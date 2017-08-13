Veteran believed to be last to see Pearl Harbor airfield attack dies

President Trump condemned KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs,' in a news conference Monday. He added that 'racism is evil.' One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who’d gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. “No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag and we are all made by the same almighty God.We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in the condemnation of bigotry and violence,' Trump said. We're reaching out to local leaders about President Trump's new statement for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 DOJ has opened investigation into violence this weekend 'Hatred, bigotry, and violence, has no place in this country' - @realDonaldTrump — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 14, 2017 Trump had come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name. On Monday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended Trump's response, telling ABC News that 'he explicitly condemned the kind of ideology behind these movements of Naziism, white supremacy, the [Ku Klux Klan].' 'That is his unequivocal position,' said Sessions. The attorney general further said Monday that the attack met 'the definition of domestic terrorism.' On Saturday night, Sessions announced that the Department of Justice was opening a federal investigation into the incident. Information from ABC News was used in this report.
