UPS apologizes after driver caught throwing packages in video

ST. JAMES, Mo. - Shipping company UPS is investigating after a woman said she recorded video of a UPS driver throwing packages onto her lawn from the back of a U-Haul truck.
Sandy Bast told KMOV that she started to record the video Monday after she heard a loud crash outside her home. In the video, a person can be seen throwing packages from the back of a U-Haul truck.
Company officials told KMOV that UPS drivers sometimes use U-Haul trucks when things get busy during the holiday season. In a statement obtained by the news station, UPS officials said Monday’s incident was under investigation.
“Mishandling packages is not tolerated,” the statement said. “We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action.”
Bast told KMOV she could tell the man, who she didn’t realize was a UPS driver at the time, was angry.
“I heard a loud noise, it was louder than my TV, it was a U-Haul truck and packages were flying out the back,” said the homeownerPosted by KMOV on Monday, December 18, 2017
“To be honest, I was scared to death because I don’t like angry men outside my door,” she told the news station.
As she watched, Bast said she saw the man throw more than two dozen packages to the ground from the U-Haul truck.
“I saw plenty (packages) that bounced off the ground, and, you know, people work hard to pay for shipping, and then to watch it (get) thrown out and bouncing on your driveway is rather discouraging,” Bast told KMOV.
She said that UPS officials later contacted her to apologize for the incident.
“It’s sad because they usually do a good job,” Bast told KMOV. “But one person can really mess up a lot of things for a lot of people.”
