Certain Verizon Wireless Zone locations will be giving away free backpacks full of school supplies on Sunday.
Through the “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” program, Wireless Zone, along with TCC and the Culture of Good, have prepared more than 235,000 backpacks to be handed out to children in locations around the country.
The backpacks are free on a first come, first serve basis.
The give-away will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at each location. The child must be accompanied by a parent to get a backpack. Call your local store ahead of time to verify participation in the program.
Below is a list of locations participating in the program.
Connecticut
- 68 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 | 203-798-0008
- 712 North Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117 | 860-231-8001
- 1188 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 | 860-940-6569
- 1105 Killingly Commons Drive, Dayville, CT 06241 | 860-774-2000
- 361 Boston Post Road, N. Windham, CT 06256 | 860-456-7000
- 351 North Frontage Rd. Ste 11, New London, CT 06320 | 860-439-1000
- 220 Rt.12 Ste 4, Groton, CT 06340 | 860-448-9000
- 119 South Main St. Colchester, CT 06415 | 860-537-1000
- 695 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468 | 203-459-1661
- 228 South Main Street Suite #6, Newtown, CT 06470 | 203-748-4704
- 100 Main Street North, Southbury, CT 06488 | 203-405-3093
- 842 Queen Street, Southington, CT 06489 | 860-276-1044
- 960 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611 | 203-459-2600
- 1051 Wolcott Street, Waterbury, CT 06705 | 203-755-6629
- 128 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801 | 203-628-7312
- 1071 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 | 203-202-2966
- 25 Glen Ridge Road Suite 4, Greenwich, CT 06831 | 203-531-8800
- 139 Elm Street, New Canaan, CT 06840 | 203-966-6400
- 572 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 | 203-529-3220
- 1285 East Putnam Ave, Riverside, CT 06878 | 203-637-5441
- 385 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880 | 203-221-0000
- 711 Canal St Suite 120R, Stamford, CT 06902 | 203-442-4988
- 330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 | 203-799-8110
- 207 Kennedy Drive, Putnam, CT 06260 | 860-928-5400
- 290 Hope St, Stamford, CT 06906 | 203-764-2163
Washington D.C.
- 703 8th St, Washington, DC 20003 | 202-364-1911
- 3307 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010 | 202-791-0553
Delaware
- 122 Lantana Drive, Hockessin, DE 19707 | 302-235-0402
- 302 Suburban Drive, Newark, DE 19711 | 302-283-9991
- 935 N Dupont Hwy, Milford, DE 19963 | 302-424-1900
- 17146 S Dupont Hwy Floor, Harrington, DE 19952 | 302-398-6040
Florida
- 923 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145 | 239-394-2010
- 2724 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040 | 305-296-8300
- 5800 Overseas HWY Suite 21, Marathon, FL 33050 | 305-998-4046
- 3280 Tamiami Trail Ste 55B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 | 941-235-9700
- 7335 Radio Rd #108, Naples, FL 34104 | 239-513-0100
- 325 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 | 941-412-3490
- 2119 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 | 352-351-2585
- 7272 Broad Street, Brooksville, FL 34601 | 352-796-9919
- 2105 S. Parrott Ave Ste 101, Okeechobee, FL 34974 | 863-467-2919
Illinois
- 106-C N. Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010 | 847-852-7050
- 1515 Butterfield Road #101, Aurora, IL 60502 | 630-820-5800
- 131 W Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559 | 630-541-3461
Indiana
- 724 N Burkhardt Rd, Evansville, IN 47715 | 812-202-1264
- 529 N Line Street, Columbia City, IN 46725 | 260-244-2929
- 9924 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 | 260-387-7956
- 4201 Coldwater Rd #312, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 | 260-471-2022
- 3084 John Williams Blvd, Bedford, IN 47421 | 812-277-1900
- 3313 16th Street, Bedford, IN 47421 | 812-279-3353
- 8300 Bell Oaks Drive Suite C, Newburgh, IN 47630 | 812-858-7100
Iowa
