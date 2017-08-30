Trump breaks with previous presidents in response to natural disasters

Every president, going back to George H. W. Bush, has had to handle a natural disaster during his term.

For the aforementioned Bush, it was Hurricane Andrew. For his son, President George W. Bush, it was Hurricane Katrina. Bill Clinton faced the devastation of deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma, and Barack Obama experienced Superstorm Sandy.

>> Read more trending news

One thing all these leaders had in common was their response to the victims — from reassuring messages of hope to comforting hugs.

Focus on the victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to the Washington Post, was missing from President Donald Trump’s visit to Texas on Tuesday.

“He made virtually no mention of the storm's victims, and there was no indication he met with any. He didn't call for donations or volunteers. He didn't mourn the dead,” the Post reported.

>> Related: 8 tips when donating to Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts

Read the full story on how past presidents responded to natural disasters here.

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House on on August 29, 2017 heading for Texas to observe the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and relief efforts.