Listen Live
cloudy-day
92°
H 92
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
92°
Mostly Clear
H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day
    92°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Victim crushed by 7,000-pound metal pipe hitting his van, making miraculous recovery
Close

Victim crushed by 7,000-pound metal pipe hitting his van, making miraculous recovery

Victim crushed by 7,000-pound metal pipe hitting his van, making miraculous recovery
Photo Credit: WFTV.com
Victim Jesus Armando Escobar’s Pontiac van is pictured here on July 16 after a scrap metal truck overturned causing a 7,000 pound piece of pipe to roll off an overpass and onto Escobar’s van, crushing the driver ‘s side. Escobar survived, but is on a  long road to recovery, his lawyer said.

Victim crushed by 7,000-pound metal pipe hitting his van, making miraculous recovery

By: Lauren Seabrook, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  A man who survived a 7,000 pound metal pipe crushing his van while he was driving on a Florida highway has a long road to recovery. 

>> Read more trending news

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, has a broken neck and several scrapes and bruises, his attorney told WFTV.

Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was driving a Mack truck loaded down with scrap metal through Orange County Sunday morning. 

As he negotiated a curve, he lost control of his truck, hit the guardrail and overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

A 7,000 pound metal pipe flew off Wharton’s truck, tumbled off the highway overpass and landed squarely on the roof of Escobar’s Pontiac Van.

>> Related: Orlando man miraculously survives van being crushed by falling scrap metal

The force of the impact crushed the driver side roof of the van, troopers said. 

Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Frontier Airlines to add 21 cities, 85 routes
    Frontier Airlines to add 21 cities, 85 routes
    Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines will add 21 destinations and 85 routes to its lineup, the company announced Tuesday.  >> Read more trending news The airline plans to grow to a total of 82 cities total with more than 1,000 routes by next summer, according to a news release. That’s more than double the current number of total routes offered by the airline. >> Related: Pilot 'congratulates' passengers for drinking all alcohol on plane The airline also plans to add more planes to its fleet, growing from 63 to 76 jets by the end of 2018, according to USA Today.  “Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America.” >> Related: American Airlines to decrease legroom for passengers To celebrate the announcement, the airline is offering limited-time one-way fares as low as $39. Among the 21 cities that the airline will service, 18 are destinations the carrier previously serviced.  >> Related: Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space Buffalo, New York; Charleston, South Carolina; and Pensacola, Florida, are the new cities added to the airline’s route map. The 18 cities it will restore service to include the following:  Albuquerque, New Mexico Boise, Idaho Calgary, Alberta, Canada El Paso, Texas Fargo, North Dakota  Fresno, California Grand Rapids, Michigan Jackson Hole, Wyoming Jacksonville, Florida Little Rock, Arkansas Louisville, Kentucky Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Ontario, California Palm Springs, California Reno, Nevada San Jose, California Spokane, Washington Tulsa, Oklahoma At least 20 new destinations are being added to Frontier’s Denver flight schedule, “suggesting that it's looking to funnel more connecting passengers through the airport,” USA Today reported. Frontier Airlines’ largest hub is in Denver. >> Related: Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for life It’s unclear when the airline will begin offering many of the new routes between cities. Read more at Frontier. 
  • Montgomery homers as Cubs beat Braves 8-2 for 6th straight
    Montgomery homers as Cubs beat Braves 8-2 for 6th straight
    Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead the streaking Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Chicago, which stretched its season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break. The Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Braves. Kris Bryant, the Cubs' 2016 NL MVP, left the game with a sprained left little finger in the first inning. The team said X-rays were negative and his status is day to day. Tommy La Stella, who replaced Bryant, also homered and Addison Russell drove in two runs with four hits, including two doubles. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • World's plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep
    World's plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep
    Industry has made more than 9.1 billion tons of plastic since 1950 and there's enough left over to bury Manhattan under more than two miles of trash, according to a new cradle-to-grave global study. Plastics don't break down like other man-made materials, so three-quarters of the stuff ends up as waste in landfills, littered on land and floating in oceans, lakes and rivers, according to the research reported in Wednesday's journal Science Advances . 'At the current rate, we are really heading toward a plastic planet,' said study lead author Roland Geyer, an industrial ecologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara. 'It is something we need to pay attention to.' The plastics boom started after World War II, and now plastics are everywhere. They are used in packaging like plastic bottles and consumer goods like cellphones and refrigerators. They are in pipes and other construction material. They are in cars and clothing, usually as polyester. Study co-author Jenna Jambeck of the University of Georgia said the world first needs to know how much plastic waste there is worldwide before it can tackle the problem. They calculated that of the 9.1 billion tons made, nearly 7 billion tons are no longer used. Only 9 percent got recycled and another 12 percent was incinerated, leaving 5.5 billion tons of plastic waste on land and in water. Using the plastics industry own data, Geyer, Jambeck and Kara Lavender Law found that the amount of plastics made and thrown out is accelerating. In 2015, the world created 448 million tons of plastic — more than twice as much as made in 1998. China makes the most plastic, followed by Europe and North America. 'The growth is astonishing and it doesn't look like it's slowing down soon,' Geyer said. About 35 percent of the plastic made is for packaging, like water bottles. Geyer said his figures are higher than other calculations because he includes plastics material woven into fibers like polyester clothing, including microfiber material. An official of a U.S. trade group said the plastics industry recognizes the problem and is working to increase recycling and reduce waste. 'Plastics are used because they are efficient, they are cost effective and they do their jobs,' said Steve Russell, vice president of plastics for the American Chemistry Council , an industry association that represents manufacturers. 'And if we didn't have them, the impact on the environment would be worse.' Using alternatives to plastics for packaging and consumer goods such as glass, paper or aluminum requires more energy, Russell said. The world still makes more concrete and steel than plastic, but the big difference is that they stay longer in buildings and cars and degrade better than plastic, Geyer said. Except for what is burned, 'all the plastics that we made since 1950 are still with us,' he said. 'The fact that it becomes waste so quickly and that it's persistent is why it's piling up in the environment,' said Chelsea Rochman, a professor of ecology at the University of Toronto. She wasn't part of the study but like other outside experts praised it for thoroughness and accuracy. 'At some point we will run out of room to put it,' she said in an email. 'Some may argue we already have and now it's found in every nook and cranny of our oceans.' Plastic waste in water has been shown to harm more than 600 species of marine life, said Nancy Wallace, marine debris program director for the U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Whales, sea turtles, dolphins, fish and sea birds are hurt or killed, she said. 'It's a huge amount of material that we're not doing anything about,' Wallace said. 'We're finding plastics everywhere.' ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears and his work can be found here .
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.