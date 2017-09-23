Trump withdraws White House invitation to Golden State Warriors

President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House after Warrior’s guard Stephen Curry told reporters on Friday that he didn’t want to go.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” the president tweeted Saturday morning

“Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump said.

It’s unclear if the Warriors were even invited to the White House to celebrate their NBA championship title, but Curry said on Friday, “I don’t want to go,” The Hill reported.

Trump’s tweet seemed to come after Fox News aired a segment Saturday morning on Curry’s comments.

When asked why he didn’t want to go, Curry told the SF Gate “that we basically don’t stand for what our president has said, and the things he hasn’t said at the right time.”

Curry commented again on Friday, “You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things - from Kaepernick to what happened with Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change,” Curry told reporters, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’re all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. That’s kind of where I stand on that. I don’t think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

ESPN reported that the team had been in communication with the White House about a visit.

It’s unclear if Trump’s tweet was directed at the entire team or just Curry.