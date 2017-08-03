Listen Live
Unemployed man wants, gets job not handout
Unemployed man wants, gets job not handout

Unemployed man wants, gets job not handout
Unemployed man wants, gets job not handout

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FAIR OAKS, Calif. -  Jimmy Trujillo wasn’t looking for a handout. He was looking for work.

“Hard worker. Needing job,” read the sign he held each morning at 6 a.m. for the last few months since his car broke down and he lost his job.

A woman saw Trujillo’s sign on Monday and posted it on social media. Soon, the owner of a furniture moving company decided to take Trujillo up on his offer to work. Trujillo started his new jobTuesday.

“I’m very excited. I’m stoked. I got my little sandwich and water and I’m ready to go,” Trujillo, 54, told KOVR. “I’m ready to work all day long.”

Kevin McInerney, the owner of the moving company, is happy with his decision to take a chance on Trujillo.

“He immediately took charge and I can tell he’s paying attention to what we are doing,” McInerney told KOVR.

Trujillo, who has a background in construction, fielded nearly 200 job offers. Now, his goal is to get a new car and open his own tile company.

“Thank you, Jesus,” Trujillo said.

