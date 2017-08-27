Trump likely to end DACA program for 'Dreamers,' reports say

A New Jersey waitress couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized customers whose bill totaled $20 left her a $1,200 tip. >> Watch the news report here According to News 12, Brianna Siegel, 21, who works at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, said she “almost collapsed” when she saw the massive tip left by a couple she had struck up a rapport with while serving them. The tip, though, wasn’t apparent at first glance at the completed bill. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news The couple handed Siegel an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. When she opened the envelope, she found a note personally written to her. It read: “Bri, God cares for you. This is not a coincidence. ... Whenever it gets hard, KNOW God got you.” And there was also this: “I looked, and I saw a check written out in my name for $1,200,” she told News 12. “I just keep asking myself, ‘Why me?'” Siegel told NJ.com: “I’m still in shock, to be honest. I never thought I would ever get something like that in my lifetime.” She added: “I nearly fell to the floor. This shows that they’re still nice people out in this world.” >> On Rare.us: The note customers left their waitress in lieu of tipping will make your jaw drop Siegel said she’ll use the money to pay for nursing school and to put toward a new car. Her boss at Bar Louie, Brent Ruhkamp, told News 12 that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. >> Read more trending news “She’s always willing to come in, always willing to help out,” Ruhkamp said. “She’s a great worker for us.” >> Watch more here