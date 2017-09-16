Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 85
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 85° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-night
    66°
    Morning
    Clear. H 86° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter
Close

Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter

Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter
Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
Tyrese Gibson (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter

By: Rare.us

Tyrese Gibson let out an angry rant on Instagram on Wednesday after his ex-wife was granted a temporary restraining order against him, People magazine reports.

>> Read more trending news

Gibson said that his ex, Norma Mitchell Gibson was “being bitter [and] resentful” and accused her of attacking him.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter……,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

Tyrese and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, together.

In court documents, the actor is accused by his ex of pushing “[their] daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

She also alleges that he hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” claiming that her daughter could not sit down because of the pain and said, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

Norma Gibson was granted physical and legal custody of Shayla and a temporary restraining order that prevents Gibson from coming within 100 yards of her and her home, pending a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.

He was not granted visitation rights before the hearing, according to People.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Child care choices limited for those working outside 9-to-5
    Child care choices limited for those working outside 9-to-5
    Parents who work outside traditional business hours often have few options when it comes to child care for their children. In many cases, the children of shift workers are cared for by relatives or friends. But for those without a support network, there aren't a lot of child care facilities to choose from. That's true even in Las Vegas, an entertainment destination notorious for blurring the hours of a day. Experts say it's a major issue in an increasingly service-based economy with non-standard hours and that the child care sector hasn't caught up with demand. Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington has proposed legislation designed to increase access to affordable child care, including for families that work non-traditional hours. But the bill's future is far from certain in a Republican-controlled Congress.
  • Student being charged after trying to poison his roommate, police say
    Student being charged after trying to poison his roommate, police say
    A Duquesne University student is being charged with trying to poison his roommate, according to police. >> Read more trending news Pittsburgh police say the 18-year-old freshman from Plum poisoned his roommate’s water with bleach and laxatives because he was angry his roommate had moved his belongings.  Police said he told them he did it because he is 'neat and orderly' and that in early September he came home to find his 'roommate had slightly moved his papers.' The targeted student did not actually drink the potentially toxic mix because he suspected his water had been tampered with, police said.  WPXI is not releasing the name of the student being charged because he has admitted himself for psychiatric evaluation.  The suspect told police that his “suicidal and homicidal thoughts have become more intense recently.
  • Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter
    Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accuses him of abusing their daughter
    Tyrese Gibson let out an angry rant on Instagram on Wednesday after his ex-wife was granted a temporary restraining order against him, People magazine reports. >> Read more trending news Gibson said that his ex, Norma Mitchell Gibson was “being bitter [and] resentful” and accused her of attacking him. “All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter……,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.” Tyrese and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, together. In court documents, the actor is accused by his ex of pushing “[their] daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also alleges that he hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” claiming that her daughter could not sit down because of the pain and said, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.” Norma Gibson was granted physical and legal custody of Shayla and a temporary restraining order that prevents Gibson from coming within 100 yards of her and her home, pending a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2. He was not granted visitation rights before the hearing, according to People.
  • Following his revenge porn rampage, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach custody agreement
    Following his revenge porn rampage, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach custody agreement
    Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a custody agreement in regard to their daughter Dream, more than two months after the reality TV star posted nude photos of his ex-fiancee online. >> Read more trending news “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” her attorney confirmed. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.” Kardashian’s lawyer also confirmed the news, saying, “Rob and Chyna working together put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters.” Kardashian and Chyna have had a tumultuous relationship from the very beginning, but things got especially bad between them in July when Kardashian posted a slew of naked photos of her on social media, accused her of cheating and being a bad mother, and threatened to keep their infant daughter from her. Chyna responded by claiming Kardashian had been physically abusive and filing a restraining order against him. While they’ve since worked out a custody deal, Chyna’s lawyer made it clear that Kardashian “does not have more than 50 percent custody.”
  • Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo
    Over a year after the shooting of Harambe, male gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo
    A new silverback gorilla is now at the Gorilla World habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. >> Read more trending news Mshindi, a 29-year-old western lowland gorilla, came from the Louisville Zoo. He is the first male gorilla to join the zoo since Harambe, who was killed two summers ago. Cincinnati zoo strongly defends decision to shoot Harambe “Mshindi has settled in nicely,” WCPO-TV reported Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of primates as saying. “When working with highly intelligent animals like the great apes, it's imperative for keepers from both zoos involved in a transfer to collaborate and exchange detailed information to ensure a smooth transition.
  • The Latest: U2 cancels St. Louis show due to protests
    The Latest: U2 cancels St. Louis show due to protests
    The Latest on protests over the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black suspect (all times local): 10:10 a.m. The Irish rock band U2 has canceled its Saturday night concert in St. Louis after police told concert organizers that they couldn't provide a typical level of security because of protests. Hundreds marched Friday after a judge acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect. The protests are expected to continue on Saturday. Police say nine city police officers and one State Highway Patrol officer were injured in Friday's protests. There were 23 arrests before 6 p.m. and an unknown number of additional arrests after that. The band says on its website that it can't in good conscience risk its fans' safety. The site outlines plans for refunds. __ 2 a.m. Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man. Hundreds protested Friday. They marched for hours in mostly peaceful demonstrations, until a broken window at the mayor's home and escalating tensions led riot-gear-clad officers to lob tear gas to disperse the crowds. Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. That stirred fears of civil unrest and the erecting of barricades around police headquarters, the courthouse where the trial was held and other potential protest sites. More than 20 arrests were made by early Friday evening. Police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries by the end of the night.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.