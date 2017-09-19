Listen Live
National
Trump at the U.N.: What time is the speech, how can I watch?
Close

Trump at the U.N.: What time is the speech, how can I watch?

Trump at the U.N.: What time is the speech, how can I watch?
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during the "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development" meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. From left, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Trump, UN Ambassador Nicky Haley, White House chief of staff John Kelly, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Trump at the U.N.: What time is the speech, how can I watch?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday with topics such as North Korea’s nuclear program, terrorism, and reform of the U.N. itself likely included in the speech.

In brief remarks Trump made at the UN on Monday, he vowed the United States will be “partners in your work” while at the same time took the body to task saying, “We are not seeing the results in line with this investment."

Also on Monday, Trump called up an altered version of his campaign slogan when he promised to “make the United Nations great” - not ”again.” “Make the United Nations great.”

Here is what you need to know about Trump's speech.

What is it: Trump will deliver his first address to the full United Nations General Assembly. Leaders from 193 countries, or their representatives, attend the annual meeting.

What time is the speech: Trump will address the General Assembly around 10:30 a.m. ET.

What will he say: He is expected to talk about the nuclear threat from North Korea and from Iran; the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism, according to The Associated Press. He is also expected to take a couple of swipes at the U.N. itself.

Who won’t be there: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the General Assembly, nor will China’s President Xi Jinping.

What channel is it on: Cable news channels plan to air the speech live as does C-SPAN.

