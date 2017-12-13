USPS to release Mister Rogers stamp in 2018

Listen Live
The United States Postal Service will release a Mister Rogers stamp in 2018, a year that also marks the 50th anniversary of PBS's “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.”

Fred Rogers is among the icons, such as Lena Horne, John Lennon and Sally Ride, whose faces will appear on stamps included in the postal service’s 2018 stamp program.

The USPS described Rogers as “a beloved television neighbor to generations of children” whose television series “inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty.”

A sneak peek of the stamp showed Rogers posing with “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” character King Friday.

The issuance date has not been revealed, and the USPS noted that the design of the stamp is preliminary and could change.

    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
    Man gets shot, is released from hospital, then shot dead
    Sprawled out on the couch in a South DeKalb County home, 46-year-old Antimothy Davis lay covered in a blanket, wearing a hospital ID bracelet. >> Read more trending news He was still recovering from a gunshot, which had been fired into his house mysteriously one night in 2016 and struck him in the buttocks. But in a moment, he’d be shot again, twice. This time he would die. It was after 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 and two men came knocking at the door asking to buy $50 worth of crack, according to Detective D. McBride, who testified on the case Tuesday morning. Another man at the house, Joe Strickland, answered the door as Davis stayed on the couch near the door. The men were strangers to Davis and Strickland. And their request was strange, McBride said, not because they wanted crack, but because they wanted a lot of crack. Strickland asked the men who’d sent them. They said something about a woman with a last name that included “wood.” Strickland told them to have this woman come back to the house with them.  It isn’t clear why, but Strickland then got distracted and didn’t realize one of the men had a gun pointed at his head, the detective said. “Joe!” Davis called out. The man fired two shots, but neither struck Strickland. They hit Davis, one bullet entering his left arm, the other his chest.  He died at the scene. The detective gave no indication that the 2016 shooting and the November shooting were linked. In the homicide, police filed murder charges against Patrick Croskey of Ellenwood and Kryshlar Maxwell of Stone Mountain, both 26. The men were found down the road after the shooting, their car wrecked.  Maxwell was trapped in the car. Croskey was bleeding profusely from a gunshot to the leg, though it isn’t clear who fired the shot. He told police he only fired into the house because someone inside shot first, the detective said. In court Tuesday, Maxwell’s arm was still in a sling. He and Croskey sat stoically listening as the detective detailed the case against them. They showed no reaction as Judge Curtis Miller said he found enough probable cause for the charges to continue.
    Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a murder at a Gwinnett County    parking lot.  Channel 2's Tony Thomas is talking with investigators to figure out what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.   The body was discovered outside the Global Mall at Jimmy Carter and I-85 Wednesday morning.    Norcross and GBI investigating murder in parking lot of the Global Mall at Jimmy Carter and I-85. More to come . pic.twitter.com/RcmgiphdWk — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 13, 2017  
    1 dead in shooting at Union City apartment
    Union City police say one person is dead in a shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.  Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach  was at the scene at Evergreen Commons on Highway 138. The male victim was found unresponsive when officers arrived.  Police said this may have been a domestic situation. The name of the victim has not yet been released. We're talking with police about the details of the shooting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Union City Police on scene of fatal shooting inside apartment at Evergreen Commons on Hwy 138. Neighbor told me may be a domestic situation pic.twitter.com/Lj5HQx7KiC — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 13, 2017
    USPS to release Mister Rogers stamp in 2018
