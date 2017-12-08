Listen Live
National
Trent Franks resigns amid new info on surrogacy talks with staffers
Close

Trent Franks resigns amid new info on surrogacy talks with staffers

Trent Franks resigns amid new info on surrogacy talks with staffers
Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) l(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trent Franks resigns amid new info on surrogacy talks with staffers

By: Rare.us

After announcing that he would resign in late January, U.S. Rep Trent Franks stepped down from his position as an Arizona congressman on Friday immediately after new revelations about his past inappropriate conversations with staffers came to light.

>> Read more trending news

According to reports, Franks repeatedly pressured a former aide to carry his child — even offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate. The former staffer indicated that he asked her on four different occasions to act as a surrogate in exchange for money after discussing his and his wife’s infertility problems with her.

Additional sources told Politico they had also been approached by Franks about surrogacy while working for him. Both women were concerned that the congressman was asking them to have sexual relations with him, as it was unclear whether he was proposing to impregnate the staffers through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization because he reportedly opposes procedures that discard embryos.

The representative denied the allegations on Friday via a spokesperson, but acknowledged the previous day that he had indeed discussed surrogacy with staffers and apologized for it. He insisted, however, that he “absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff.” Afterwards, he indicated that he would resign at the end of January — a process that has clearly been sped up a great deal since.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was alerted of the initial accusations two weeks ago when someone contacted his office with “troubling” information about Franks’ behavior toward a former employee. Ryan’s team interviewed the staffer and briefed the congressman on her story. He then urged Franks to step down.

Franks announced the news of his immediate resignation in a mysterious statement that failed to address the allegations and instead pointed to his wife’s recent hospitalization as the reason for his sudden departure:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to wait until Monday to announce the date of a special election for a midterm replacement for Franks.