Read More
News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Dad challenges school dress code after 13-year-old daughter punished for 'distracting boys'
    Dad challenges school dress code after 13-year-old daughter punished for 'distracting boys'
    The father of a California middle school girl is standing up for his daughter after she was cited for violating her school’s controversial dress code. >> Watch the news report here According to KTVU, officials at Fisher Middle School in Los Gatos, near San Jose, informed 13-year-old Demetra Alarcon that the romper she wore to school recently was distracting to boys. Her father, Tony, brought her a change of clothes — jean shorts and a tank top — but school officials determined that was outfit inappropriate as well. Luckily, the father found a pair of leggings in the car as backup, but says the dress code unfairly targets girls. >> On Rare.us: High school boys ticked about girls getting dress coded are raising eyebrows with their protest “I mean, today it’s 90 degrees outside, and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress-coded for wearing shorts. And it’s not OK. It needs to change,” Tony Alarcon told CBS News. >> Read more trending news He told the Mercury News: “Demetra isn’t alone. Just sit in Fisher’s parking lot, and you’ll see that. I’ve heard from multiple girls that they just want to be comfortable, but they feel like they’re being pushed into wearing leggings in 100-degree heat. I was told by an administrator that the girls’ clothes are a distraction to the boys. That shouldn’t be a concern.” While Alarcon agrees students should be dressed appropriately for school, he doesn’t agree tank tops in extreme heat are inappropriate. He also added that it’s difficult to find girls’ shorts that meet the school’s 4-inch length requirement in most stores. He finds the regulations on girls’ clothing to be discriminatory, so he’s fighting back, saying, “You have to stand up for what’s right and that’s what I’m doing.” >> On Rare.us: A Catholic high school is under fire for its prom dress code, which appears to body shame female students The school district met last week to discuss the dress code but has not announced any changes. Fisher Principal Lisa Fraser defended the code in a statement that read, “There has always been a dress code. These are standards for reasonable decorum. I do reserve the right to set guidelines for the school, but I want to lead with the pulse of the community and reflect the community’s core values.”
  • 4 US monuments to be scaled back hold artifacts, key habitat
    4 US monuments to be scaled back hold artifacts, key habitat
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to shrink four sprawling national monuments in the U.S. West jeopardizes protections for ancient cliff dwellings, scenic canyons and habitat for endangered fish and threatened Mojave desert tortoises. The recommendations, revealed in a leaked memo submitted to the White House, would scale back two huge Utah monuments — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — along with Nevada's Gold Butte and Oregon's Cascade-Siskiyou. The monuments encompass an area larger than Connecticut and were created by Democratic presidents under a century-old law. Three were created or expanded in President Barack Obama's final weeks in office. President Donald Trump and other critics say presidents have lost sight of the original purpose of the law created by President Theodore Roosevelt, which was designed to protect particular historical or archaeological sites rather than wide expanses. Environmental groups have vowed to take Trump to court if he approves Zinke's recommendations. A closer look at the four monuments set to be downsized: ___ BEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT, UTAH Creation of the 2,100-square-mile (5,500-square-kilometer) monument at the end of Obama's tenure marked a victory for Native Americans and conservationists. It was a blow to Republican leaders who campaigned to prevent what they call a layer of unnecessary federal control that hurts local economies by closing the area to new energy development. Tucked between existing national parks and the Navajo Nation, the monument is on land considered sacred to a coalition of tribes and is home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites. Tribal members visit the area to perform ceremonies, collect herbs and wood for medicinal and spiritual purposes and do healing rituals. The monument features a mix of cliffs, plateaus, towering rock formations, rivers and canyons. In the memo, Zinke highlights the hiking, backpacking, canyoneering, mountain biking and rock climbing. Utah's congressional delegation and top state leaders vowed to work to get the monument repealed. Zinke's recommendation to downsize it to a yet-to-be-determined size came after he toured Bears Ears in May and met with Gov. Gary Herbert and others who oppose the designation. State officials recommended a significant decrease to about 195 square miles. Zinke suggests Trump ask Congress to make the tribes co-managers. Under Obama's designation, they were given an advisory role. ___ CASCADE-SISKIYOU NATIONAL MONUMENT, OREGON The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, covering 175 square miles (453 square kilometers) of mountains, forests and rivers along Oregon's border with California, was expanded by then Obama in his last days. The new areas include habitat for endangered fish such as the shortnose sucker and Lost River sucker. In a July visit, Zinke expressed doubts that much scientific study went behind the drawing of its boundaries. He stressed that the Antiquities Act of 1906, which authorizes a president to create a monument, limits their size 'to the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.' 'Nobody knows how exactly the boundaries were made,' Zinke said. 'Going back, were the boundaries made on the basis of science, best guess? And so those are the things I'm reviewing.' In a 2011 report, a group of scientists said many of the region's species relied on habitat outside the monument's then-boundaries, where they faced threats from logging, grazing and development. The smaller monument also didn't provide continuous protection across different elevations, which is important for migration, especially amid global warming, said the scientists, who supported the expansion. Created by President Bill Clinton in 2000, Cascade-Siskiyou is the first monument set aside solely for the preservation of biodiversity. Two timber companies have challenged the legality of Obama's expansion, saying it reduces the supply of timber sold and jeopardizes their supply. ___ GOLD BUTTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, NEVADA Named for a ghost-town mining site near the confluence of the Colorado and Virgin rivers, the monument covers 464 square miles (1,202 square kilometers) of scenic land northeast of Lake Mead. Dirt roads cross gold grasslands to rugged black mountains, red sandstone formations, Joshua tree forests and sites rich with Native American rock art and artifacts. It is about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas in the remote rangeland over which rancher Cliven Bundy let cows graze for decades before an armed standoff in 2014 with federal land agents. Efforts began decades ago to protect and preserve Gold Butte as critical habitat for the threatened Mojave desert tortoise and rare local species of buckwheat and bear poppy plants. Proponents, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, tried for years to have it designated as a national conservation area before Obama made it a monument in December. Republican members of Nevada's congressional delegation have been vocal opponents. U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei sponsored a measure this year to restrict the ability of future presidents to designate monuments without congressional approval. ___ GRAND STAIRCASE ESCALANTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, UTAH Clinton created the monument in southern Utah in 1996 to preserve scenic cliffs, canyons, waterfalls and arches. Actor and Utah resident Robert Redford appeared at the ceremony. In heavily Republican Utah, the move was viewed as a sneaky example of federal overreach that still irks GOP officials. Many Utah Republicans and some residents say it closed off too many areas to development — including one of the country's largest known coal reserves — that could have helped pay for schools. Gov. Herbert signed a resolution from state lawmakers this year asking Utah's congressional delegation to support shrinking the monument that's nearly 2,700 square miles (5,400 square kilometers), about the size of Delaware. Zinke says in his memo to Trump that there are 'several billion tons of coal and large oil deposits' within its boundaries. He also noted that while the permitted amount of grazing is the same as it was in 1996, the number of cattle in the monument has decreased because of restrictions on moving water lines, vegetation management and maintenance of fences and roads. ___ Associated Press writers Ken Ritter in Las Vegas and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