- 521 Industrial Ave Ste B, Grinnell, IA 50112 | 641-236-1022
Kentucky
- 2600 US Highway 41 N Suite C, Henderson, KY 42420 | 270-826-2277
- 13210 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 105, Louisville, KY 40223 | 502-253-5575
- 5035 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301 | 270-689-2404
- 35 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 | 270-825-1101
Maine
- 1209 Main St, Sanford, ME 04073 | 207-490-9000
- 20 Topsham Fair Mall Rd, Topsham, ME 04086 | 207-729-8002
- 570 Stillwater Ave Unit 1, Bangor, ME 04401 | 207-942-1004
- 139 High Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605 | 207-667-8383
- 19 Moosehead Trail, Newport, ME 04953 | 207-355-0100
- 175 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan, ME 04976 | 207-858-0020
- 765 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769 | 207-760-5025
Maryland
- 3229 Spartan Road, Olney, MD 20832 | 301-570-9663
- 220 Marlboro Ave Suite 2, Easton, MD 21601 | 410-820-9455
- 7603 Crain Hwy Suite F-140, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 | 301-627-6405
- 1700 Kingfisher Dr Suite 12, Frederick, MD 21701 | 301-846-9663
- 20 Maryland Ave Suite 450, Rockville, MD 20850 | 240-428-0556
Massachusetts
- 21 Drum Hill Rd, Chelmsford, MA | 978-654-5066
- 28 Fairhaven Commons Way, Fairhaven, MA 02719 | 508-984-8882
- 77 West State St, Granby, MA 01033 | 413-467-9777
- 18 Main St, Townsend, MA 01469 | 978-597-0701
- 234 Washington St Suite 3, Hudson, MA 01749 | 978-567-9300
- 581 Chickering Rd, North Andover, MA 01845 | 978-208-4385
- 98A Main Street, Medway, MA 02053 | 508-533-0400
- 95 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021 | 781-828-8886
- 1415 Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062 | 781-769-8881
- 438 West Grove St, Middleboro, MA 02346 | 508-947-8854
- 566 Washington St, South Easton, MA 02375 | 508-230-7990
- 169 Rt 6A, Orleans, MA 02653 | 508-255-5557
- 162 North King Street, Northampton, MA 01060 | 413-341-3473
- 197 Boston Post Road W, Marlborough, MA 01752 | 508-481-8001
- 975 Merriam Ave, Leominster, MA 01453 | 978-840-1986
- 999 S Washington Street, N Attleboro, MA 02760 | 508-699-8998
Michigan
- 212 S. Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 | 734-327-5300
- 6877 S. State St, Saline, MI 48176 | 734-295-9620
- 3644 Carpenter Rd Suite F, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 | 734-327-5400
- 250 North Ortonville Rd Suite A, Ortonville, MI 48462 | 248-627-2000
- 223 North Main St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734 | 989-652-5700
- 4104 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 | 517-545-1300
- 103 East Maple St., Mason, MI 48854 | 517-604-6180
- 1031 E Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 | 989-723-9663
- 2546 E Jolly Road Suite 3, Lansing, MI 48910 | 517-993-6333
- 1515 N West Ave, Jackson, MI 49202 | 517-787-2020
- 9175 Cherry Valley Ave Ste 8, Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-891-0072
- 4021 17 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 | 616-696-2395
- 104 W. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412 | 231-335-2336
- 1315 E. Colby St. Suite B, Whitehall, MI 49461 | 231-894-0332
- 9290 Lee Rd Suite 101, Brighton, MI 48116 | 810-360-0767
Minnesota
- 115 Elm St, Farmington, MN 55024 | 651-344-7300
- 919 Vermillion St, Hastings, MN 55033 | 651-437-4800
- 3836 150th St W, Rosemount, MN 55068 | 651-423-1200
- 740 Main St Suite 102, Mendota Heights, MN 55118 | 651-454-0707
- 17442 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044 | 952-898-9663
- 5466 St Croix Trail, North Branch, MN 55056 | 651-277-9122
- 2034 Ford Pkwy, St Paul, MN 55116 | 651-330-0217
- 9420 Dunkirk Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311 | 763-424-9660
- 637 Ryans Way, Buffalo, MN 55313 | 763-684-4252
- 10340 Baltimore St NE #160, Blaine, MN 55449 | 763-780-7995
- 14303 Edgewood Drive Suite 100, Baxter, MN 56425 | 218-454-2075
- 209 12th Street SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025 | 651-464-2388
Missouri
- 122 Corum Rd, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024 | 816-637-5100
