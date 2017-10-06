Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H -
L 67

!
Traffic
JUST IN:

Hurricane warnings issued along Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nate moves toward U.S.

WEATHER ALERT:

Download our app to stay connected during power outages

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Mostly Clear
H -° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 67°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Vice President Pence: America will send astronauts to the moon again
Close

Vice President Pence: America will send astronauts to the moon again

Vice President Pence: America will send astronauts to the moon again
Photo Credit: Joel Kowsky/AP
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The National Space Council, chaired by Pence, heard testimony from representatives from civil space, commercial space, and national security space industry representatives. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Vice President Pence: America will send astronauts to the moon again

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday reiterated the Trump administration’s commitment to bringing America to the forefront of space travel and exploration, vowing to put another American on the moon and to send people to Mars and beyond.

>> Read more trending news

“We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond,” Pence said while addressing the National Space Council in its first gathering in more than two decades.

“The moon will be a stepping stone, a training ground, a venue to strengthen our commercial and international partnerships as we refocus America’s space program toward human space exploration.”

Pence, several cabinet secretaries and White House advisers gathered in the shadow of the shuttle at the Smithsonian Institution's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center to chart a new path in space -- government, commercial and military -- for the country. It was the first meeting of the National Space Council, revived after it was disbanded in 1993.

The NSC has been tasked with reviewing American policies, creating long-term goals for the space program and coordinating national space activities. The strategy shared by Pence on Thursday and in an op-ed he penned for The Wall Street Journal appeared to focus heavily on human space flight, economic development and national security, Space.com reported.

The vice president said Thursday that by strengthening America’s position on the final frontier, officials will also be strengthening the nation’s position back on Earth.

“Today, more than ever before, our nation’s prosperity, security and identity depend on American leadership in space,” Pence said.

No humans have been on the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972. Only 12 men have set foot on the moon, all have been Americans.

Past presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush proposed returns to the moon and then going on to Mars. Barack Obama rerouted the moon plan to an asteroid as a first-stop with Mars as the goal. All plans had lack of money keep them from coming true, said space expert Brian Weeden of the Secure World Foundation. He wasn't part of the council meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

Spacewalking astronauts making repairs on International Space Station in Oct. 

Police: Man arrested says he time-traveled to warn of aliens

When this asteroid comes close to earth, NASA has plans straight out of the movies

NASA facility named after ‘Hidden Figures’ heroine, human computer Katherine Johnson

