USA Today editorial: Trump 'not fit' to clean Obama library toilets, shine George W. Bush's shoes
USA Today editorial: Trump 'not fit' to clean Obama library toilets, shine George W. Bush's shoes

President Trump And Twitter

USA Today editorial: Trump 'not fit' to clean Obama library toilets, shine George W. Bush's shoes

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

USA Today's editorial board blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a scathing response to his controversial tweet about Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

USA Today editorial: Trump 'not fit' to clean Obama library toilets, shine George W. Bush's shoes

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls Trump tweet 'a sexist smear'

Trump's Tuesday morning tweet, which accused Gillibrand of "begging" him for campaign contributions and said she "would do anything for them," was widely criticized as being sexually suggestive. His post came after Gillibrand called for his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

See the tweet here

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied claims that Trump's tweet was sexist and said those who read it as suggestive had their minds "in the gutter."

USA Today's editorial board disagreed.

"With his latest tweet, clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favors for campaign cash, President Trump has shown he is not fit for office," the editorial board wrote. "Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low."

Alabama Senate race: Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore

The editorial added that Trump "is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush."

"This isn’t about the policy differences we have with all presidents or our disappointment in some of their decisions," the piece continued. "Obama and Bush both failed in many ways. They broke promises and told untruths, but the basic decency of each man was never in doubt."

The editorial described Trump as "uniquely awful" and blasted him for what it called "sickening behavior."

"The nation doesn’t seek nor expect perfect presidents, and some have certainly been deeply flawed," the piece concluded. "But a president who shows such disrespect for the truth, for ethics, for the basic duties of the job and for decency toward others fails at the very essence of what has always made America great."

Read the editorial here.

File photo. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump calls Kim Jung-un 'short, fat,' in response to 'old' comment

Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls Trump tweet 'a sexist smear'

