USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet dismissed
Close

USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet dismissed

USS John S. McCain Collides With Tanker, 10 Sailors Missing

USS John S. McCain collision: Commander of Navy's 7th Fleet dismissed

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

TOKYO -  The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet has been dismissed following the USS John S. McCain collision and other recent ship accidents, The Associated Press reported early Wednesday.

>> Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific

>> 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker

>> USS John S. McCain collision: Remains found during search for missing sailors

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP)
Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific

Photo Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/AP
Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP)
News

  • ESPN's Robert Lee pulled from Virginia game because of his name, report says
    ESPN's Robert Lee pulled from Virginia game because of his name, report says
    ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee was scheduled to call an upcoming University of Virginia football game, but in light of recent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the network has pulled him from that assignment because of the similarity between his name and that of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. >> Charles Barkley offers brutally honest take on Confederate statue debate Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch released ESPN’s statement on the situation, saying it was Lee’s decision to request a different assignment: >> See the tweet here >> Read more trending news Lee’s decision to request a change of assignment comes on the heels of recent protests in Charlottesville, in which a counter protester, Heather Heyer, was allegedly killed by a white supremacist. Read more here.
  • Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech
    Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech
    President Donald Trump spoke to supporters Tuesday night at a headline-grabbing campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Here are five must-see moments from his 77-minute speech: >> What is Trump’s plan for Afghanistan? >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals
    Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals
    A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as any similarly sized state did, fueling concerns about massive voter suppression should its practices become the national standard. Only six states — all among the top 10 in population — discarded more votes during the 2016 election than the 33rd-largest state of Kansas, according to data collected by the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency that certifies voting systems. Kansas' 13,717 rejected ballots even topped the 13,461 from Florida, which has about seven times as many residents. Critics of Kansas' election system argue its unusually high number of discarded ballots reflects policies shaped over several elections that have resulted in many legitimate voters being kept off voter rolls in an effort to crack down on a few illegitimate ones. There is particular attention on Kansas now because its secretary of state, Kris Kobach, is co-chairman of Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The architect of strict election policies requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship, Kobach has suggested Kansas' rules could become a national panacea for voter fraud, which Trump — without providing proof — blames for Hillary Clinton's popular vote victory. 'It is somewhat ironic that (Kobach) is claiming to really care about the integrity of voter rolls when this suggests that there may be a real problem that Kansas has with keeping voter rolls up to date,' said Wendy Weiser, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Democracy Program. Kansas Elections Director Bryan Caskey argues it is difficult to compare states because their election laws differ and that Kansas officials are actually more aggressive than other states at getting ballots in the hands of would-be voters. 'I am understandably a little defensive about it because our routine is that if you walk in the door you get a ballot,' Caskey said. '... Even if there is no way that ballot is going to count, to at least give us a chance to do a little research to see if we can count it, and many states don't do that.' Under federal law, almost all states are required to hand out a provisional ballot to anyone who shows up at a polling place but isn't listed on the voter rolls. The purpose of provisional ballots is to preserve the ballot until a voter's eligibility is determined and alert officials of a breakdown in election administration, so Weiser argues a high number of them could be 'a red flag that something is quite wrong.' Jason Kander, the former Democratic secretary of state in neighboring Missouri, says it's 'not at all true' that poll workers in Kansas hand out provisional ballots to voters who would've been turned away in other states. He argues most election officials are aggressive about handing out regular ballots whenever possible because the provisional ones can be thrown out for something as small as a sloppy signature. Missouri discarded 3,803 ballots in November — about a quarter of Kansas' total. Kansas gave out 40,872 provisional ballots, compared to 5,511 for Missouri. 'Secretary Kobach uses every trick that he can to make it as hard as possible for eligible voters to cast a ballot — whether it is unconstitutional legislation, targeting immigrants or forcing more eligible voters to use provisional ballots,' said Kander, president of Let America Vote, a voting rights advocacy group. 