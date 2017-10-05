Listen Live
Video: Las Vegas shooting victim stands for President Trump despite leg injury
Video: Las Vegas shooting victim stands for President Trump despite leg injury
Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with surgeon Dr. John Fildes, meeting with survivors of the mass shooting Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Video: Las Vegas shooting victim stands for President Trump despite leg injury

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Thomas Gunderson, who was shot in the leg during the deadly shooting that killed dozens of people in Las Vegas, didn’t let his injury stop him from standing to show respect for the office of president of the United States.

>> Read more trending news

Gunderson was shot when 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire on hundreds of people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. 

President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump arrived in Las Vegas Wednesday to talk to survivors at University Medical Center.

Because he was shot in the leg, Gunderson was laying in a hospital bed when Donald and Melania Trump approached his room.

In the Facebook video that has over 17 million views, Gunderson can be see climbing out of bed to great the president.

"I told my family that when he comes in here, I will stand to shake my president's hand. It's not just because it's Trump, It's about any president, it's about showing respect," Gunderson told KVVU.

In the Facebook post, he explained why he stood:

I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!

Gunderson told KVVU that he appreciated the outpouring of support immediately following the shooting.

"I saw the absolute worst in humanity and I saw the absolute best in humanity all in one night, and the good for me far outweighed the bad," Gunderson told KVVU.