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • NTSB El Faro probe highlights maritime safety issues
    NTSB El Faro probe highlights maritime safety issues
    While fateful decisions made by the captain of the doomed freighter El Faro were instrumental in the ship's sinking, federal investigators spread plenty of blame around and highlighted multiple safety issues in the maritime industry that contributed to its demise. It was a confluence of factors that contributed to the sinking of the El Faro in the fury of Hurricane Joaquin on Oct. 1, 2015, which killed all 33 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board announced. The report concluded a 2-year investigation into the worst U.S. maritime disaster in modern history. Among its findings the NTSB cited Tuesday the El Faro captain's unwillingness to listen to his crew's suggestions to change course from the path of a raging hurricane; a weak corporate safety culture that left crewmembers ill-prepared to deal with heavy weather. It also blamed an old ship with outdated lifeboats, open to the elements and a vessel inspection system that allowed older ships in poor condition to continue operating. The board issued 53 safety recommendations, which investigators hope will be adopted by the industry, maritime safety inspectors and weather forecasters to make the seas safer for future generations. The El Faro, which means 'lighthouse' in Spanish, sank between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, after losing engine power in the Category 3 storm. The NTSB retrieved the ship's voyage data recorder, or 'black box,' from the sea floor near the Bahamas, 15,000-feet (4,570 meters) under the surface. The device held 26 hours of data, including audio of conversations on the ship's bridge as the frantic crew struggled to save the ship and themselves. Larry Brennan, a maritime law professor at Fordham Law School and retired U.S. Navy captain, said the NTSB's meeting highlighted major safety problems in the entire shipping industry, including the Coast Guard and so-called 'classification societies' like the American Bureau of Shipping, or ABS, that are in charge of inspecting vessels for safety. 'El Faro was a worn, aged ship which succumbed to heavy weather in large part because of multiple unseaworthy conditions, poor leadership and bad decisions by the captain, ABS, the owners as well as inadequate surveys and inspections by the U.S. Coast Guard,' Brennan said. While the board found no fault with El Faro Capt. Michael Davidson's decision to leave port in Jacksonville, they did blame his reliance on an emailed weather forecasting system that contained hours-old data, rather than online updates from the National Hurricane Center. Investigators believe, based on his decisions and recorded comments, that he wasn't aware of the delay in the data and that instead of skirting the storm, he sent the El Faro on a collision course with the hurricane. 'Although up-to-date weather information was available on the ship, the El Faro captain did not use the most current weather information for decision-making,' NTSB investigator Mike Kucharski said at the meeting, held in Washington, D.C. The board also criticized the 'weak safety culture' of ship owner TOTE Maritime, Inc., including the lack of employee training for dealing with heavy weather situations and flooding. A hatch had been left open, allowing water from the roiling sea to flood an interior hold; this led to the ship tilting, disrupting the flow of oil to the engines. Once the freighter lost engine power, it was at the mercy of battering swells. El Faro's wind gauge, called an anemometer, was broken and the 40-year-old freighter's open-top lifeboats would not have protected the crew, even if they had been able to launch them. The El Faro was legally allowed to carry lifeboats that expose people to the elements — just like the lifeboats on the Titanic and the Lusitania — due to safety-rule exemptions for older ships. Whether the crew could have survived Joaquin's punishing winds and high seas had the El Faro been equipped with the closed-top lifeboats used by newer ships is unknown, but NTSB safety investigator Jon Furukawa said it could have helped crewmembers fighting for their lives. 'We believe that would've been the best method of departing the vessel under these conditions. It is still challenging, and we don't know if they would've survived,' Furukawa said. The board is not only recommending closed-top boats for all merchant ships, but also that the entire industry require crewmembers to carry personal locator beacons to better locate them during marine emergencies. The El Faro had an older emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, which did not transmit global position system coordinates, and that made locating the ship more difficult for search-and-rescue crews. Given the heavy weather, rescuers probably couldn't have reached the ship any sooner, but the board believes the new requirement would help in future sea accidents. 'I hope that this tragedy at sea can serve as a lighthouse to guide the safety of marine transportation,' said Robert Sumwalt, the board's chairman. ___ Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen
  • Franken, soon-to-be-gone, but back at Senate job
    Franken, soon-to-be-gone, but back at Senate job
    Al Franken is the Senate's dead man walking, still doing his day job despite his soon-to-be-gone status.The two-term Minnesota lawmaker told a somber Senate last Thursday he would resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and in the face of vanishing support from fellow Democrats. Franken was back at work this week, casting votes in the Senate, participating in a committee hearing and attending a senator-only luncheon with Democrats.Franken listened intently Tuesday as an expert panel talked about the high cost of prescription drugs. He put his hand on his forehead and grimaced as speakers decried the price of life-saving medicines. Given a chance to ask questions, Franken spoke about his work with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to allow the government to negotiate lower drug prices under Medicare.'My colleagues will have to carry forward this work after I'm gone,' Franken said, his sole reference to his impending departure. 