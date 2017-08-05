Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 87
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 88° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds
Close

VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds

A man lifting a caught hammerhead shark above the water and shooting it with a gun. (Miami Herald)

VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds

By: Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

SIESTA KEY, Fla. -  Yet another disturbing video involving a shark has gone viral.

Late last month, a video surfaced showing a shark being dragged behind a boat driven at high speed. A second video showed people pouring beer over a hammerhead shark’s gills.

In the latest video, a man lifts a hammerhead shark caught on a line out of the water, fires two shots into the animal’s gills and then laughs. Like the previous two videos, which also brought mass outrage from social media users, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the shark-shooting video.

>> Read more trending news

» Man in shark-dragging video asks for increased police patrols

South Florida animal activist Russ Rector told the Miami Herald the person who recorded the video sent it to him, saying he was told the incident happened off Siesta Key in Florida, near Sarasota.

“If you are going to kill a shark, you shoot it in the head,” he told the Herald. “He fired shots into the gill, causing the shark to bleed out and suffocate.”

A spokesman for FWC told WSVN the video was forwarded because of the public outcry from the shark-dragging video. The agency can’t confirm identities, the spokesman said.

Under FWC rules, sharks can’t be shot in Florida waters, but they can be shot in federal waters, which are farther from shore. Where the video took place remains unclear.

Read more at the Miami Herald and WSVN.

Related

FILE --An Oct. 27, 2005 file photo shows a hammerhead shark in a large tank at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta.
Close

Hammerhead shark

Photo Credit: JOHN BAZEMORE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE --An Oct. 27, 2005 file photo shows a hammerhead shark in a large tank at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta.