Cassini spacecraft’s final mission is crash course with Saturn
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • EPA watchdog expands probe of Pruitt travel
    EPA watchdog expands probe of Pruitt travel
    The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency says it is expanding an inquiry into Administrator Scott Pruitt's frequent taxpayer-funded travel. The watchdog office said the review will now include all travel by Pruitt through Sept. 30. Previously, the inspector general was focusing on Pruitt's travel to his home state of Oklahoma through July 31. A spokeswoman said Friday the scope of the review was expanded after requests by members of Congress, The Associated Press and others reported in July that Pruitt traveled to Oklahoma at least 10 times. An EPA spokeswoman said the trips were warranted. The inspector general's office said its review will look at whether Pruitt followed EPA travel policies and whether those policies are sufficient to prevent fraud, waste and abuse.
  • In book, Ivana Trump relives divorce from future president
    In book, Ivana Trump relives divorce from future president
    A new book from Donald Trump's first wife pulls back the curtain on a tumultuous period of the president's life, including the messy divorce that was splashed across New York's tabloids for weeks. Ivana Trump, who was married to the real estate magnate from 1977 to 1992, writes in 'Raising Trump' that she knew her marriage was over soon after a day in December 1989. 'This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'' writes Ivanka Trump. 'I said 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike but I was in shock.' Trump's public affair with Marla Maples spawned the infamous 'Best Sex I've Ever Had' headline in the New York Post in 1990. After divorcing his first wife, Trump married Maples in 1993. 'Raising Trump' is set to be released next week. The Associated Press purchased an early copy. In the book, Ivana writes glowingly about her marriage to Trump and her prominent role at the Trump Organization. But then she unburdens herself about the heartache that Trump's affair with Maples caused her and the couple's three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Donald Jr. didn't speak to his father for a year after the split. 'I can only shake my head at how it insane it was,' Ivana Trump writes. 'I couldn't turn on the television without hearing my name.' But she and the president have returned to far warmer terms. She writes that they speak about once a week and that she encourages him to keep using Twitter. She said in a CBS News interview this week that she was offered the post of ambassador to the Czech Republic, her native country, but turned it down because she already has 'a perfect life.' The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ambassadorship post. Much of the book is spent recounting Ivana Trump's childhood in Europe, her burgeoning modeling career in New York and Trump's courtship. She writes that, at their first meeting, Trump secured her and friends a table at a hot Manhattan restaurant, paid the check and chauffeured her back to her hotel in a giant Cadillac. 'My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny — an all-America good guy,' Ivana Trump writes. Her children also contribute passages to the book, and Ivana Trump muses that her former husband may not be the only Trump to call the White House home. 'Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president?' she writes about her daughter, Ivanka, before musing about her own possible title. 'First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work.' ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • Polk County police chief injured in crash while helping mother, child
    Polk County police chief injured in crash while helping mother, child
  • Trump's one-two punch hits birth control, LGBT rights
    Trump's one-two punch hits birth control, LGBT rights
    In a one-two punch elating religious conservatives, President Donald Trump's administration is allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers and issuing sweeping religious-freedom directions that could override many anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and others. At a time when Trump finds himself embattled on many fronts, the two directives — issued almost simultaneously on Friday — demonstrated the president's eagerness to retain the loyalty of social conservatives who make up a key part of his base. Leaders of that constituency were exultant. 'President Trump is demonstrating his commitment to undoing the anti-faith policies of the previous administration and restoring true religious freedom,' said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Liberal advocacy groups, including those supporting LGBT and reproductive rights, were outraged. 'The Trump administration is saying to employers, 'If you want to discriminate, we have your back,'' said Fatima Goss Graves, president of National Women's Law Center. Her organization is among several that are planning to challenge the birth-control rollback in court. The American Civil Liberties Union filed such a lawsuit less than three hours after the rules were issued. 'The Trump administration is forcing women to pay for their boss' religious beliefs,' said ACLU senior staff attorney Brigitte Amiri. 'We're filing this lawsuit because the federal government cannot authorize discrimination against women in the name of religion or otherwise.' Xavier Becerra, the Democratic attorney general of California, said he planned to file a similar lawsuit as soon as feasible. Other Democratic attorneys general said they were mulling the same step. Both directives had been in the works for months, with activists on both sides of a culture war on edge about the timing and the details. The religious-liberty directive, issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, instructs federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate those who claim their religious freedoms are being violated. The guidance effectively lifts a burden from religious objectors to prove that their beliefs about marriage or other topics that affect various actions are sincerely held. 'Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law,' Sessions wrote. In what is likely to be one of the more contested aspects of the document, the Justice Department states that religious organizations can hire workers based on religious beliefs and an employee's willingness 'to adhere to a code of conduct.' Many conservative Christian schools and faith-based agencies require employees to adhere to moral codes that ban sex outside marriage and same-sex relationships, among other behavior. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian law firm, called it 'a great day for religious freedom.' But JoDee Winterhof of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT-rights group, depicted the two directives as 'an all-out assault, on women, LGBT people and others' as the administration fulfilled a 'wish list' of the religious right. The new policy on contraception, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, allows more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections — another step in rolling back President Barack Obama's health care law that required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost. Employers with religious or moral qualms will also be able to cover some birth control methods, and not others. Experts said that could interfere with efforts to promote modern long-acting implantable contraceptives, such as IUDs, which are more expensive. The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said the birth-control rollback was despicable. 'This administration's contempt for women reaches a new low with this appalling decision to enable employers and health plans to deny women basic coverage for contraception,' she said. On the Republican side, however, House Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed the decision, calling it 'a landmark day for religious liberty.' The new policy took effect on Friday, but its impact won't be known immediately and may not be dramatic. 'I can't imagine that many employers are going to be willing to certify that they have a moral objection to standard birth control methods,' said Dan Mendelson, president of the consulting firm Avalere Health. Nonetheless, he worried that the new rules would set a precedent for undermining basic health benefits required under federal law. The administration has estimated that some 200 employers who have already voiced objections to the Obama-era policy would qualify for the expanded opt-out, and that 120,000 women would be affected. Since contraception became a covered preventive benefit, the share of female employees paying with their own money for birth control pills has plunged to 3 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Many Catholic hospitals now rely on an Obama-era workaround under which the government pays for the cost of birth control coverage. That workaround can continue under the new rules. Despite that workaround, there have been extensive legal battles waged by religious institutions and other parties challenging the birth-control mandate. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops hailed the new policy as a 'return to common sense' that would enhance 'peaceful coexistence' between church and state. Doctors' groups that were instrumental in derailing Republican plans to repeal Obama's health law outright expressed their dismay. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the new policy could reverse the recent progress in lowering the nation's rate of unintended pregnancies. 'Instead of fulfilling its mission 'to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans,' HHS leaders under the current administration are focused on turning back the clock on women's health,' said the organization's president, Dr. Haywood Brown. ___ Crary reported from New York. Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington and Religion Writer Rachel Zoll in New York contributed to this report.
  • New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    Almost 2 months after their daughter’s disappearance, a new reward is being offered for information that will help find her. Jenna Van Gelderen was last seen in August at her parent’s home in DeKalb County. Roseanne Glick and her husband Leon were out of town and Jenna, was house sitting when she disappeared. “Everything stopped, it just stopped,” Roseanne Glick said. No social media, no cell phone pings… they immediately knew something was wrong. Atlanta police found Jenna’s car Sept. 5. It was out of gas and her suitcase and other belongings were still inside. Hear from the parents about what they believe happened to her, on Channel 2 Action News at 5
  • Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13. The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix. >> Read more trending news Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45. An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13. Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now. Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20). ‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates DATECITYVENUE03/01/18PhoenixTalking Stick Resort Arena03/03/18Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena03/05/18Tulsa, OklahomaBOK Center03/06/18Lincoln, NebraskaPinnacle Bank Arena03/09/18ChicagoUnited Center03/12/18St. Paul, MinnesotaXcel Energy Center03/14/18St. LouisScottrade Center03/15/18Kansas City, MissouriSprint Center03/17/18IndianapolisBankers Life Fieldhouse03/18/18Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena03/20/18Toronto, Ontario*Air Canada Centre03/23/18Montreal, QuebecBell Centre03/25/18Detroit*Little Caesars Arena03/27/18Louisville, Kentucky*KFC Yum! Cneter03/28/18Cleveland*Quicken Loans Arena04/04/18New York*Madison Square Garden04/07/18Pittsburgh*PPG Paints Arena04/09/18Boston*TD Garden04/13/18PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center04/14/18Newark, New JerseyPrudential Center04/16/18Washington, D.C.*Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)04/19/18Charlottesville, VirginiaJohn Paul Jones Arena04/21/18AtlantaPhilips Arena04/24/18Orlando, FloridaAmway Center04/25/18Fort Lauderdale, FloridaBB&T Center04/28/18HoustonToyota Center05/01/18DallasAmerican Airlines Center05/08/18DenverPepsi Center05/09/18Salt Lake CityVivint Smart Home Arena05/12/18Vancouver, British ColumbiaRogers Arena05/13/18SeattleKeyArena 05/15/18Portland, OregonModa Center05/18/18Oakland, CaliforniaOracle Arena05/22/18Fresno, CaliforniaSave Mart Center05/23/18Ontario, CaliforniaCitizens Business Bank Arena05/25/18Anaheim, CaliforniaHonda Center05/26/18Las VegasT-Mobile Arena05/28/18San DiegoValley View Casino Center05/31/17Los AngelesSTAPLES Center 06/02/18Los AngelesThe Forum * Bleachers supporting
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.