'I urge them to do so in an expedient and bipartisan manner. Patients, especially those in Minnesota, need relief.'As Franken left the hearing, he bumped into a group of high school students who were waiting to take a photo with him. The group from Herndon, Virginia, High School had taken a photo with Franken a few weeks earlier, but one of the students was absent, so teacher Meghann Jones brought them back to the Capitol.Students joked that they were stalking Franken, who patiently shook their hands and posed for a group photo. Franken declined to comment to a reporter.'He was very nice and respectful to us,' said senior Reed Golomb, 17, who called Franken 'Minnesota nice.'Franken has not said exactly when he will leave the Senate, although his departure seems certain. Even so, some Democrats have begun to have second thoughts about forcing him out so quickly, especially as allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump remain unresolved and Republican Roy Moore sought a Senate seat from Alabama despite accusations that he molested teenagers decades ago. Moore and Trump have both denied the allegations.Zephyr Teachout, a Democrat who ran for governor of New York, said in an op-ed in the New York Times that she was left with a sense of that 'something went wrong' when Franken announced he was stepping down.'Zero tolerance (of sexual misconduct) should go hand in hand with two other things: due process and proportionality,' Teachout wrote. 'Both were missing in the hasty call for Senator Franken's resignation.'Due process 'means a fair, full investigation, with a chance for the accused to respond,' Teachout wrote.Even some Republicans questioned Franken's ouster.Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the forced resignation 'was a lynch mob. Let's not have due process, let's not ask anybody any questions, let's not have any chance to have a hearing, let's just lynch him.'Franken, in his resignation speech, said he was 'aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving' while Trump remains in office and Moore was able to campaign for the Senate 'with the full support of his party.'Franken, 66, said 'all women deserve to be heard' but asserted that some accusations against him were untrue. He called himself 'a champion of women' during his Senate career, a man who fought to improve people's lives.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton was set to announce a replacement Wednesday for Franken amid pressure to choose someone who could keep the seat in Democratic hands in a special election next November.Dayton has deflected questions about the appointment, but Tina Smith, Dayton's lieutenant governor and trusted former chief of staff, is widely considered his first choice. A Democratic official told The Associated Press last week that Dayton was ready to choose Smith as a placeholder before coming under pressure from national Democrats to appoint someone who could leverage the appointment into a 2018 run.
  • Tillerson says US open to possible talks with NKorea
    Tillerson says US open to possible talks with NKorea
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has softened America's stance on possible talks with North Korea, calling it 'unrealistic' to expect the nuclear-armed country to come to the table ready to give up a weapons of mass destruction program that it invested so much in developing. Tillerson said his boss, President Donald Trump, endorses this position.Tillerson's remarks Tuesday came two weeks after North Korea conducted a test with a missile that could potentially carry a nuclear warhead to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard — a milestone in its decades-long drive to pose an atomic threat to its American adversary that Trump has vowed to prevent, using military force if necessary.'We are ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk. And we are ready to have the first meeting without preconditions,' Tillerson said at the Atlantic Council think tank.He said that the North would need to hold off on its weapons testing. This year, the North has conducted more than 20 ballistic missile launches and one nuclear test explosion, its most powerful yet.'Let's just meet and we can talk about the weather if you want to. We can talk about whether it's a square table or a round table if that's what you are excited about,' Tillerson said. 'But can we at least sit down and see each other face to face and then we can begin to lay out a map, a road map, of what we might be willing to work towards.'Although Tillerson said the goal of U.S. policy remained denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, he added it was 'not realistic to say we're only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program. They've too much invested in it. The president is very realistic about that as well.'Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of Seoul's Unification Ministry, said of Tillerson's comments that Seoul wishes for talks to 'happen soon' if they contribute to the goal of finding a peaceful solution for the North Korean nuclear problem.He said Washington and Seoul both maintain a firm stance that North Korea's nuclear weapons cannot be tolerated and should be completely discarded in a peaceful way.White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement later Tuesday that: 'The President's views on North Korea have not changed.'North Korea is acting in an unsafe way not only toward Japan, China, and South Korea, but the entire world. North Korea's actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea,' she said.In public, Trump has been less sanguine about the possibilities of diplomacy with Kim Jong Un's authoritarian government, which faces growing international isolation and sanctions as it pursues nuclear weapons in defiance of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. In October, Trump appeared to undercut Tillerson when he said he was 'wasting his time' trying to negotiate with North Korea, just as Tillerson said the U.S. had backchannel communications with the North.Trump, who has traded insults with Kim, kept up his tough talk on Tuesday. As he signed a $700 billion defense authorization bill that includes additional spending on missile defense, he referred to North Korea as a 'vile dictatorship.'We're working very diligently on that — building up forces. We'll see how it all turns out. It's a very bad situation — a situation that should have been handled long ago by other administrations,' Trump said.Tillerson did not indicate that North Korea had signaled a new readiness to talk, but said that 'they clearly understand that if we're going to talk, we've got to have a period of quiet' in weapons tests.Tillerson stressed that the U.S. would