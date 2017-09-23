Trump continues railing against protesting NFL, NBA players

Outrage from some of the country's top athletes isn't enough to sway President Donald Trump after he rescinded Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House and used incendiary language talking about NFL players who peacefully protest during games.

Trump generated controversy early Saturday with Curry after the former NBA MVP said he had no intention of visiting the White House after his team won this year’s NBA championship. Trump responded that Curry wasn’t invited anyway.

At a political rally in Alabama Friday night, Trump called out NFL players who were protesting by sitting out the national anthem, saying that he would love to see an NFL owner “get that(expletive) off the field.”

In the time since, Trump has been called out by athletes across the NFL and the NBA, who expressed their frustrations with the president. Trump was not swayed, however, as he continued tweeting against protesting players Saturday afternoon.

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem," Trump tweeted later Saturday. "If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

