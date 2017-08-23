Listen Live
USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet to be relieved of duty, officials say
USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet to be relieved of duty, officials say

USS John S. McCain Collides With Tanker, 10 Sailors Missing

USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet to be relieved of duty, officials say

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOKYO -  The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet will be relieved of duty following the USS John S. McCain collision and other recent ship accidents, officials told The Associated Press.

>> Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific

>> 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker

>> USS John S. McCain collision: Remains found during search for missing sailors

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP)
Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific

Photo Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/AP
Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP)
