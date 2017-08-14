Listen Live
BREAKING:

MARTA's credit and debit fare system down

National
Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack
Close

VIDEO: Trump Condemns Deadly Charlottesville Attack

Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump on Monday condemned "the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups," who incite violence based on race two days after a woman was killed during a counterprotest of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • MARTA's credit and debit fare system is down
    MARTA's credit and debit fare system is down
    MARTA’s credit and debit fare system is down system-wide. MARTA’s official Twitter account issued the notification at 1:46 p.m. Monday. Due to a Network Issue the credit & debit fare system is down, system wide.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) August 14, 2017 They said there is a “network issue,” but provided no other details. We’re working to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
  • 81-year-old woman arrested over fake amusement park tickets
    81-year-old woman arrested over fake amusement park tickets
    Police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, are used to getting strange calls as the beach town floods each summer with tourists from nearby Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. Last week, they received a call about an elderly woman who was accused of trying to pass off fake amusement park tickets in order to ride the bumper cars. >> Read more trending news According to a news release on the city’s website, 81-year-old Marilyn Hammerman was in possession of 20 tickets Wednesday, but when the Rockville, Maryland, resident tried to use the tickets, the employee at Funland amusement park immediately recognized them from past incidents. Hammerman was arrested and charged with one count of theft of services under $1,500.00 and released on a $100 unsecured bail. Funland is on the boardwalk in Rehoboth, Delaware, only yards from the ocean and is a staple of the small beach town. It relies completely on the tourist season and shuts down in the winter, when the town’s population dwindles.
  • 'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
    'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
    A 23-year-old man who was 'out for blood' when attempted to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank in a plot similar to the deadly 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building is expected to be formally charged Monday, authorities said. Federal officials said Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre, Oklahoma, was arrested early Saturday in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. Varnell was scheduled to appear in federal court later Monday on a charge of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. Court records do not indicate whether Varnell is represented by an attorney. A federal complaint filed on Sunday says a confidential informant told the FBI in December that Varnell wanted to blow up a building and 'that Varnell was upset with the government and was seeking retaliation.' Officials said Varnell initially wanted to blow up the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C., with a device similar to one used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people and injuring hundreds more. In a series of text messages with the FBI's informant, Varnell 'claimed to have a bunker for when the world (or United States) collapsed' and indicated he was trying to build a team, the complaint states. 'I'm out for blood,' the complaint quotes Varnell's texts. 'When militias start getting formed I'm going after government officials when I have a team.' But an undercover FBI agent posed as someone who could help Varnell build a bomb and the device used was actually inert, authorities said. Varnell's actions were monitored closely for months as the plot developed. 'There was never a concern that our community's safety or security was at risk during this investigation,' said Kathryn Peterson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oklahoma. The undercover agent met face-to-face with him on June 1 to discuss obtaining materials for an ammonium nitrate and fuel oil bomb similar to the one used in the Oklahoma City bombing, the complaint states. Varnell indicated at the meeting that he had previously made homemade explosives and that he 'was of the same mind with people who wanted to use explosives and make a statement,' the complaint says. 'Something needs to be done,' Varnell said, but killing a lot of people was not a good idea, according to the complaint. During text conversations in July, Varnell stated he wanted to conduct the attack after closing hours to prevent casualties but conceded that some bank workers or custodians who were inside the building could be killed or injured in the blast, it says. The complaint says Varnell helped assemble the device and load it into what he believed was a stolen van. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Varnell drove the van by himself from a storage unit in El Reno, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the bank in Oklahoma City, and dialed a number on a cell telephone that he believed would trigger the explosion. The FBI and members of a Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Varnell shortly before 1 a.m. The complaint also states that Varnell prepared a statement to be posted on Facebook after the explosion which reads in part that the attack was 'retaliation against the freedoms that have been taken away from the American people' and 'an act done to show the government what the people think of its actions.' If convicted, Varnell faces between five and 20 years in prison. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
