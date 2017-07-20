Listen Live
Usher allegedly paid woman $1 million after giving her herpes: reports
Usher allegedly paid woman $1 million after giving her herpes: reports
Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire
Singer Usher attends JDRF LA's IMAGINE Gala to benefit type 1 diabetes research at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for JDRF )

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Usher Raymond allegedly paid a woman more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed he knowingly gave her herpes years ago, according to multiple reports

>> Read more trending news

Court documents published online Wednesday by Radar Online showed that the “Yeah!” singer was diagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease in 2009 or 2010.

Usher, who divorced ex-wife Tameka Foster in 2009, allegedly passed the diseased onto the woman who filed the lawsuit, People magazine reported. 

According to Radar Online, which broke the story, court documents showed that Raymond engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with the woman, a stylist, after telling her that he tested negative for herpes.

The unidentified woman later showed symptoms of the disease and tested positive for it.

Raymond, 38, is accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding knowledge that he had the disease and continuing to have unprotected sexual relations with the woman.

Court documents, dated 2012, showed that the singer paid $2,754.40 to the woman to cover her medical bills.

According to documents published by Radar Online, the woman “feels that her health and body have been ruined.”

“Getting infected with genital herpes from Raymond has devastated (the victim),” documents said. “She ... has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed ... Not a day has gone by where she does not feel desolation and despair about her herpes infection knowing that there is no cure. Her infection has destroyed her sense of self, wholeness, health and beauty and she fears that she will never be able to have the type of relationship she had hoped for.”  

The complaint was filed in at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, where it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 has genital herpes.

Raymond, who remarried in 2015, has not commented.

  • Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a double shooting in Snellville.Authorities say the shooting happened on Highpoint Court Thursday afternoon. The scene is still very active with many police cars and a crime scene investigation unit present.Police tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and a man in his 30s was shot in the face.A suspect described as a man in his early 20s wearing a white shirt and camo shorts is on the loose. Police believe he could be armed.The victim is in the hospital.Channel 2 Action News is gathering information about this story. We'll have an update on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4 p.m. Double shooting in a residential neighborhood. Police & SWAT are looking for atleast one suspect right now pic.twitter.com/FI5EMng4Qe-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 20, 2017 This woman just told police her son is one of the shooting victims, he's at the hospital getting treated now pic.twitter.com/d9c1r9b6Ca-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.The distinctive item police said the burglar was wearing that may help people recognize him, starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News. Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall. TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.
  • Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide
    Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide
    Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock group Linkin Park, has died, according to TMZ.  >> Read more trending news Citing law enforcement sources, the website reported that the 41-year-old singer died of a suicide by hanging. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to The Associated Press that he was found dead in his Los Angeles home. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told The AP the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide but other details were not provided. Billboard reported that the singer had struggled with addictions to drugs and alcohol at various points in his life. He spoke about those addictions in a 2009 interview with Noisecreep. Linkin Park is well known for hits like 2000’s “In the End” and 2003’s “Numb,” the latter of which led to a collaborative EP with Jay-Z called “Collision Course.” Bennington had been on a world tour with Linkin Park in support of their latest album, “One More Light.” A close friend of late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, Bennington performed Lenord Cohen’s “Halleliujah” at his funeral in May. Cornell died of a suicide by hanging May 17. Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and six children. 
  • The Latest: Official: NFL arena has panels like London tower
    The Latest: Official: NFL arena has panels like London tower
    The Latest on concerns about fire safety in U.S. buildings (all times local): 2:30 p.m. Cleveland's chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are 'similar if not identical' to those used at a London apartment tower that burned. However, Thomas Vanover also says he's confident the Cleveland Browns' stadium is safe. A spokesman for Cleveland's mayor initially said questions about the stadium would have to wait until after the investigation into the London fire, which killed at least 80 people. But Vanover held a news conference Thursday after The Associated Press reported on concerns about several U.S. buildings, including the stadium. Vanover says the panels were installed on the stadium in a different way than in London's Grenfell Tower, and that the venue's overall cladding system was different. Arconic Inc. quit making the panels available for high-rise buildings after the fire. ___ 3:30 a.m. A U.S. company boasted of the 'stunning visual effect' its shimmering aluminum panels created in an NFL stadium, an Alaskan high school and a 33-story luxury hotel along Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Those same panels — called Reynobond PE — are under scrutiny by British authorities investigating the fire that ripped across the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, killing at least 80 people. Determining which buildings are wrapped in the same material in the U.S. is difficult. In some cases, records were discarded and neither the owners, operators, contractors nor architects involved could or would confirm Reynobond PE's use. That makes it hard to know whether the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel or Cleveland Browns' football stadium — both in Arconic's brochures — are clad in the same material as Grenfell Tower.
  • O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail
    O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail
    Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man once again. A Nevada parole board granted parole for the 70-year-old Simpson Thursday afternoon. He is now set to be released as early as October 1 after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. We'll have the latest on this developing story starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. An aging Simpson appeared as inmate No. 1027820, dressed in blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt, in a stark hearing room in a remote Nevada prison. 'I've done my time. I've done it as well and respectfully as I think anybody can,' the 70-year-old former football star, looking trimmer than he has in recent years, said in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the case. [11 key players in OJ Simpson's parole hearing in Nevada] Simpson said he never pointed a gun at anyone nor made any threats during the crime that put him in prison, and he forcefully insisted that nearly all the mementos he saw in two memorabilia dealers' hotel room belonged to him. 'In no way, shape or form did I wish them any harm,' he added, saying he later made amends with those in the room. The hearing lasted a little more than an hour, after which the parole board retired to deliberate. It was expected to reach a decision in as little as a half-hour. A vote in his favor would enable Simpson to get out as early as Oct. 1. By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year armed-robbery sentence. The Hall of Fame athlete's chances of winning release were considered good, given similar cases and Simpson's model behavior behind bars. [Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star] His defenders have argued, too, that his sentence was out of proportion to the crime and that he was being punished for the two murders he was acquitted of during his 1995 'Trial of the Century' in Los Angeles, the stabbings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Before the hearing concluded, one of the dealers Simpson robbed, Bruce Fromong, said the former football great never pointed a gun at him during the confrontation, adding that it was one of the men with him who did so. Fromong said Simpson deserved to be released. 'He is a good man. He made a mistake,' Fromong said, adding the two remain friends. Simpson's eldest child, 48-year-old Arnelle Simpson, also testified on his behalf, saying her father is not perfect but realizes what a mistake he made and has spent years paying for it. 'We just want him to come home, we really do,' she said. Simpson said that he has spent his time in prison mentoring fellow inmates, often keeping others out of trouble, and believes he has become a better person during those years. Asked if he was confident he could stay out of trouble if he's released, Simpson replied that he learned much during an alternative-to-violence course he took in prison and that in any case he gets along well with people. 'I had basically spent a conflict-free life,' he said -- a remark that lit up social media with scornful and sarcastic comments given the murder case and a raft of allegations he abused his wife. In a final statement to the board he apologized again. 'I'm sorry it happened, I'm sorry, Nevada,' he said. 'I thought I was glad to get my stuff back, but it just wasn't worth it. It wasn't worth it and I'm sorry.' Several major TV networks and cable channels -- including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC and ESPN -- carried the proceedings live, just as some of them did two decades ago during the Ford Bronco chase that ended in Simpson's arrest, and again when the jury in the murder case came back with its verdict. Simpson said if released he plans to return to Florida, where he was living before his incarceration. 'I could easily stay in Nevada, but I don't think you guys want me here,' he joked at one point. 'No comment, sir,' one of the parole board members said. Inmate No. 1027820 made his plea for freedom in a stark hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada as four parole commissioners in Carson City, a two-hour drive away, questioned him via video. The board was expected to make its decision later in the day. An electrifying running back dubbed 'The Juice,' Simpson won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player in 1968 and went on to become one of the NFL's all-time greats. The handsome and charismatic athlete was also a 'Monday Night Football' commentator, sprinted through airports in Hertz rental-car commercials and built a Hollywood career with roles in the 'Naked Gun' comedies and other movies. All of that came crashing down with his arrest in the 1994 slayings and his trial, a gavel-to-gavel live-TV sensation that transfixed viewers with its testimony about the bloody glove that didn't fit and stirred furious debate over racist police, celebrity justice and cameras in the courtroom. Last year, the case proved to be compelling TV all over again with the ESPN documentary 'O.J.: Made in America' and the award-winning FX miniseries 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.' In 1997, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the two killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors, including his children and the Goldman family. Then a decade later, he and five accomplices -- two with guns -- stormed a hotel room and seized photos, plaques and signed balls, some of which never belonged to Simpson, from two sports memorabilia dealers. Simpson was convicted in 2008, and the long prison sentence brought a measure of satisfaction to some of those who thought he got away with murder.