  • For a new Key West resident, Irma was her welcome-to-town
    For a new Key West resident, Irma was her welcome-to-town
    Prudence Duchene will never forget the day she moved to Key West. It was Aug. 30 — the day a storm brewing in the Atlantic got named Irma. Duchene, 22, was actually waiting to board her Florida-bound flight from Albany International Airport when she saw the news that the newly named tropical storm was headed toward the Keys. She got on the plane, not only moving to Florida as a powerful hurricane loomed but staying in Key West to ride out the storm. She survived, shaken but fine. And, as she said, 'with a fantastic story to tell.' 'I was interviewing for jobs and people kept asking me what I was going to do about the storm,' Duchene said. 'I kept telling them it would be all right, that it was no big deal. And a couple days later, I watched the 11 o'clock advisory and started to wig out. I texted all my friends and said 'I love you' because I didn't know what was going to happen.' Duchene spent three days inside the Key West Courthouse, living off a slew of food that was cooked ahead of time. She is now getting by with the help of generators. Since Irma passed, Duchene has already secured a job in resort management and has been busy in recent days working with friends to aid those in the Keys who need help. Duchene said one radio station in the Keys kept broadcasting during the storm, so she had some idea of Irma's wrath. She couldn't call home for days after the storm passed, not until she found a bike shop with a working land line — and waited an hour in line for her chance at a 30-second phone call to let her family know she was fine. Irma was long gone before she understood the full extent of what the storm did in the Caribbean and in Florida. 'There are (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) wrappers all over parking lots down here now,' Duchene said. 'This is how people are living down here. People waited in line four hours for gas. It's been a very kind of primitive deal. There are a lot of people who are way worse off than we are, but it's also been a very interesting thing to be a part of.' Duchene is from the tiny Adirondack Mountain town of Long Lake, New York, about a two-hour drive north of Albany. It's a very remote place where hurricanes aren't exactly a concern. Snowstorms and wind chill, yes. Winds topping 100 mph and storm surge, no. Much of the work in the Adirondacks is seasonal, and with summer ending the flow of tourist dollars into the local economies tends to slow significantly. That's why Duchene decided to give Key West a try, never thinking she would be immediately greeted by a storm that would leave such a massive impact on her new home. 'The wind was blowing so hard it sounded like thunder,' Duchene said. 'So next time, if it's a Category 4 or something, we'll get the heck out. I'm thankful that we're fine, but it's dangerous.
  • Post-vigil protest for slain Georgia Tech student; 3 arrests
    Post-vigil protest for slain Georgia Tech student; 3 arrests
    Three people were arrested during a protest that followed a vigil for a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police, a university spokesman said. Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said. Georgia Tech issued alerts urging students to shelter indoors Monday night because of violent protests. Video posted on social media showed a police vehicle burning in the street and officers pinning people to the ground as onlookers shouted at them. After Monday's peaceful vigil, about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department, university spokesman Lance Wallace said. A police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment. He said police restored order relatively quickly, and three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. In a statement released through attorney Chris Stewart, Schultz's family urged protesters to remain peaceful. '(W)e ask that those who wish to protest Scout's death do so peacefully. Answering violence with violence is not the answer,' the statement said. The GBI has said an officer responding to a 911 call about 11:17 p.m. Saturday shot Schultz as the student advanced on officers with a knife and refused commands to put down the knife. Stewart said Monday that the GBI confirmed to him that Schultz was holding a multipurpose tool and that the knife blade was not out. Schultz was the one who called 911, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an emailed statement Monday. 'In the call, Shultz describes the person as a white male, with long blonde hair, white T-shirt and blue jeans who is possibly intoxicated, holding a knife and possibly armed with a gun on his hip,' Miles said, adding that three suicide notes were found in Schultz's dorm room. Investigators recovered a multi-purpose tool at the scene but didn't find any guns, Miles said. Flanked by Schultz's parents Monday morning, Stewart said the officer who shot Schultz overreacted. Schultz was having a breakdown and was suicidal but if the officer had used non-lethal force rather than shooting, Schultz could have received treatment, Stewart said. 'The mentally ill are looking for a way out when they're having a full breakdown, and there's no way you should be able to use a police officer to take your life when that person isn't threatened,' Stewart said. Georgia Tech police don't carry stun guns, but are equipped with pepper spray, a spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stewart says he plans to sue over the shooting. Authorities have not identified the officer who shot Schultz. Georgia Tech on Monday refused to release personnel or disciplinary reports involving the officers, saying such information is exempt from Georgia's open records law. Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech. The fourth-year computer engineering student used the name Scout, rather than the given name Scott, and preferred the pronouns 'they' and 'them' rather than 'he' or 'him.' 'I'm bisexual, nonbinary and intersex,' Schultz wrote in a Pride Alliance profile. William Schultz told reporters Monday that his child had a 3.9 GPA and was on track to graduate early in December. Lynne Schultz told the Journal-Constitution over the weekend that her oldest child had struggled with depression and attempted suicide two years ago. After that, Scout Schultz went through counseling, William Schultz said. Scout Schultz spent this past summer at home and there were no obvious problems when school resumed last month, the elder Schultz said. The GBI, through its Crisis Intervention Team, has trained about 10,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officers since it began in 2004, the Atlanta newspaper reported. Some agencies require that training while others don't. It wasn't immediately clear whether the officers who responded Saturday had undergone such training. ___ Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed to this report.
More

