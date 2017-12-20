Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 69
L 49

!
Traffic
WEATHER ALERT:

Stay updated with the changing weather. Get the WSB Radio app.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Rain
H 69° L 49°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Rain. H 69° L 49°
  • rain-day
    69°
    Today
    Rain. H 69° L 49°
  • cloudy-day
    56°
    Tomorrow
    Cloudy. H 56° L 47°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Uber may face lawsuit after driver allegedly avoids disfigured man
Close

Uber may face lawsuit after driver allegedly avoids disfigured man

Uber may face lawsuit after driver allegedly avoids disfigured man
Photo Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Uber may face lawsuit after driver allegedly avoids disfigured man

By: Rare.us

Reggie Bibbs needed a ride to a doctor’s appointment at Texas Medical Center, so the Houston man summoned an Uber driver. The rest of the story is hardly as innocuous.

>> Read more trending news

Bibbs has visible tumors on his face because of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. He believes his facial disfigurement was reason enough for an Uber driver to arrive at his home and then quickly leave, disregarding the potential fare.

“I saw him pass by. He looked right at me. He was going real slow. He just passed the house. I could see the brake lights on. He went a couple of houses down. He turned around and came back by the house again. He went real slow,” said Bibbs. “I’m looking at him. He’s looking at me. He just keeps going down to the end of the street. When he got to the end of the street, I got a message that said unfortunately your driver canceled. That was it. There was no explanation.”

Bibbs, embarrassed and shocked, is now looking into legal options for the alleged discrimination. He works for a nonprofit called Courageous Faces Foundation.

As for Uber, a statement shows the company is remorseful for their driver’s actions:

“The situation described here is unacceptable and has no place on the Uber app or any place. We apologize to Mr. Bibbs for the experience reported to us and we have been in contact with the driver to re-emphasize Uber’s Community Guidelines, which prohibits any form of discrimination on the app.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who was familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured. As of Tuesday, 35 were still hospitalized, including 21 in critical or serious condition.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Powerball, Megamillions jackpots total more than $500M 
    Powerball, Megamillions jackpots total more than $500M 
    While everyone is worried about a White Christmas, some lottery players may be having dreams of a Green Christmas too. Powerball and Megamillions lotteries may help make those dreams come true even if their individual jackpots aren’t record-breakers. >> Read more trending news  As of Wednesday morning, MegaMillions had a jackpot of at least $247 million. Powerball is at least $269 million.  If you add up the amounts, that’s $516 million and the total could still grow. Those totals are if the winners take it in a prize paid out over 30 payments. If winners take the cash option, the amount is slashed to $155 million for Megamillions or $171.3 million for Powerball, all before taxes. The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night.  Megamillions will be drawn on Friday.  You may be interested in:
  • Delta wants someone to pay for its losses in airport outage
    Delta wants someone to pay for its losses in airport outage
    The CEO of Delta Air Lines says the company will seek compensation for its losses after a power outage knocked out the Atlanta airport's power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday.The blackout stranded thousands of passengers and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period.Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he found it 'shocking' that it took so long to get power restored. Bastian said he doesn't know whether Georgia Power or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was responsible, but said Delta will have conversations with both.Bastian told the newspaper the airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the blackout.___Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
  • How many kids still believe in Santa; when does the magic end?
    How many kids still believe in Santa; when does the magic end?
    You better watch out. You better not cry.  Better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We all know the traditional ”Santa Claus is Coming to Town” Christmas carol, and while kids sing along all season long, how many kids still believe in the big man in red? A study, published by the Journal of Cognition and Development, found that  83 percent of 5-year-olds still believe that Santa is real. The latest research dates back to 2011, but in an article in The Conversation publication last year, the study’s author backed up her findings. >> Read more trending news  Recently though, a applied developmental psychology professor said the number maybe slightly higher. Thalia Goldstein, an assistant professor at George Mason University, said the number may be as high as 85%, CNN reported. Goldstein said that kids really start believing in Santa between the ages of 3 and 4. It’s strongest between 4 and 8. “Then, at 8 years old is when we start to see the drop-off in belief, when children start to understand the reality of Santa Claus,” Goldstein told CNN. It all depends on how parents and adults promote Santa’s existence. Goldstein co-authored a study with Jacqueline Woolley that was published last year, that found that if parents hype up Santa, then kids will believe more that the Santas they see in malls and at other holiday events are the real Santa.  The pair studied a small sample of  77 children between the ages of 2 and 10. They were interviewed after they met with a person dressed as Santa Claus. The interviews found that 39.2 percent of the children believed the Santa they met was the same one who visited their homes leaving presents. More than 38 percent didn’t think the man in the suit was the real Santa, but that the stand-in also lived at the North Pole and reported back with the real Santa, CNN reported. About 13 percent said the the man they told their Christmas list to wasn’t the real Santa but had similar characteristics, while 1% had what was called an “adult belief” that the person was not Santa, didn’t live at the North Pole but could communicate with Santa himself, CNN reported. Children over the age of 10 were not part of the study because they on average don’t believe in Santa and “may have been reluctant to accompany their parents to this event,” the researchers wrote in their findings.
  • Lightning, damaging winds possible Wednesday afternoon
    Lightning, damaging winds possible Wednesday afternoon
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.