'He is on a crusade to stop people from voting and now the president of the United States has given him a bigger platform.' According to Kobach's office, Kansas did reject 931 provisional ballots because voters either lacked documentary proof of citizenship when they registered or failed to show sufficient identification at the polls. By far the largest chunk of the state's rejected ballots — 10,148 — was due to other polling-site issues such as voters who were not registered in the state or who tried to cast ballots at precincts in the wrong jurisdiction. In Kansas, if a voter moves to another county without updating the registration address, the entire ballot is discarded. However, when a voter shows up in the wrong polling place but the correct county, the only votes that are counted are the races that overlap both jurisdictions. Kansas had 22,726 ballots that were partially counted in 2016. The Kansas policy on out-of-county voting is much stricter than rules in many other states. Some states, including California and Ohio, hand out provisional ballots as a way to update their lists of voter addresses and then counts the full verified ballot. Fifteen states, plus the District of Columbia, also allow people to register and cast a ballot on the same day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Kobach derailed a bill during the last legislative session that would have instituted same-day registration in Kansas. Some Kansas voters — although the exact number is unclear — even went to the polls incorrectly believing they had legally registered, misled by erroneous confirmations the online registration system generated. Emails Kobach's office provided to The Associated Press under an open records request show problems with the online system dated back months before the general election, although state officials did not recognize it as a systemic glitch until the month before the election. The office explained it didn't tell the public about the problem because it had received only 'occasional reports of a few people.' Instead, county officials were told to only count the ballots of unregistered voters who produced a computer printout of the online confirmation. Anyone without such proof received a provisional ballot, but those were later discarded. Doug Bonney, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, said his group heard from several people who were affected by the website bug. 'They were rightly outraged by it,' Bonney said. 'They thought they had done everything they needed to, and had a confirmation that they were in fact registered, and it turned out to be false.
  • Studies: Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes
    Studies: Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes
    Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released Wednesday. At the same time, research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety raises concern that drivers may be less vigilant when relying on automated safety systems or become distracted by dashboard displays that monitor how the systems are performing. The two institute studies found that lane-keeping systems, some of which even nudge the vehicle back into its lane for the driver, and blind spot monitoring systems had lower crash rates than the same vehicles without the systems. The lane-keeping study looked at police crash data from 25 states between 2009 and 2015 for vehicle models where the systems were sold as optional. Lane-keeping systems lower rates of single-vehicle, sideswipe and head-on crashes of all severities by 11 percent, and crashes of those types in which there were injuries by 21 percent, the study found. Because there were only 40 fatal crashes in the data, researchers used a simpler analysis that didn't control for differences in drivers' ages, genders, insurance risk and other factors for those crashes. They found the technology cut the fatal crash rate by 86 percent. That's probably high, said Jessica Cicchino, the institute's vice president for research, but even if lane-keeping systems cut such crashes in by just half it would be significant. About a quarter of traffic fatalities involve a vehicle drifting into another lane, she said. 'Now we have evidence that this technology really can save lives and has the potential to prevent thousands of deaths once it's on every vehicle,' Cicchino said. If all passenger vehicles had been equipped with lane departure warning systems in 2015, an estimated 85,000 police-reported crashes would have been prevented, the study found. A second institute study of blind spot detection systems — usually warning lights in side mirrors — found the systems lower the rate of all lane-change crashes by 14 percent and the rate of such crashes with injuries by 23 percent. If all passenger vehicles were equipped with the systems about 50,000 police-reported crashes a year could be prevented, the study found. Lane-keeping, blind spot monitoring, and automatic braking systems, which can prevent rear-end crashes, are some of the building blocks of self-driving car technology. Greg Brannon, the Automobile Association of America's director of automotive engineering, called the institute's studies 'encouraging.' But he cautioned that is 'critical that drivers understand the capabilities and, more importantly, the limitations of the safety technology in their vehicle before getting behind the wheel.' For all the promise technologies hold to enhance safety, researchers are also concerned that they are changing driver behavior. A separate study by the insurance industry-funded institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's AgeLab found that drivers using automated systems that scan for parking spots and then park the car spend a lot more time looking at dashboard displays than at the parking spot, the road in front or the road behind. That was true even when the systems were searching for a parking spot and drivers were still responsible for steering. Drivers of vehicles equipped with blind-spot monitoring have also told researchers that they don't look behind them as often when changing lanes because they rely on the safety systems. While the safety systems are reducing crashes, 'it's still possible that there are some crashes that are happening that wouldn't have happened before because people are now behaving in different ways,' Cicchino said. Persuading drivers to use safety technology can also be a hurdle. An institute study released in June found lane-keeping systems are turned off by drivers nearly half the time. Drivers often find the beeping or buzzing warnings irritating. Automakers, taking note of the problem, appear to be switching to systems that vibrate the steering wheel or driver's seat, Cicchino said. 'The vibrating is often more subtle than the beeping,' she said. 'When a system beeps, it's telling everybody in the car you did something wrong.
