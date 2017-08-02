Video: Customers trash Chick-fil-A during argument

A Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, Florida, was trashed Monday night during an argument over an order, according to a customer's Facebook post.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said police are investigating after a customer recorded and posted videos of the incident inside the River City Marketplace restaurant on July 31.

In one of the videos, two young women are seen arguing with Chick-fil-A employees at the counter.

The customer who posted the videos said she first saw a teenage boy arguing with an employee over an order.

She said she then saw two women try to enter the restaurant, but the door was locked.

She said the women were hitting the doors, then entered the store through another door that was unlocked.

The customer said the women started yelling at employees.

Another video shows the floor littered with straws and condiment packets.

In the video, one of the women is heard yelling and appears to throw something as she walks out.

The customer said the manager was on the phone with police at one point.

Warning: Video may contain graphic language.



“There were kids at Chick-fil-A while this was going on ... (They) were ... crying. They were so scared ... I’m sure these kids will be scarred for life,” Allison Music, who recorded video of the incident, wrote on Facebook. “Food and money (aren’t) that important.”

Music gave kudos to the Chick-fil-A staff for handling the situation in what she said was a reasonable manner.

“We apologize for the disruption that took place at our restaurant. We are cooperating fully with the local police as there is a pending investigation,” Chuck Campbell, the owner of the Chick-fil-A location, said in a statement obtained by WJAX.

WJAX is working to learn if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story.

View the original Facebook post below. Warning: Video may contain graphic language.