Listen Live
clear-night
29°
H 49
L 35

!
Traffic
Red Alert:

Crash investigation I-85/sb before Senoia Rd blocking ALL lanes. Use Hwy. 29 instead

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
29°
Clear
H 49° L 35°
  • clear-night
    29°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 49° L 35°
  • clear-day
    49°
    Today
    Clear. H 49° L 35°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 55° L 33°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach
Close

Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach

Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach
Photo Credit: T. Rolf/Freeimages.com
Pacifier (stock photo). (Photo credit: T. Rolf/Freeimages.com)

Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach

By: Raj Prashad, Rare.us

EDMOND, Okla. -  Dr. Chris Rispoli has been a practicing veterinarian since 1997, but nothing could prepare him for what he calls his “most fascinating and exciting surgery.”

According to a Facebook post shared by Gentle Care Animal Hospital, Rispoli found 21 pacifiers in a dog’s stomach.

>> Read more trending news

The Edmond, Oklahoma, veterinarian was brought in after parents of a newborn pieced together the mystery of missing pacifiers.

It started with a grandmother witnessing the pup jump onto a counter and take a pacifier. The dog’s eating slowed, and eventually it vomited up a pacifier. That’s when the parents took the dog in for an X-ray.

What the team initially believed was seven to nine pacifiers ended up being more than double that.

>> Click here to see the post (WARNING: Graphic images.)

According to the report, the dog is doing just fine and is heading home.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • Police investigating after man found dead near Georgia Tech campus
    Police investigating after man found dead near Georgia Tech campus
    Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead on Northside Drive near Georgia Tech’s campus. The man was found at the intersection of Northside Drive and Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where homicide detectives were just before 6 a.m.  Atlanta PD and detectives investigating man found dead on Northside Dr. near Ga Tech campus. Treating it as a homicide pic.twitter.com/zI5mQrMnAy — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 13, 2017 Investigators are working to determine whether it was a homicide or possible suicide. Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives on scene along Northside Dr. not far from GT campus where man found dead on sidewalk. APD working to determine if it’s murder or suicide pic.twitter.com/CtQOz44i82 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 13, 2017 Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates on this developing story.   
  • Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach
    Veterinarian finds 21 pacifiers in dog's stomach
    Dr. Chris Rispoli has been a practicing veterinarian since 1997, but nothing could prepare him for what he calls his “most fascinating and exciting surgery.” According to a Facebook post shared by Gentle Care Animal Hospital, Rispoli found 21 pacifiers in a dog’s stomach. >> Read more trending news The Edmond, Oklahoma, veterinarian was brought in after parents of a newborn pieced together the mystery of missing pacifiers. It started with a grandmother witnessing the pup jump onto a counter and take a pacifier. The dog’s eating slowed, and eventually it vomited up a pacifier. That’s when the parents took the dog in for an X-ray. What the team initially believed was seven to nine pacifiers ended up being more than double that. >> Click here to see the post (WARNING: Graphic images.) According to the report, the dog is doing just fine and is heading home.
  • Pat DiNizio, singer for The Smithereens, dies at 62
    Pat DiNizio, singer for The Smithereens, dies at 62
    Pat DiNizio, frontman for alt-rock-pop band The Smithereens, has died at the age of 62. The band posted the news on its Facebook page shortly after midnight Wednesday: >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the influential New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens – America’s Band,' the post said. 'Pat was looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing his many fans and friends. Please keep Pat in your thoughts and prayers.' >> See the post here New Jersey native DiNizio, with bandmates Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros, buzzed around the rock charts in the late '80s and early '90s with stinging yet melodic songs including “Only a Memory,” “A Girl Like You” and “Blood and Roses.” >> Read more trending news On Saturday, DiNizio posted a lengthy update on Facebook and assured fans that he was receiving “the best medical care and attention possible to repair the damage done to my neck and back in my recent falls.” He also said his treatment was helping him get in shape for the band’s upcoming shows.
  • Gillibrand gets fight she wants after Trump's fiery tweet
    Gillibrand gets fight she wants after Trump's fiery tweet
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she'd begged him for campaign contributions and would 'do anything' for them.Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, is up for re-election next year and is considered a possible presidential contender in 2020. She's been a leading voice in the national debate over how to confront sexual assault and harassment.She's argued that the rules in institutions from Congress to Hollywood to the U.S. military are set to benefit the powerful and the favored at the expense of the vulnerable.A fiery exchange with Trump on Tuesday could brighten the spotlight on Gillibrand's campaign to upend the dynamics and put power in the hands of the victims.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.