New Hampshire
- 150 Bridge Street, Pelham, NH 03076 | 603-508-6900
- 15 Freetown Rd, Raymond, NH 03077 | 603-244-1682
- 1106 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246 | 603-524-1900
- 594 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264 | 603-536-6090
- 62 D’Amante Dr, Concord, NH 03301 | 603-223-9979
- 459 West St., Keene, NH 03431 | 603-357-7700
- 19 Wilton Road Suite 7, Peterborough, NH 03458 | 603-924-3379
- 410 Glen Ave, Berlin, NH 03570 | 603-752-3663
- 71 Calef Hwy, Lee, NH 03861 | 603-740-7474
- 11 Plaistow Unit 11 C Road, Plaistow, NH 03865 | 603-382-0092
- 15 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885 | 603-775-7253
- Steeplegate Mall 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301 | 603-226-3248
New Jersey
- 329 West Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 | 732-462-8888
- 642 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ 07738 | 732-530-1901
- 87 Route 9 South Bld C, Marlboro, NJ 07746 | 732-853-1831
- 18 West Main Street, Denville, NJ 07834 | 973-664-0404
- 1885 Rt 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 | 908-852-3838
- 353 Rt 31 South, Washington, NJ 07882 | 908-223-1470
- 977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933 | 908-580-0800
- 1711 Route 10, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 | 973-998-7515
- 141 Bridgeton Pile Unit G, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 | 856-478-6199
- 1692 Clements Bridge Road Suite N, Deptford, NJ 08096 | 856-845-7000
- 859 NJ Rt 45 Unit D, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098 | 856-441-2848
- 2960 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 | 609-873-3130
- 950 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08690 | 609-588-9000
- 580 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 | 732-864-9400
- 578 Milltown Rd, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 | 732-846-9855
- 424 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884 | 732-723-1111
- 117 Franklin Turnpike Unit 20, Mahwah, NJ 07430 | 201-684-0008
New York
- 774 North Bedford Road, Bedford Hills, NY 10507 | 914-244-1800
- 111 Independent Way, Brewster, NY 10509 | 845-279-3444
- 50 Livingstone Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 | 914-674-8800
- 231 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 | 914-893-5660
- 129 Route 6, Mahopac, NY 10541 | 845-628-9800
- 83 Purchase Street, Rye, NY 10580 | 914-921-1819
- 159-20 Cross Bay Blvd, Howard Beach, NY 11414 | 718-738-2600
- 38 Main St, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 | 518-891-7300
- 137 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126 | 315-216-4430
- 7395 Turin Rd, Lowville, NY 13367 | 315-874-4004
- 26397 Johnson Rd, Evans Mills, NY 13637 | 315-629-6075
- 1100 Champlain St, Ogdensurg, NY 13669 | 315-393-4300
- 201 Market St, Potsdam, NY 13676 | 315-265-1900
- 123 Grey Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-652-3430
- 5883 S Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-439-0300
- 231 S Cascade Dr, Springville, NY 14141 | 716-592-4756
- 5 Franklin Plaza, Dansville, NY 14437 | 585-612-0999
- 3193 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 | 585-247-3610
- 17 E. Market St, Corning, NY 14830 | 607-654-7838
- 37 Main St, Hornell, NY 14843 | 607-324-5888
- 89 N. Middletown Road, Pearl River, NY 10965 | 845-620-3787
Ohio
- 7040 Hospital Drive, Dublin, OH 43016 | 614-389-2082
- 1586 N High Street, Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-291-9500
- 5 Atterbury Blvd. Ste. 2, Hudson, OH 44224 | 330-571-5807
- 990 High St. Ste. B, Wadsworth, OH 44224 | 330-696-2606
- 4900 Delhi Ave Suite 3, Cincinnati, OH 45238 | 513-451-9663
- 6302 Harrison Ave Suite D, Cincinnati, OH 45247 | 513-574-0029
- 8465 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 | 513-229-8857
- 1440 Secor Dr Suite 120L, Toledo, OH 43607 | 419-531-1444
Pennsylvania
- 420 Blair St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 | 814-695-2115
- 6684 Towne Center Blvd, Huntingdon, PA 16652 | 814-641-9663
- 242 Chippewa Town Centre, Chippewa, PA 15010 | 724-846-1845
