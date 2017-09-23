Trump touts transparency on Twitter

President Donald Trump has no intention of scaling back his Twitter presence.

>> Read more trending news

The president, campaigning for fellow Republican Luther Strange in Alabama on Friday night, touted his provocative and sometimes controversial tweets, CNN reported.

"That is the great thing about Twitter," Trump said during the rally, set just days ahead of the state’s Senate Republican primary runoff election. “You know, when the press is dishonest, which is most of the time, and when they say, like, I don't want to build a wall, I can tweet ‘That was a false story. Boom. Boom. Boom.’”

Trump took more shots at the media while discussing his plans to build a wall on the country’s southern border.

"Well, every once in awhile you hear, ‘Well, he doesn't really want to build the wall,’ I say, ‘Excuse me?’” Trump said.

Trump's Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump, now has almost 39 million followers. His tweets range from calling out the media to announcing White House policies to criticizing foreign leaders, CNN reported.

"Every time he tweets, I am entertained. Sometimes I'm informed. It tells me what to care about today, tells me what he's thinking," Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip and an early Trump supporter, told CNN. “It's transparent. Sometimes it's provocative. Sometimes it's too provocative. I like that, too.”