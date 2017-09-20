Listen Live
National
Video of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins walking into freezer 'doesn't exist'
Close

Video of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins walking into freezer 'doesn't exist'

Missing Chicago Teen Found Dead Inside Hotel Freezer

Video of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins walking into freezer 'doesn't exist'

By: Amelia Finefrock, Rare.us

The public has yet to see surveillance video of Kenneka Jenkins walking into the hotel freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where her body was found earlier this month.

The reason?

It doesn’t exist, a spokesperson for the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center told CBS News.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Police have released video surveillance footage of Jenkins walking in the hotel’s kitchen, but officials say there were no cameras focused on the freezer.

The body of Jenkins, 19, was discovered in a freezer Sept. 10, two days after she went to a party with friends. She was reported missing overnight Sept. 8 when her friends said they returned to a hallway where they had left her and found that she was gone.

﻿RELATED: 7 things to know about Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in a hotel freezer﻿

Police told family members Jenkins likely inadvertently caused her own death by getting trapped inside of the freezer.

Dozens of conspiracy theories have gained steam on social media, and the Rosemont police are the focus of much criticism. Friends and family members continue to have demonstrations outside of the hotel.

“I want to see her literally, actually walking into this freezer,” said Tereasa Martin, Jenkins’ mother.
That won’t happen, as there is no video, hotel officials said.

Alyssa Pointer/AP
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, photo, Teresa Jenkins is comforted by her boyfriend on the porch of her apartment as she talks about her daughter, Kenneka Jenkins in Chicago. Police investigating Jenkins' death, whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer, are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier. (Alyssa Pointer/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Close

Video of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins walking into freezer 'doesn't exist'

Photo Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AP
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, photo, Teresa Jenkins is comforted by her boyfriend on the porch of her apartment as she talks about her daughter, Kenneka Jenkins in Chicago. Police investigating Jenkins' death, whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer, are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier. (Alyssa Pointer/Chicago Tribune via AP)

RELATED: Local police and now the FBI issue new statement on the Kenneka Jenkins case

RELATED: An ugly new trend has emerged following the mysterious walk-in freezer death of Kenneka Jenkins — it’s called the “Irene Challenge”

