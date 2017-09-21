Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 90
L 68

!
Traffic
JUST IN:

Facebook to give Congress Russian-linked 2016 election ads

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 86° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
UPS hiring 95,000 workers nationwide
Close

UPS hiring 95,000 workers nationwide

UPS hiring 95,000 workers nationwide
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A United Parcel Service driver unloads packages from her truck in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPS hiring 95,000 workers nationwide

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Not far ahead of the holiday season, UPS is gearing up for an increase in the number of deliveries and services associated with the busy fall and winter months. 

The company announced Wednesday a plan to hire 95,000 employees across the country. 

﻿>> Read more trending news

The company will offer part- and full-time seasonal jobs, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

According to a news release, seasonal jobs often lead to longer-term positions with UPS, and up to 35 percent of employees hired seasonally over the last three years now have permanent jobs with the company.

“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” UPS CEO David Abney said in the release. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”

Abney and other members of UPS leadership started their careers at the company as part-time workers. 

Seasonal and part-time UPS employees who become full-time permanent workers at the company are eligible for healthcare and retirement benefits, and employees enrolled in college are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

Apply for a job at UPS ﻿here﻿.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • World leaders sounding like Trump at the UN
    World leaders sounding like Trump at the UN
    World leaders are learning to speak Donald Trump, offering big dollops of praise and echoing the president's own language this week at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. In a series of meetings with his foreign counterparts, Trump has seemed to delight in the fact that some of his favorite phrases have bounced back at him. When South Korean President Moon Jae-in used the word 'deplorable' Thursday to describe North Korea's nuclear provocations, Trump's eyebrows jumped. 'I am very happy that you used the word 'deplorable.' I was very interested in that word,' Trump said to laughs from the room. Trump's opponent in last year's election, Democrat Hillary Clinton, at one point said Trump's supporters belonged in 'a basket of deplorables.' Trump and his supporters quickly embraced the label. Trump jokingly assured observers that he hadn't instructed Moon to go that route. 'I promise I did not tell him to use that word,' Trump said, adding: 'That's been a very lucky word for me and many millions of people.' Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also sounded Trumpian when the two met in New York on Wednesday. Abbas said their meeting underscored the seriousness with which Trump was working to achieve the 'deal of the century in the Middle East.' Trump, a former real estate developer and master marketer known to brag about his deal-making skills, has referred to a long-sought Mideast peace pact as the toughest deal of all. Other world leaders showered Trump with praise as they worked to earn his trust and affection. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked Trump on behalf of the people and government of Afghanistan for his 'historic' decision to remain engaged in the country. 'You made this decision on the basis of courage and determination. We salute your courage,' Ghani said Thursday, adding: 'It's a difference of day and night.' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu effusively praised the speech Trump delivered Tuesday to the General Assembly. 'Now you know, I've been ambassador to the U.N. and I'm a long-serving Israeli prime minister, so I've listened to countless speeches in this hall,' Netanyahu said. 'But I can say this: None were bolder, none were more courageous and forthright than the one delivered by President Trump today.' ___ Colvin reported from Washington.
  • Aaron Hernandez had worst case of degenerative brain disease ever, lawyer says
    Aaron Hernandez had worst case of degenerative brain disease ever, lawyer says
    Former pro-football player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez has “the most severe case” of CTE Boston University researchers have ever seen, Attorney Jose Baez said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.  >> Read more trending news In light of the results of an inquest into the former Patriot’s brain, Baez has filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL and the New England Patriots. Baez said the results of a post-mortem study conducted on Hernandez's brain showed signs of a severe case of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.  'If we knew more about it,' he said. 'Our client may have known more about what was happening to him.' Baez was accompanied by Shayanna Jenkins, Hernandez’s long-time fiancée and said the lawsuit is on behalf of Hernandez's daughter. “We had a heated battle with the Suffolk county medical examiner’s office for the brain of Aaron Hernandez so it could be studied by the Boston University CTE center,” Baez explained. 'I’d like to thank Dr. Anne McKee for all the hard work they’ve done. The results of Aaron Hernandez’s test were positive. Aaron suffered from a severe case of CTE.”  >> Related: Judge decides to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction “We’re told it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age,” he said. “[The degree in his brain] is usually found in the brain of a man 67 years of age.” Baez encouraged people who participate in contact sports like football to consider participating in tests.  “My team has filed a federal lawsuit suing the NFL and the New England Patriots,” Baez announced. “That lawsuit was filed this afternoon.' The high-profile attorney is also set to appear on ESPN's SportsCenter Friday morning, according to his Instagram account.  Baez released a statement earlier this year calling for a full investigation into the football star's apparent suicide. He said there were apparently no signs that the former New England Patriots player was suicidal. >> Related: Hernandez lawyer, agent dispute suicide claims, want full investigation Hernandez was in the process of appealing his murder conviction, which came with a life sentence with no possibility of parole. Baez was the lead attorney on the double murder case that Hernandez was acquitted on last Friday. 