not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, as it flouts international norms and might spread weapons technology to non-state groups in ways that other nuclear powers have not.In a rare admission of discussion of a highly sensitive topic, Tillerson said Washington has discussed with Beijing how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability there.'The most important thing to us would be securing those nuclear weapons that they have already developed and ensuring that nothing falls into the hands of people who we would not want to have it. We've had conversations with the Chinese about how that might be done,' Tillerson said.It appeared to be the first public recognition from an administration official that the U.S. has discussed North Korean contingencies with China, which fought with the North against the U.S. in the 1950-53 Korean War. The Trump administration has held a series of high-level dialogues with Beijing this year, and U.S. and Chinese generals held rare talks in late November about how the two militaries might communicate in a crisis although U.S. officials said the dialogue wasn't centered on North Korea.Tillerson said that the U.S. has assured China that in the event that American troops had to cross northward of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, it would retreat back south once stability returned.'That is our commitment we made to them. Our only objective is to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, and that is all,' Tillerson said.Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Tillerson's proposal for direct talks with North Korea without preconditions was overdue and a welcome shift in position, but both sides needed to demonstrate restraint.'For North Korea that means a halt to all nuclear and ballistic missile tests, and for the United States, refraining from military maneuvers and overflights that appear to be practice runs for an attack on the North,' Kimball said. 'If such restraint is not forthcoming, we can expect a further escalation of tensions and a growing risk of a catastrophic war.'Last week, the United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving more than 200 warplanes. North Korea says such drills are preparations for invasion.
  • FBI agent removed from Russia probe called Trump an 'idiot'
    FBI agent removed from Russia probe called Trump an 'idiot'
    Two FBI officials who would later be assigned to the special counsel's investigation into Donald Trump's presidential campaign described him with insults like 'idiot' and 'loathsome human' in a series of text messages last year, according to copies of the messages released Tuesday.One of the officials said in an election night text that the prospect of a Trump victory was 'terrifying.'Peter Strzok, a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent, was removed over the summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's team following the discovery of text messages exchanged with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was also detailed this year to the group of agents and prosecutors investigating potential coordination between Russia and Trump's Republican campaign.Hundreds of the messages, which surfaced in a Justice Department inspector general investigation of the FBI's inquiry into Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, were being provided to congressional committees, which had requested copies, and were reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday night.The existence of the text messages, disclosed in news reports earlier this month, provided a line of attack for Trump, who used the revelation to disparage FBI leadership as politically tainted. Republicans have also seized on the exchange of texts between two officials who worked for Mueller to suggest that the team is biased against Trump and its conclusions can't be trusted.The issue is likely to be a focus of a congressional hearing Wednesday involving Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel in May and oversees his team's work.A spokesman for Mueller has said Strzok was removed from the Mueller team as soon as the allegations were brought to the office's attention, and that Page had already concluded her detail by that time anyway and returned to the FBI. Strzok has been reassigned within the FBI.Working telephone numbers for Strzok and Page could not immediately be found.Strzok had been deeply involved in the Clinton inquiry and was in the room when she was interviewed by the FBI. He later helped investigate whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.The texts seen by the AP began in the summer of 2015, soon after the FBI launched its email server investigation, and continued over the next year and a half as the presidential race was in full swing and as Trump and Clinton were looking to defeat their primary challengers and head toward the general election.The messages — 375 were released Tuesday evening — cover a broad range of political topics and include an exchange of news articles about the race, often alongside their own commentaries.There are some derogatory comments about Democratic officials, including presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and former Attorney General Eric Holder, but some of the harshest comments are reserved for Trump.In a March 4, 2016, back-and-forth provided to Congress, Page refers to Trump as a 'loathsome human' and Strzok responds, 'Yet he may win.' After Strzok asks whether she thinks Trump would be a worse president than fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Page says, 'Yes, I think so.'The two then use words like 'idiot' and 'awful' to characterize Trump, with Strzok saying, 'America will get what the voting public deserves.'In another exchange, on Oct. 18, 2016, Strzok writes to Page and says: 'I am riled up. Trump is an (expletive) idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer. I CAN'T PULL AWAY. WHAT THE (expletive) HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY??!?!'Weeks later, on election day, as it seemed to become clearer that Trump could defeat Clinton, he says, 'OMG THIS IS (expletive) TERRIFYING: A victory by Mr. Trump remains possible...'Page replies, 'Yeah, that's not good.'In August 2016, Strzok responded to a New York Times story that carried the headline of 'Donald Trump is Making America Meaner' by saying, 'I am worried about what Trump is encouraging in our behavior.'But he also adds, 'I'm worried about what happens if HRC is elected,' using the initials for Hillary Rodham Clinton.
