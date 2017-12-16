Listen Live
UPS driver fired after stealing iPhone he delivered, police say
UPS driver fired after stealing iPhone he delivered, police say

UPS driver fired after stealing iPhone he delivered, police say
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPS driver fired after stealing iPhone he delivered, police say

By: Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

A Florida man lost his job with UPS and faces grand theft charges after a homeowner's surveillance video caught him stealing an iPhone he had delivered hours earlier, police say. 

>> Read more trending news

Jason Christopher Mohn, 47, was caught Tuesday taking the package from a woman's porch, stuffing it under his shirt and fleeing hours after it was initially delivered, according to WFTS.

A video from two hours prior to the theft showed Mohn, a UPS contractor, delivering the iPhone X to the St. Pete Beach address.

Jovita Acute-Parker said she installed the two cameras at her front door to feel safer. She said she couldn't believe it when the cameras caught the theft. The suspect turned toward the camera as he left. 

If that wasn't enough to seal the case for police, the stolen iPhone was later found by Mohn's supervisor among his personal belongings at work, a police report says. He was fired immediately and arrested Wednesday.

"Stupidest thief ever," Acute-Parker told WFTS with a laugh after getting her $1,000 iPhone back. 

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office records, Mohn was released Friday on a $2,000 bond. 