  • New Afghanistan plan could offer clues to 'Trump Doctrine'
    New Afghanistan plan could offer clues to 'Trump Doctrine'
    Never tip your hand to the enemy. No timelines for military operations. No free pass for a neighbor who tolerates extremists or enables U.S. foes. In President Donald Trump's new Afghanistan strategy, elements of a broader approach to America's most pressing national security concerns begin to emerge, consistent with his efforts in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. Though details are limited, the plan draws on organizing principles that are also woven throughout his plans for defeating the Islamic State group and containing the threats posed by North Korea and Iran. Trump's advisers say his Afghan strategy reflects a consistent world view, both in terms of America's overseas objectives and the tactics to achieve them. But it's too soon to say whether he is being driven by a well-formed doctrine or merely coining catchphrases on the fly. 'We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists,' Trump said in his Monday night speech. He was striving to differentiate his plan from failed approaches of the past. As a candidate and then as president, Trump has eluded those who have tried to identify core beliefs that can reliably predict how he'll approach any given issue. Critics have painted him as a foreign policy novice, focused only on somehow showing he's winning. Trump ran on a nationalist pledge to put 'America First.' But he explained this week that things look different from the Oval Office. Conceding he was overriding an initial instinct to withdraw from Afghanistan, he peppered his speech with vows to empower commanders and to squeeze Pakistan for harboring the Taliban. While Trump has cast his approach as a fundamental shift from other presidents, he's borrowed more from them than he's inclined to admit. George W. Bush, too, sought to pressure Pakistan to crack down on the Taliban, even as he focused far more on an idea Trump is explicitly rejecting: promoting democracy around the world. And Trump's limited approach owes something to Barack Obama, who in his second term scaled back U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan and settled on a counterterror-focused mission not dissimilar from the new American strategy. A look at the pillars of Trump's foreign policy: ___ MIND YOUR BUSINESS The days of the U.S. military trying to 'construct democracies' are over, Trump declared. Instead, he said 'principled realism' will guide U.S. decisions. That means there will be none of Bush's 'nation-building' — no expansive goal to build up Afghanistan's institutions and ensure the education of girls once the U.S. ultimately withdraws. Trump's approach in Syria is similar. There, as the Islamic State is ousted from its last major strongholds and a power vacuum results, Trump's administration has said it wants to help restore electricity, water and sewage in areas freed from IS — but no more. In Iraq, the situation is somewhat easier because there's a globally backed central government. In Afghanistan, some questions still must be cleared up. Despite his vow of non-interference, Trump emphasized he could hold back future military and economic aid unless the Afghan government combats problems including rampant corruption. 'We're not going to tell these countries how to govern, but we're going to condition our assistance on reforms — that's an internal contradiction,' said James Dobbins, a senior diplomat in the past three administrations and former special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan. ___ KEEP YOUR PLANS QUIET Of all the critiques of Trump's plan, the loudest is that he declined to tell Americans how many more U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan after 16 years of fighting. His rationale is simple: Deny the Taliban and other extremists the advantage of anticipating U.S. military moves. However, the contours of the Pentagon's plan have been known for months. Senior officials said Tuesday up to 3,900 more troops will go, some possibly within days. Being unpredictable to U.S. adversaries has been a consistent Trump focus. The president was similarly coy in April in the days before he attacked Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces for using chemical weapons. He has repeatedly refused to entertain questions about a potential pre-emptive attack on North Korea. 'We don't talk about that. I never do,' Trump has said. ___ DON'T 'MICROMANAGE' Rather than centralize military decision-making in the White House, a critique often leveled at Obama, Trump has delegated much of the authority to his defense secretary and war zone commanders. 'Micromanagement from Washington, D.C., does not win battles,' he said in his Afghanistan speech. Even before he unveiled his Afghan plan, the White House announced he'd given the Pentagon final say on how many troops to send. And in April, his top commander in Afghanistan was allowed to use the 'mother of all bombs,' the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat. There was no need for the White House signoff. Trump has similarly ceded decision-making about military actions in Syria and Iraq to his commanders, along with decisions about counterterror strikes against targets in several countries. 'He clearly is much more willing to give the military latitude on tactical decision than President Obama was,' said Ambassador James Jeffrey, Bush's former deputy national security adviser. 