Watch: Shark dragged by boaters; FWC investigates
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds
    VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds
    Yet another disturbing video involving a shark has gone viral. Late last month, a video surfaced showing a shark being dragged behind a boat driven at high speed. A second video showed people pouring beer over a hammerhead shark’s gills. In the latest video, a man lifts a hammerhead shark caught on a line out of the water, fires two shots into the animal’s gills and then laughs. Like the previous two videos, which also brought mass outrage from social media users, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the shark-shooting video. >> Read more trending news » Man in shark-dragging video asks for increased police patrols South Florida animal activist Russ Rector told the Miami Herald the person who recorded the video sent it to him, saying he was told the incident happened off Siesta Key in Florida, near Sarasota. “If you are going to kill a shark, you shoot it in the head,” he told the Herald. “He fired shots into the gill, causing the shark to bleed out and suffocate.” A spokesman for FWC told WSVN the video was forwarded because of the public outcry from the shark-dragging video. The agency can’t confirm identities, the spokesman said. Under FWC rules, sharks can’t be shot in Florida waters, but they can be shot in federal waters, which are farther from shore. Where the video took place remains unclear. Read more at the Miami Herald and WSVN.
  • Photo of cops allegedly asleep in cruiser sparks online debate
    Photo of cops allegedly asleep in cruiser sparks online debate
    A photo of two Indiana police officers that allegedly shows them sleeping in their cruiser has sparked a spirited online discussion. Sarah E. Lawrence posted several photos on Facebook that she claimed were taken Saturday morning at St. Andrews Cemetery in Richmond. The photos show two Richmond police officers who appear to be asleep in their cruiser, which is parked on a cemetery road. >> Read more trending news The reaction to the sleeping officers was mixed. While some were annoyed that public servants appeared to be sleeping on the job, others came to their defense, saying they may have been on break. Richmond Police Chief Jim Branum told The Palladium-Item that he will launch an internal investigation into the matter. He said department policy prohibits officers from sleeping while on duty, and the officers could face disciplinary action.
  • Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
    Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
    President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster is stressing that it is 'impossible to overstate the danger' posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been 'deeply briefed' on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles. McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he acknowledged this 'would be a very costly war, in terms of —in terms of the suffering of mainly the South Korean people.' McMaster continued: 'So what we have to do is — is everything we can to — to pressure this regime, to pressure Kim Jong Un and those around him such that they conclude it is in their interest to denuclearize.' The comments came as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in the Philippines for a regional summit that is expected to focus heavily on concerns with North Korea. Tillerson has no plans to sit down with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho at the event. Tillerson's reluctance to sit down with his North Korean counterpart is despite his growing push for Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table with the U.S. Tillerson said this week that such talks would have to be predicated on the North giving up its nuclear weapons aspirations and that the conditions for such talks haven't yet been met by North Korea's government. The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program. The Security Council has already imposed six rounds of sanctions that have failed to halt North Korea's drive to improve its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities.
  • Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting
    Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting
    Authorities said a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta early Saturday morning. Atlanta police said someone reported that a man had been shot at a home on the 3000 block of Browns Mill Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died. Homicide investigators are working the case. No one has been taken into custody. We're talking with police about the evidence in the case -- watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. TRENDING STORIES: SWAT, officers swarm Guitar Center in Brookhaven Boy, 5, locked 12 hours a day in room, forced to eat carrots, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going'
  • Community organizer criticized for Facebook post comparing Maxine Waters to ape
    Community organizer criticized for Facebook post comparing Maxine Waters to ape
    A community organizer in New Mexico has come under fire after sending a critic a Facebook message that likened an African-American member of Congress to an ape. Gloria Mendoza, a longtime community activist and organizer in Santa Fe, sent an adversary a Facebook message that included the image of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California next to an image of an orangutan wearing a wig. >> Read more trending news Valerie Kennedy, the message's recipient, shared the post with The New Mexican. Kennedy replied to Mendoza, saying, 'Your racism is duly noted.' Mendoza retorted that Waters was a racist and accused Kennedy of being a racist and bully. When reached for comment, Mendoza told The New Mexican that the post was a joke and that she didn't think the post was racist. When asked if she would apologize to Kennedy, Mendoza offered, 'Sorry if you're offended by it.' While many in the community were offended by the post, a few people came to Mendoza's defense. Jim Williamson, a City Council candidate, told The New Mexican, “Gloria Mendoza’s free speech is guaranteed in our Constitution. She has her style, just as we all do. I am not one to criticize.” He went on to say, “There’s no way that Gloria’s racist.
  • What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
    What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
    Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes the Aug. 21 eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. The path of totality — where day briefly becomes night — will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts — well into Canada, Central America and even the top of South America — will be treated to a partial eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918. No tickets are required for this Monday show, just special eclipse glasses so you don't ruin your eyes. Some eclipse tidbits : WHAT'S A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE? When the moon passes between Earth and the sun, and scores a bull's-eye by completely blotting out the sunlight, that's a total solar eclipse . The moon casts a shadow on our planet. Dead center is where sky gazers get the full treatment. In this case, the total eclipse will last up to 2 minutes and 40-plus seconds in places. A partial eclipse will be visible along the periphery. Clouds could always spoil the view, so eclipse watchers need to be ready to split for somewhere with clear skies, if necessary. WHAT'S THE PATH ON AUG. 21? The path of totality will begin near Lincoln City, Oregon, as the lunar shadow makes its way into the U.S. This path will be 60 to 70 miles wide (97 to 113 kilometers); the closer to the center, the longer the darkness. Totality will cross from Oregon into Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and, finally, South Carolina. It will also pass over tiny slivers of Montana and Iowa. The eclipse will last longest near Carbondale, Illinois: two minutes and 44 seconds. The biggest cities in the path include Nashville; Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina; Salem, Oregon; Casper, Wyoming; and just partially within, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. LAST TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSES IN U.S.? Hawaii experienced a total solar eclipse in 1991. But the U.S. mainland hasn't seen a total solar eclipse since 1979, when it swooped across Oregon, Washington state, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, then into Canada. Before that, in 1970, a total solar eclipse skirted the Atlantic coastline from Florida to Virginia. Totality — or total darkness — exceeded three minutes in 1970, longer than the one coming up. The country's last total solar eclipse stretching from coast to coast, on June 8, 1918 , came in over Oregon and Washington, and made a beeline for Florida. WHEN'S THE NEXT ONE? If you miss the Aug. 21 eclipse — or get bitten by the eclipse bug — you'll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S. The very next total solar eclipse will be in 2019 , but you'll have to be below the equator for a glimpse. We're talking the South Pacific, and Chile and Argentina. It's pretty much the same in 2020. For the U.S., the next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 . The line of totality will cross from Texas, up through the Midwest, almost directly over Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York, up over New England and out over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.