Tropical storms Jose, Katia become Category 1 hurricanes

Two tropical storms have been upgraded to hurricanes.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Jose is currently a Category 1 storm.

The storm is east of Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 11 a.m. AST, Jose was about 715 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The hurricane was moving west northwest at 18 mph.

The government of Antigua issued a hurricane watch for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda and a tropical storm watch for the islands of Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.

NOAA said Hurricane Jose is expected to decrease slightly in forward speed in the next couple of days but is expected to strengthen in wind speed in the next two days. The agency said Jose is expected to become “a major hurricane” on Friday.



Hurricane Katia, in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, has already triggered a watch in the Mexican state of Veracruz, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is currently a Category 1 hurricane, according to Agence France-Presse.

As of 10 a.m. AST Thursday, Katia had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was stationary, according to NOAA.

Katia has triggered a hurricane warning in parts of Mexico, from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde, and a tropical storm warning is in place north of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco and south of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz.

The storm isn’t expected to move much through late Thursday but is forecast to approach the Mexican coast late Friday or early Saturday, according to NOAA.