Time magazine kicked off the morning with a surprising announcement that its anticipated “Person of the Year” would not be just one person. Instead, the magazine announced it was honoring the women and men who “span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe” for breaking their silence.

>> Read more trending news

The magazine dubbed the group “silence breakers,” devoting the cover to people like actress Ashley Judd, who spawned the public string of sexual harassment and assault allegations against film tycoon Harvey Weinstein. Pop star Taylor Swift is also featured on the cover, since she faced criticism and backlash when she called out her harasser earlier this year.

Related: ‘Silence breakers’ named Time Person of the Year 2017

The article also highlights Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement more than 10 years ago to highlight the stories of underprivileged people of color affected by sexual abuse.

Related: Before Alyssa Milano, #MeToo began with activist Tarana Burke 10 years ago

Early Wednesday morning, Twitter heralded those who courageously made their accounts of sexual abuse public and stood against the powerful forces that previously silenced them.

Since those profiled in the article made mention of President Donald Trump as directly or indirectly part of the issue with sexual harassment, some responding to the announcement mocked the commander in chief as they celebrated the “silence breakers.”

Donald Trump made it into Time’s Person of the Year issue after all: As one of the accused.



The Silence Breakers #PersonOfTheYear https://t.co/EdWLKjhVqs — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 6, 2017

Trump isn’t Person of the Year, but TIME’s piece on The Silence Breakers calls Trump a ‘precipitating factor’ in the #metoo movement. “In this case, you had Harvey Weinstein, and before that you had Trump.” https://t.co/fYaJLcTgq6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2017

To be fair, Donald Trump did, in a way, make it into Time’s #PersonOfTheYear issue after all... As one of the accused.



Congrats to The Silence Breakers #MeToo — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) December 6, 2017