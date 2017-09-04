Utah nurse speaks out after her hospital arrest video went viral

A Utah nurse spoke out one week after a video went viral that showed her getting handcuffed while she tried to stop a police officer from taking blood from an unconscious patient. On MondayAlex Wubbels explained her version of the events, which occurred July 26.

“Any nurse, I think, would have done exactly what I did,” Wubbels told CNN.

“I was scared to death… I feel betrayed,” says nurse arrested for refusing to allow a patient’s blood to be drawn https://t.co/PL30DzGjkR pic.twitter.com/F3AwnRfIxe — CNN (@CNN) September 4, 2017

According to Wubbels, Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Jeff Payne was acted aggressively long before their viral encounter.

>> Read more trending news

“I was scared to death. I was obviously very frightened,” Wubbels said when asked what she was thinking during the arrest.

Wubbels said she felt unsafe with Payne, saying she assessed the situation and determined that he was “aggressive from the beginning.”

As for why she released the video more than a month after the incident, Wubbels told “Today” on Monday it was a matter of processing an experience she said was traumatic.

“I needed that time to, sort of, give my emotions a chance to rest, if you will, so I can come out a be pragmatic and be efective in my communication,” she said. “I also feel pretty strongly that the conversations I’ve had with the Salt Lake City Police Department initially actually were progressive.”

Related: Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient

Wubbels said that she did not feel that university police and security had that same response and were not as positive.

“Alright. This is what you need to see,” Wubbels said of posting the video. “If you’re not willing to see it then I’ll show it to you.”



Since the incident, Payne has been put on paid leave and the department said it would be making policy changes. Despite her arrest, Wubbels doesn’t think it’s up to her to say whether or not she agrees with Payne’s reprimand.

“I’m not here to police the police,”she said. “The police need to do that if they’re going to regain any kind of trust by me or the public.”

Rick Bowmer/AP In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 photo, nurse Alex Wubbels speaks during an interview, in Salt Lake City. Officials at University of Utah Hospital where Wubbels was arrested after refusing to allow police to draw a patient's blood are apologizing that security officers didn't intervene and saying they've implemented policy changes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)