- 1155 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 | 412-564-5070
- 92 Highlands Mall Shoppes, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 | 724-226-4590
- 100 Tarentum Bridge Road, New Kensington, PA 15068 | 724-334-2761
- 42 Trinity Point Drive, Washington, PA 15301 | 724-228-9663
- 4120 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 | 724-941-2552
- 812 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, PA 15425 | 724-626-1081
- 2701 Sharky’s Dr, Latrobe, PA 15650 | 724-539-0105
- 397 Hyde Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656 | 724-842-0244
- 2118 Summit Ridge Plaza, Mt Pleasant, PA 15666 | 724-691-4730
- 208 Resort Plaza Dr, Blairsville, PA 15717 | 724-459-5737
- 21892 Route 119, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 | 814-938-3235
- 300 Walmart Drive #140, Ebensburg, PA 15931 | 814-472-0600
- 170 BonAire Plaza, Butler, PA 16001 | 724-256-5556
- 2505 W State St, New Castle, PA 16101 | 724-202-6607
- 7A Hilltop Plaza, Kittanning, PA 16201 | 724-545-1453
- 6885 US Route 322 Suite 5, Franklin, PA 16323 | 814-516-1643
- 2809 Market Street #5, North Warren, PA 16365 | 814-726-4988
- 4291 Buffalo Road, Harbor Creek, PA 16510 | 814-899-1682
- 300 Spring Plaza, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 | 814-729-7032
- 1071 N Front St, Philipsburg, PA 16866 | 814-343-6412
- 114 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, PA 17566 | 717-806-1119
- 304 Town Center, New Britain, PA 18901 | 215-997-5000
- 1034 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954 | 215-355-9955
- 912 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 | 215-540-8005
- 110 E Street Road, Feasterville, PA 19053 | 215-357-7357
- 920 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 | 215-351-5252
- 322 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 | 215-923-8255
- 225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355 | 610-408-0480
- 553 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 | 215-675-2228
- 1014 Pennsylvania Ave, Tyrone, PA 16686
Rhode Island
- 76 Gate Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 | 401-886-8484
- 599 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, RI 02879 | 401-783-4770
- 1700 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 | 401-333-3007
- 40 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, RI 02920 | 401-463-6699
- 25 Airport Road, Warwick, RI 02889 | 401-734-9559
- 579 Atwells Avenue Suite 106, Providence, RI 02909 | 401-421-0085
Texas
- 1100 West Business 380 Suite A, Decatur, TX 76234 | 940-626-4422
- 404 N. Interstate 35e #110, Lancaster, TX 75146 | 972-217-3238
- 739 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 | 817-349-0003
Virginia
- 13340-E Franklin Farm Rd, Herdon, VA 20171 | 571-449-3234
- 25031 Riding Plaza Suite 125, South Riding, VA 20152 | 703-542-2546
- 3518 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302 | 571-429-5650
- 8191 Brook Rd Suite H, Richmond, VA 23227 | 804-553-1153
- 24 Kingston Drive, Daleville, VA 24077 | 540-992-5220
- 145 Holt Garrison Parkway Suite 120, Danville, VA 24540 | 434-797-2970
- 2017 Colonial Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 | 540-904-5114
- 400 Old Franklin Turnpike Suite 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 | 540-352-3950
- 3440 Orange Avenue NE Unit A, Roanoke, VA 24012 | 540-206-3886
- 65 Westlake Rd. Unit 110, Hardy, VA 24101 | 540-266-3082
- 294 Commonwealth Boulevard West, Martinsville, VA 24112 | 276-226-4328
West Virginia
- 132 Thompson Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330 | 304-848-5025
- 2399 Meadowbrook Road #870, Bridgeport, WV 26330 | 304-848-5025
- 9500 Mall Road #709, Morgantown, WV 26501 | 304-381-4076
- 410 Suncrest Towne Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 | 304-241-5225
- 734 Venture Dr, Morgantown, WV 26508 | 304-381-4053
Wisconsin
- 2521 Hils CT Suite D, Menomonie, WI 54751 | 715-231-2345
- 940 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 | 262-888-0861
- 1659 N Spring Street Ste. 103, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 | 920-319-4044