'That's all in all a good thing for this kind of conflict.' ___ CRACKDOWN ON ENABLERS As Trump vowed to get tough on Pakistan, accusing it of giving 'safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror,' diplomatic and military officials heard echoes of his plan for North Korea. For more than a decade, the U.S. has pressed Islamabad to snuff out Taliban sanctuaries. Many of the group's leaders reside in Pakistan, traveling freely across the Afghanistan border. Taliban wounded are treated in Pakistani hospitals. With North Korea, it's China that must feel the weight of U.S. pressure, Trump has said. He has tried to squeeze Beijing into cutting off lifelines of economic support to North Korea to make it harder for Pyongyang to develop weapons that could harm the U.S. ___ LET LOCALS LEAD In Afghanistan, as in Iraq and Syria, Trump's plan centers on training local forces to fight insurgents rather than relying on Americans to do most of the fighting. While the same strategy was employed by Obama, Trump has claimed credit since taking office. 'The confidence that the American people and the world heard last night from our commander in chief derives from the fact that this is exactly the approach that President Trump directed in Iraq and in Syria,' Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
  • Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments in angry speech
    Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments in angry speech
    President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that 'our movement is about love.' Then he erupted in anger. He blamed the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists. And he shouted that he had 'openly called for healing, unity and love' in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage. He read from his three responses to the racially charged violence — getting more animated with each one. He withdrew from his suit pocket the written statement he'd read the day a woman was killed by a man who'd plowed a car through counter-protesters, but he skipped over the trouble-causing part that he'd freelanced at the time — his observation that 'many sides' were to blame. That, as well as his reiteration days later that 'both sides' were to blame for the violence that led to the death of Heather Heyer and two state troopers, led Democrats and many Republicans to denounce Trump for not unmistakably calling out white supremacists and other hate groups. 'You know where my heart is,' Trump told the crowd of thousands shoehorned into the Phoenix convention center. 'I'm only doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people are.' Well after his appearance had ended, Trump sent a tweet on his Twitter account saying: 'Not only does the media give a platform to hate groups, but the media turns a blind eye to the gang violence on our streets.' Trump's broadside against the media, and the 'fake news' he says is out to get him, was one of several detours he took from his prepared remarks at a rally where he was introduced by Vice President Mike Pence and other speakers appealing for unity and healing. The president unabashedly acknowledged that his own advisers had urged him to stay on message, and that he simply could not. He said he'd aimed to avoid 'controversy' by not immediately pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is awaiting sentencing in Arizona after his conviction in federal court for disobeying court orders to put a stop to his immigration patrols. But he left little doubt he wanted to do it. 'I'll make a prediction: I think he's going to be just fine,' said Trump. And he skewered both of Arizona's Republican senators, insisting that his coy refusal to mention their names showed a 'very presidential' restraint. He said his aides had begged him, 'Please, please Mr. President, don't mention any names. So I won't.' Yet he'd clearly described Sen. John McCain as the reason Congress didn't repeal and replace the much-maligned Affordable Care Act, and he labeled Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as 'weak' on borders and crime. As for how he would assist with the upcoming Herculean tasks facing Congress — passing tax reform, raising the debt ceiling, and agreeing on a budget — Trump offered little detail. He did threaten that if legislators force a government shutdown 'we're building that wall,' a reference to his campaign promise to close off the border with Mexico. In the comfort of his most fervent fans, Trump often resurrects his free-wheeling 2016 campaign style, pinging insults at perceived enemies such as the media and meandering from topic to topic without a singular theme. This was Trump's eighth rally since taking office in January, and each event is attended by supporters screened by his campaign. His comfort-level was apparent: As he discussed his responses to Charlottesville, he interrupted himself. 'I didn't want to bore you. You understand where I'm coming from. You people understand.' Outside the rally, the divisiveness seen across the country was on display. One man on a loudspeaker said the largely Latino protesters belong in the kitchen. A Trump opponent hoisted a sign depicting the president with horns. A day of noisy but largely peaceful protests turned unruly after his speech, as police fired pepper spray at crowds after someone apparently lobbed rocks and bottles at officers. Trump is on a two-day trip to the west, which continues Wednesday with travel to an American Legion convention in Reno, Nevada. He began his Arizona visit Tuesday with a brief trip to the southern edge of the country, touring a Marine Corps base in Yuma that is a hub of operations for the U.S. Border Patrol. His focus on immigration and rallying a supportive crowd offered a respite from a more uncomfortable development in his presidency. Trump on Monday announced in an address to the nation a plan to maintain a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, upending a campaign vow to end America's longest war. Senior U.S. officials said Trump's strategy may involve sending up to 3,900 more troops, with some deployments beginning almost immediately. ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Darlene Superville, Alan Fram in Washington and Josh Hoffner in Phoenix contributed to this report.
