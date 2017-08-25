Listen Live
Trump pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, White House says
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Trump pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, White House says

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump has pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, as he implied he would during a rally on Tuesday, according to a White House statement released Friday evening.

Arpaio was convicted of a criminal charge at the end of last month for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was ultimately booted from office as voters became frustrated over his headline-grabbing tactics and deepening legal troubles.


  • Trump issues guidance on transgender troop ban
    Trump issues guidance on transgender troop ban
    President Donald Trump late Friday followed up on his surprise Twitter announcement and issued an order barring transgender people from joining the U.S. military, while leaving the fate of those already in uniform up to his cabinet. >> Read more trending news The ban will continue beyond Jan. 1 of next year, Trump wrote in his memo, until his cabinet convinces him to do otherwise. The president is also prohibiting government-funded sex-reassignment surgery for troops, “except to the extent necessary to protect the health of an individual who has already begun a course of treatment to reassign his or her sex.”  In issuing his memo, Trump took aim at the Obama administration, which last year reversed the ban on transgender people openly serving in the U.S. military. The government gave the military until this year to start accepting new transgender troops. But Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced a six-month delay, saying that would give the military time to review whether the change would affect its “readiness and lethality.”  “In my judgment,” Trump wrote, “the previous administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that terminating the department’s longstanding policy and practice would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources, and there remain meaningful concerns that further study is needed to ensure that continued implementation of last year's policy change would not have those negative effects.”  Trump has also directed his cabinet to decide how to handle transgender people already serving in the military, saying that until that is done “no action may be taken against such individuals under the policy.”  Last month, Trump announced on Twitter that the government would not “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the U.S. military. As many as 6,630 transgender people are among the nation’s 1.3 million troops, according to a study by the RAND Corp. It’s unknown how many of them are in Georgia, which is home to thousands of U.S. service members and some major military installations, including Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart.  OutServe-SLDN, a nonprofit group that advocates for transgender people, immediately announced it would sue to challenge Trump’s directive.  'The president’s order to remove transgender service members from the United States armed forces and deny them healthcare is nothing less than a purge,” said OutServe-SLDN Executive Director Matt Thorn. “He is implementing this purge based on bigotry, motivated by agents of an ideology that has no concern for the national defense, and in blatant disregard of the experience of career officers who spent more than a year developing and implementing the current policy.”
  • Trump pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, White House says
    Trump pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, White House says
    President Donald Trump has pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, as he implied he would during a rally on Tuesday, according to a White House statement released Friday evening. >> Read more trending news Arpaio was convicted of a criminal charge at the end of last month for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was ultimately booted from office as voters became frustrated over his headline-grabbing tactics and deepening legal troubles.
  • Trump pardons ex-sheriff convicted of defying judge's order
    Trump pardons ex-sheriff convicted of defying judge's order
    President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a 'worthy candidate' for a presidential pardon. The action came several days after Trump, at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon. 'So was Sheriff Joe was convicted for doing his job?' Trump asked supporters. 'I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, OK.' Arpaio, who became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views, was convicted of a misdemeanor for intentionally defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Both politicians questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama's birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges. In the statement Friday night, the White House said, 'Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.
  • Red Cross ready to respond to Hurricane Harvey
    Red Cross ready to respond to Hurricane Harvey
    Every Red Cross chapter in the country right now is working to mobilize volunteers, and that includes right here in Metro Atlanta. “We’re working together as a team because we know this is going to be bad,” explained Communications Officer Sherry Nicholson, who has been with the Red Cross for 25 years. Remember Metro Atlanta’s epic flooding of 2009? During that event, north Georgia received 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with the bull's-eye in Douglas County at 21.03 inches in just 24 hours. That amount will be widespread across southeast Texas. Parts of Texas will receive their typical annual rainfall in just five days. TRENDING STORIES: Hurricane Harvey: Live updates Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to use the internet when you don't have access to the internet PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey slams the Texas coast “We’re all hearing that it’s going to be bad. And it’s easy to forget what a hurricane can do when it stalls out,” Nicholson told Channel 2’s Katie Walls. Harvey will be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Seven Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) will be deployed from Georgia’s Red Cross chapters to assist those in need. Volunteer Joey Riggs showed Walls the inside of one of those trucks, where volunteers will serve food and provide cleanup supplies. Twelve Metro Atlanta volunteers have already left for Louisiana and Texas, and more are on standby. Officials are waiting to see where the need is greatest. “We’re going to fill it up, take as much as we can, and give out as much as we can! After we’re out, go back down the streets and do it again, because there’s going to be a lot of need,” Riggs said. Click here if you would like to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.
  • Judge KO's class-action case from Mayweather-Pacquiao fight
    Judge KO's class-action case from Mayweather-Pacquiao fight
    A federal judge in California knocked out a class-action lawsuit Friday that had been filed on behalf of fight fans and pay-per-view subscribers upset that boxer Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines wasn't 100 percent healthy for his May 2015 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas. In dismissing a consolidated batch of lawsuits, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles nevertheless said he has sympathy for fans around the country who felt deceived that Pacquiao didn't disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight. Mayweather won a 12-round decision in an event that drew record cable TV viewership and criticism that the matchup between two of the best fighters of a generation failed to live up its billing. The judge ruled that fans still got what cable TV providers said viewers paid more than $400 million to see — a boxing match between Pacquiao and Mayweather. 'Plaintiffs had no legally protected interest or right to see an exciting fight, a fight between two totally healthy and fully prepared boxers, or a fight that lived up to the significant pre-fight hype,' Klausner wrote in his 11-page order. 'The reason that competitive sports is so compelling is precisely because the outcome is always at least somewhat uncertain,' the judge said. 'Allowing sports fans to sue ... could destroy the very thing that makes sports fandom so special.' The ruling came one day before another big pay-per-view event — a Saturday fight in Las Vegas between Mayweather and mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor that was drawing pay-per-view comparisons with the Mayweather-Pacquiao event. The complaint filed in 2015 involved dozens of plaintiffs in states including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Maryland and Texas. Mark Tratos, an attorney in Las Vegas for Floyd Mayweather Jr., said the judge decided the fans weren't damaged and had no standing to sue. Hart Robinovitch, a Scottsdale, Arizona, attorney representing more than two dozen clients in 13 states, characterized plaintiffs as 'down, but not out.' He said he may appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. 'There were a lot of angry people,' Robinovitch told The Associated Press. 'Not only the guy who paid $100 for pay-per-view, but anyone who paid for this without knowing the facts.
  • Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey churned toward the middle Texas coast on Friday, prompting evacuations and weather warnings across the southeastern side of the state. >> Read more trending news The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory Friday that Harvey is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories With its arrival will come 'life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.' ﻿Follow us live as we track Harvey’s path and impact: 
