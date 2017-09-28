Video shows car plow into group of people during fight

Listen Live
National
(WSBTV.com

By: WSBTV.com

A fight among a group of girls led to someone driving a car into a group of people, police say.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday along Quilly Street in Griffin, Georgia. 

Video obtained by WSB-TV shows a group of women fighting in the middle of the street.

The video then shows a car strike several in the crowd of people as it leaves the scene. 

Five people were injured in the incident. One person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case. They are currently looking for Shameka Sharell Peoples, 31, of Griffin.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the older model gold Lexus SUV that was involved in the crash.

News

    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
    U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who has said she was considering running to unseat Sen. Jeff Flake, has officially announced her candidacy. Sinema said in a YouTube video Thursday that she's running for the Senate so she can help people and because she's 'not giving up on the American dream.' She was elected to Congress in 2012 and became the body's first openly bisexual member. Flake, a conservative Republican who has been a critic of President Donald Trump, was elected in 2012. Sinema will first face off with Democrat Deedra Abboud of Phoenix and businessman and former public school teacher Jim Moss of Globe. 'I want to do more for my country. I have the chance to change things and help Arizonans every day,' Sinema said in her video. Flake's campaign quickly issued a response to the announcement. 'From her time working on Ralph Nader's campaign to the state legislature to Congress, Krysten (Kyrsten) Sinema has always been out-of-touch with Arizona and she'll do anything to hide her progressive record,' Jeff Flake campaign spokesman Will Allison said in a statement. But Flake could face a tough primary. Trump has sent out tweets signaling his support for far-right candidate Kelli Ward, a former state senator whom Sen. John McCain handily beat in the last election. If other Republicans join the primary race, it could make it even harder for Flake to win and keep his seat. Sinema has long been considered a top threat on the Democrat side. Sinema, 41, was largely considered a liberal while serving in the Arizona Legislature but has cultivated a reputation as a moderate while in Congress. She recently came under fire by liberal groups for voting in favor of several Trump initiatives, including a bill that gives the government more power to deport immigrants suspected of being in gangs.
    A fight among a group of girls led to someone driving a car into a group of people, police say.  The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday along Quilly Street in Griffin.  Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a group of women fighting in the middle of the street. The video then shows a car strike several in the crowd of people as it leaves the scene.  Five people were injured in the incident. One person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. We're hearing from the family of one of the teens injured, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. Police said they have a person of interest in the case. They are currently looking for Shameka Sharell Peoples, 31, of Griffin. TRENDING STORIES: Drunk driver facing charges after slamming into cop on Ga. 400, police say Police: 19-year-old tried to kill baby niece by lacing breast milk with Excedrin UGA kicker who left player Devon Gales paralyzed says that moment changed his life Georgia State Patrol said Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the older model gold Lexus SUV that was involved in the crash.
    Tom Price, who leads Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services says that he’ll pay for the private jets that he’s taken during his tenure. >> Read more trending news  The repayment — $51,887.31, according to Price’s office — covered only the secretary’s seat. Price did not address the overall cost of the flights, which could amount to several hundred thousand dollars and is under investigation. Price has taken at least 26 private jets since May, totaling more than $400,000 in fees, Politico first reported. The spending caught the eye of President Trump, who reportedly wasn’t happy with his cabinet member. In one week, Price took five trips on private jets, including one trip from Washington to Philadelphia, which is a distance of 135 miles. But in a Thursday statement, the bureaucrat claimed “the taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes.” The Department of Health and Human Services claims that all the trips were made to conduct official government business. However, on two occasions, Price flew to resort locations where he owns property. And while top officials may fly private overseas, they usually take commercial flights when in the United States. HHS launched an internal investigation into the former Georgia congressman President Trump has reportedly been angered by the loose spending. On Wednesday, when asked if he will keep Price in his cabinet, the president responded, “We’ll see.” While in the House of Representatives, Price led the House Budget Committee and worked to cut taxes and federal spending. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    Police say a woman is missing two weeks after a group of carjackers shot and killed her boyfriend in a gas station parking lot. Martin Hvizda, 31, was shot and killed Sept. 16 at an Exxon gas station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said his killers drove off in his SUV. Family members are concerned by the disappearance of Hvizda’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Nnenna Iheke. She was last seen Sunday morning at her apartment in Buckhead. We’re talking to police about what they call an “unusual occurrence” on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
    Students at Harvard University staged a protest Thursday as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivered an address on school choice. Some held up fists. One held up a sign reading, 'White supremacist.' Others called for protections for victims of campus sexual assault. DeVos last week revoked Obama administration guidance that instructed colleges on how to handle sexual assault cases. She did not interrupt her speech Thursday to address the protesters, but later took some pointed questions from the audience. The protest was mostly silent, though some students snapped their fingers or cheered in support of some questions. Asked about protections for transgender student, DeVos said she is committed to making sure all students are safe. Earlier this year, she rescinded guidance that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity. 'With respect to any student that feels unsafe or discriminated against in their school, that is the last thing we want and the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education continues to hear and work with the schools that have any of those issues to deal with,' DeVos said. 'And we are committed to doing that on behalf of the students.' She said she wants new rules on campus sexual assault to be fair to both the victims and the accused. 'One sexual assault is one too many,' DeVos said. 'By the same token, one student that is denied due process is one to many. So we need to ensure that that policy and that framework is fair to all students.' Another student said school choice is used by large corporation to make profits and asked DeVos how much she expects her net worth to increase as a result of her policies. DeVos took the question in stride. 'I have written lots of checks to support giving parents and kids options to choose a school of their choice,' DeVos said. 'The balance on my income has gone very much the other way and will continue to do so.' School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools. Charter schools are funded by public money but usually operated by entities that are independent of school districts. During her speech DeVos talked about the importance of reforming the American education system. 'The future of school choice does not begin with a new federal mandate from Washington,' DeVos said. Rather, she added, the role of the federal government is to help states provide more choices for parents as they decide where to send their children to school. 'We can amplify the voices of those who only want better for their kid,' she said in the speech at Harvard's Program on Education Policy and Governance. 'We can assist states who are working to further empower parents, and urge those who haven't.' There were protests both inside and outside the auditorium. Samantha White, a 19-year-old neurobiology major, said she came to the speech to ask DeVos why she rescinded the guidance on campus sexual assault. 'I am very upset and angry about it,' White said. 'Sexual assault is such a huge problem on college campus already and if you are rolling this back, it makes survivors of sexual assault more vulnerable and it's more difficult for them to seek justice when there aren't these regulations.' Sophomore Brandon Hill came to learn more about school choice. Hill, who studies applied mathematics, said he has studied at both a charter and a traditional public school and found his charter school to be more focused on students' academic growth and character development. 'The teachers could explore different curriculum ideas and teach what they are interested in and what they are excited about,' Hills said. 'I appreciated it, yes. I would say it was more innovative.' Tony DelaRosa, 27, a student at Harvard's Graduate School of Education, held a sign reading 'Our Students Are Not 4 Sale.' 'We need public schools not to lose our funding and be given to charter schools,' DelaRosa told the AP. 'Administering more charters anywhere, it's going to take funding from somewhere.' Before the speech, the Education Department announced $253 million in grants to expand charter schools across the country. The awards went to nine states, two state agencies and over 20 nonprofit charter management organizations. The grants were awarded as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act. 'Charter schools are now part of the fabric of American education, and I look forward to seeing how we can continue to work with states to help ensure more students can learn in an environment that works for them,' DeVos said in a statement. DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump's education chief.