  • Rapper ‘Offset' of Migos raising $500,000 for cancer in honor of grandmother
    Rapper ‘Offset' of Migos raising $500,000 for cancer in honor of grandmother
    One of the most popular rappers in the world right now is using his fame as a platform to give back in a big way to a cause close to his family’s heart. Kiari Cephus, also known as “Offset” of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, announced Tuesday an alliance with the American Cancer Society. Offset hopes to raise $500,000 for the organization. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ THE ANNOUNCEMENT Offset and the American Cancer Society announced their alliance at a private event in Cobb County Tuesday. The event lasted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., but was much more than an average news conference. After formally announcing the campaign as he stood behind a gold, glitter-encrusted display of the goal amount of $500,000, the award-winning rapper introduced his mother, took photos with guests, and then spent the next hours making memories with cancer patients and survivors. Offset bowled several games at the entertainment center, sliding from lane to lane as he made his way through the teams. Guests included adults and children currently battling cancer, as well as cancer survivors and people who have been directly affected by the disease, as recently as having lost a loved one hours prior. “He just lost someone today,” Offset said, shocked, after the event, having learned one of the young men he had challenged to a game had a death in his family just before the event. Offset did not know that when he challenged the boy, saying he had to get a strike on the next bowl, which he did, to everyone’s excitement. They cheered, high-fived, and took videos together, which is why Offset was likely stunned to hear of the boy's loss. But that was the point of the party: to celebrate life and help save lives. The event did just that. [PHOTOS: Rapper 'Offset' of Migos Announces Fundraising Campaign For American Cancer Society] Celebrity guests included Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Atlanta Hawks’ first-round draft pick forward John Collins and guard Tyler Dorsey, members of Quality Control Music record label to which Migos is signed and others. THE INSPIRATION Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, has been a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for more than 11 years. She said she is thrilled to see her son staying involved as well as encouraging people to support the cause. “I’m very proud of him,” she said. “Losing a loved one to cancer is devastating, and we need to continue to help educate our communities about early detection and screening guidelines. I am incredibly proud of Offset’s desire to help save the lives of others, genuine heart, and talent as an artist.” His desire to help comes from one of his biggest influences. “Offset lost his grandmother to cancer, and he felt like this was the perfect way to honor her and give to the cause,” Evelyn Barella, National Media Relations Manager for the American Cancer Society, told WSB-TV at the event. It was clear upon walking into the event that the inspiration was a huge reason behind the movement. “My grandma motivated me to do my best and go for it, one of my biggest coaches: Sallie Ann Smith,” read a collage with family photos signed by Offset at the entrance to the bowling area. Smith, who was a significant role model in his life, died of bladder cancer in 2012. After her cancer diagnosis, his family learned first-hand about the impact the American Cancer Society programs and services make on families. THE CAMPAIGN Offset is teaming up with the American Cancer Society and assembling his fellow artists, corporate sponsors, athlete friends and passionate fans to raise $500,000 for the organization. To donate, text 'Offset' to 41444 or visit his fundraising campaign page on the American Cancer Society website. You could also enter to win a trip to Los Angeles to go shopping with the stylish rapper.
  • Facebook to give Congress Russian-linked 2016 election ads
    Facebook to give Congress Russian-linked 2016 election ads
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the social media company will turn over to Congress thousands of ads believed to have been bought by Russian agents attempting to influence last year’s presidential election. >> Read more trending news Facebook officials said earlier this month that more than 3,000 ads were uncovered that ran between 2015 and 2017 and appeared to have come from a Russian entity that aimed to influence the election.
  • Mother wanted in connection with $300 million meth operation
    Mother wanted in connection with $300 million meth operation
    Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a major meth operation in North Georgia. Last week, authorities seized $3 million worth of meth following a traffic stop in Lumpkin County. The investigation led authorities to several homes where they seized 30 kilograms of meth. Investigators said the multi-million dollar ring is accused of processing liquid meth into crystal meth. They said the ring has distributed 385 gallons of meth onto the streets, with an estimated value of more than $300 million.  Authorities said Tuesday agents located a meth conversion lab on Antique Way consistent with a conversion lab discovered last week. Officials said both properties are linked to Clara Catarino Mendoza, 32. They believe she has fled with her two children. We're talking to investigators who say this is the biggest drug distribution ring they've seen, on Channel 2 Action News at 5. Woman sought in connection with major liquid meth processing lab. Live report on Channel 2 Action News @5pm. pic.twitter.com/zbs8PbgUTg — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) September 21, 2017  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.