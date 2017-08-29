Two dead after New Mexico library shooting

The wait is (almost) over. Georgia’s new beer law, which will allow craft beer and liquor manufacturers to sell directly to consumers, was passed earlier this year , but won’t actually go into effect Sept. 1. Breweries around the state are celebrating with special events starting Thursday and running through the weekend: Intown Atlanta and South Fulton Arches Brewing’s End of Prohibition Party will feature specialty limited release beers, food, Civil War-era portrait-taking and live music from 4-8 p.m. Friday. 3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville. 678-653-2739, archesbrewing.com Eventide Brewing will host a Happy New Beer Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $15-$100 and include a midnight beer to ring in the enactment of the bill and live music, with the pricier tickets also offering tastings and tours. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com Red Brick Brewing Co. will host a Georgia Independence Beer Celebration with live music and catering by Das BBQ. Pay for beer by the pint or flight and take home up to a case to go. 2323 Defoor Hills Road NW, Atlanta. 404-355-5558, redbrickbrewing.com Second Self Beer Company will offer a free half pint starting at midnight Friday, following the last of its tour and tastings. 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com SweetWater Brewing Co. will host New Tours, New Experience Friday-Sunday with $8 tours of the main production facility including three 5 oz samples (upgrade to a souvenir glass for $11); free hourly guided tours of The Woodlands taproom; beers for sale; and food trucks on site. Read more HERE. 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-691-2537, sweetwaterbrew.com North Fulton and Cherokee Gate City Brewing will host Buy Beer, Not Tours starting at 11 a.m. Friday and going through noon on Monday with special pours, live music and food trucks. 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. 678-404-0961 Jekyl Brewing’s Better Late Than Never Party will feature beer, food, live music and more from 4-11:45 p.m. on Friday. 2855 Marconi Drive, Alpharetta. 844-453-5955, jekyllbrewing.com Reformation Brewery’s Free Beer Weekend will offer a complimentary short pour with the purchase of a first pint from Friday-Sunday, 25 percent off FREE*BEER T-shirts and pours of the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jude. 500 Arnold Mill Way, Woodstock. 678-341-0828, reformationbrewery.com Cobb County Starting at midnight on Friday, Burnt Hickory Brewery will offer cases to go of some of their popular brews including Cannon Dragger and Didjits at a special price. 2260 Moon Station Court, Kennesaw. 770-514-8812, burnthickorybrewery.com/ DeKalb County Wild Heaven Beer‘s Late > Never event will offer live painting and music, food from South of Heaven BBQ and beer available by the glass starting at 4 p.m. Friday. 135B Maple St., Decatur. 404-997-8589, wildheavenbeer.com The rest of Georgia Macon Beer Co. will host First Pint Pour from 3-8 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. and a ceremonial first pour at 3:30 p.m. Friday. 345 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 478-216-7117, maconbeercompanycom/ Riverwatch Brewing will host First Pint Pour at 4:30 p.m. Friday. 175 Fourth St., Augusta. 706-421-7177, riverwatchbrewery.com/ Savannah River Brewing Co. will host a Re-Grand Opening : No Tour Required! event Friday-Sunday featuring new beers, old favorites and extended hours. 813 5th St., Augusta. 706-426-8212, savannahriverbrew.com The Southern Brewing Co. will host Goodbye Tours, Hello Pours from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 featuring $10 tours and tastings, food and live music. 231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens. 706-548-7183, sobrewco.com Terrapin Beer Co. will host a Friday Night Pints Kick Off from 5-9 p.m. with live music and beer sales by the pint. 265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens. 706-549-3377, terrapinbeer.com
