The University of Central Florida student who graded a breakup letter that went viral on social media is no longer suspended from the university.

An attorney for Nicholas Lutz said the school will allow Lutz back in the classroom.

In February, Lutz graded his ex-girlfriend’s breakup letter for grammar, spelling and syntax.

He posted images of the letter, complete with red marks, on Twitter and it was re-tweeted more than 100,000 times.

His attorney called the decision a victory for the First Amendment.

The school claimed that Lutz broke two portions of the university's code of conduct; disruptive behavior and cyber bullying.