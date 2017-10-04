Listen Live
National
Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'
Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'

Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'
Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Las Vegas to visit with victims and first responders affected by the worst mass shooting in American history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS -  President Donald Trump traveled to Las Vegas on Wednesday, three days after a gunman holed up on the 32nd floor of a hotel opened fire on thousands of people gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing nearly 60 people and injuring hundreds more.

>> Read more trending news

﻿>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings﻿

