees help compensate drivers for lost time on the road and their customer support investigates both sides. 'Upon review, the rider was refunded the cleaning fee. We apologize for any inconvenience and are investigating the matter,' Uber said in a statement. Heller said she is thankful Channel 2 Action News helped her get her money back. Uber said they are investigating the matter and how it was handled.
  Things to do: Zombie Pub Crawl, HBCU weekend, 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'
    Things to do: Zombie Pub Crawl, HBCU weekend, 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'
    There's tons of great stuff to do this weekend. Pencil in some time for these great events!FridayArt! Dance! Party!RASTAGRAPHY is back ! Check out a night featuring a pop-up gallery featuring over 30 local artists, four live artists, two bands, live Hip Hop, five DJs, an Anything But Clothes Contest and more.SaturdayZombie Pub CrawlWhen the master minds behind Chambers of Horror and Diesel Filling Station sit down for a beer, strange things happen. In the Spring of '09 after many beers and shots the Zombie Pub Crawl was born. Conveniently located in the heart of the Virginia Highlands, the ZPC (Zombie Pub Crawl) strives to strike fear in the residents and customers strolling up and down N. Highland Ave. What would it look like if the undead walked the streets, how would the innocent bystanders respond? That was the question that arose, and the ZPC is the answer.Dog of the YearThe winning dog earns the title of Piedmont Park Dog of the Year for one year starting August 1. They will be the park's spokes-dog for dog-related events, and the mascot for the Piedmont Park Dog Parks.Drum Corps International's Southeastern ChampionshipThis year's line-up will feature tight-scoring, head-to-head competition among the World Class corps with revolutionary show concepts. Joining the World Class corps will be many Open Class corps, also vying for position in the overall standings for the remainder of the season. The result will be an action-packed event with music, color, and pageantry at the highest level of competition.Sunday'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'It's been 35 years since Sean Penn uttered those immortal words as stoner dude Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High ... and for two days only this summer, the class of '82 is reuniting as the classic high-school comedy returns to the big screen. On Sunday, July 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 1, Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series bring the 'totally awesome' movie to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide. Final ride on Georgia CycloneSix Flags Over Georgia announced the Georgia Cyclone, the iconic wooden roller coaster, will close for good Sunday, July 30. Take the last ride on this roller coaster.Live Love Pool Party Enjoy one of Atlanta's greatest pools for a great cause! Project Live Love is hosting a pool party at the Atlantic House on July 30th from 1:00-4:00. Your $30 donation to attend the party will keep a person warm this winter, help a homeless vet find a job, or provide a homeless person a haircut. SaturdayAtlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SCThe rematch goes down at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech. Foreigner with Cheap TrickEnjoy some great tunes at Chastain Park. Friday, Saturday & SundayHBCU Alumni Weekend There's a host of events to bring graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities together from across the country including networking events, cookouts, day parties and more.
  Atlanta contacted about 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta contacted about 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta is going to be part of the bid to host some games in the 2026 World Cup. A joint North American bid hopes to bring 80 matches here, with 60 played in the U.S. 'We project to play a big part in the 2026 World Cup,' said Dan Corso, President of the Atlanta Sports Council. Corso said Atlanta has been contacted about being a potential site for multiple matches. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver 'Started reaching out, and in our case in the U.S., reached out to us to just start asking some questions if interested in moving forward in the bid process with them,' Corso said. The hope is to land a semi-final or even the final match. The games would be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 'We can have a full-size FIFA pitch here, one of the things that can make this one of the top venues when the World Cup comes to America,' a crew member said during a tour of the stadium. Atlanta United has proved that the city has a large soccer fan base, leading the league in attendance. A World Cup could bring a big boost to the city. 'There's a huge economic side and impact to hosting a World Cup, but also a great social impact,' Corso said. The final bid is due in March. Atlanta was part of the United States' failed bid to host the 2022 World Cup.
  ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    The Atlanta Bike Life community says the death of one of their members this week shows the need for a safe place to ride in the city. Friends say Michael Clarke was one of the most talented bike riders in the city but they say riding is becoming increasingly dangerous on the streets with nowhere else to go. The 25-year-old collided with another car in southwest Atlanta. The popular member of Atlanta Bike Life died Wednesday from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Pregnant mother, 3 sons killed in crash on the way to Bible camp Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say George State Patrol says Clarke was driving a stolen dirt bike when he hit a car as the other driver attempted to turn left onto Campbellton Road from Alma Street. It's illegal for off-road vehicles to be on any city streets. 'We saw a whole bunch of Georgia State Patrol officers chasing two guys on a motorbike and they were going so fast and they were literally on their tail like the whole time,' one witness told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. Witnesses say they saw troopers chase Clarke and a friend, but Georgia State Patrol said that is not the case. 'There was no police in sight. It just so happened the APD officer rolled out behind him,' said Sgt. Charles Chapeau with Georgia State Patrol. Investigators say Clarke and his friend were running red lights and stop signs before the crash. Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police say it's their job to crack down on these riders because it's illegal for off road vehicles to be on city roads. They also want to make it clear that they care about those who are on the road. 'I hate that the man lost his life. We have compassion, we have sympathy for his family,' Sgt. Chapeau said.