News

  • Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday amid a winter storm in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines said it canceled about 625 flights Friday. The Atlanta-based airline is thinning its operation due to the impact of the storm, including the need to de-ice planes. Delta normally operates about 950 departures a day from Atlanta. Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson said it canceled more than 60 flights and advised passengers to check their flight status. De-icing throughout the day could cause delays of other flights, according to Southwest. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say they continue to monitor the weather, and advised travelers to check with airlines on the status of flights. Delta has waived certain change fees for passengers scheduled to fly Friday and Saturday who want to change their travel plans. The airline also advised travelers to check their flight status frequently and sign up for mobile or e-mail flight notifications. Dallas-based Southwest said passengers with reservations for Friday can rebook or travel standby without an additional charge. Other airlines are also waiving certain change fees for Atlanta travelers with flights booked for Friday, including Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, United and American. — Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook. LEARN MORE: PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER Delta waives change fees for travelers ahead of snow threat Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference? Metro Atlanta prepares for snow MyAJC.com weather page
  • 19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
    19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
  • Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    A new lawsuit accuses 'Superman Returns' director Bryan Singer of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party on a yacht more than a decade ago.The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle claims that Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman while giving him a tour of the vessel as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on a bed and raped him.In a statement Friday, attorney Andrew Brettler said Singer 'categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.'Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now,' the statement said. 'Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.'The statement also took issue with a lawyer for the accuser, Jeffrey Herman, who filed a sex abuse lawsuit against Singer and other Hollywood executives in 2014 on behalf of former child actor and model Michael Egan.Within months, Egan's case was dismissed, and Herman eventually paid a settlement and apologized to two of the executives, saying, 'I believe that I participated in making what I now know to be untrue and provably false allegations against you.'Egan pleaded guilty to fraud in an unrelated federal case in 2015.'Notwithstanding his track record, this same lawyer is coming after Bryan again,' Singer's lawyer said in the statement Friday. 'We are confident that this case will turn out the same way the Egan case did.'Michael Pfau, a Seattle-based lawyer for Sanchez-Guzman, has represented many sex abuse victims, including cases that have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in payments from the Catholic church, Mormon church and the Boy Scouts.He said he was not involved in Egan's case but began working on Sanchez-Guzman's case with a referral from Herman.'Abusers often deny these accusers at first,' Pfau said Friday. 'Our client has a very credible story. To equate him with someone who lives in a different state and was involved in different circumstances isn't relevant.'Singer, who also directed several 'X-Men' movies and 'The Usual Suspects,' is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.Allegations have also ensnared Kevin Spacey, who starred in the 'The Usual Suspects.'Last weekend, Britain's The Sunday Times reported that Gabriel Bryne, one of Spacey's co-stars in that 1995 film, said production on it was once abruptly shut down for two days because Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances toward a younger actor.
  • Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
    Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
  • Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    The next time this “bodybuilder” reaches for a weight, it might be his last. >> Read more trending news Kirill Tereshin, 21, of Pyatigorsk, Russia, made headlines when footage of his massively swollen biceps spread across the web, but according to doctors, he may not have them for much longer. Doctors warned the ex-soldier that his regular injections of a chemical called synthol are putting him at risk of being paralyzed or having his arms amputated. According to the Daily Mail, synthol is made up of 85 percent oil, 7.5 percent lidocaine and 7.5 percent alcohol. Tereshin — popularly known as “Russian Popeye” for obvious reasons — says he mixes his injections with olive oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol. The unabashed Tereshin has no plans of slowing down his risky usage — at least until his biceps measure 27 inches. With one and a half gallons of the unstable injections under his skin so far, his strained muscles measure in at 24 inches. According to Professor Evgeny Lilin, a Russian doctor, he risks “abscesses” developing and “then inflammation, and he [will be at risk of] a stroke.” Even if the 21-year-old stopped today, the chemicals “will remain in his muscles for the next five to seven years,” Lilin said. According to the Daily Mail, Tereshin plans to use his freakish muscles to make him famous — seemingly more than he is now. He is reportedly considering becoming an adult film star. “I would like to get more than one million subscribers on Instagram and to stop working,” he said. “I love to be recognizable.”
  • Column: 4-team playoff is fine, but 8 would be perfect
    Column: 4-team playoff is fine, but 8 would be perfect
    Naturally, the four coaches on the podium were happy with the system the way it is.They've all got a shot at the national championship.But, as Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Alabama's Nick Saban, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Georgia's Kirby Smart gathered at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, it was clear that others should've been up there with them.Ohio State's Urban Meyer, for sure.Southern Cal's Clay Helton, too. Central Florida's Josh Heupel , as well. (Or Scott Frost , if he had chosen to stay with the Knights a bit longer to take a run at a title.)The final spot could've gone to either Paul Chryst of Wisconsin or Gus Malzahn of Auburn.More isn't always better, but in this case it would be.There's no good reason not to expand the College Football Playoff to eight teams.'I'm not opposed to it,' said Swinney, the only one who seemed open to the idea.But, he quickly added, 'I kind of like what we have.'An eight-team playoff makes so much sense, we're likely to go years before the inevitable happens.But, rest assured, that day is coming.Might as well get to it.All five Power Five conference champions should get an automatic spot, which would make every one of their title games a playoff before the actual playoff. That was essentially the case this year, with Clemson (Atlantic Coast), Oklahoma (Big 12) and Georgia (Southeastern) all getting in by winning their respective leagues.Made for a pretty thrilling day, didn't it?But Ohio State (Big Ten) and Southern Cal (Pac-12) were left out. Instead, the selection committee handed the fourth playoff spot went to once-beaten Alabama, which didn't even win the SEC West.Now, this isn't a knock on the Crimson Tide, which has been college football's dominant program for the past decade and very well could win the fifth national title of the Saban era. Alabama (11-1) was ranked No. 1 all year by The Associated Press — until a 26-14 loss at Auburn in the regular-season finale , which was enough to knock the Tide out of the SEC championship game as well.On paper, at least, Bama probably deserved the nod over Ohio State (11-2) and certainly Southern Cal (11-2).But conference titles should be the first point of entry for any playoff system, and that has always been the most glaring flaw with a four-team playoff and five major conferences.'There's never going to be a magic number. If we have eight, (Nos.) 9 and 10 are going to be upset. If we have 16, 17 and 18 are going to be upset,' Riley said. 'I think the final four has been great. I think the biggest thing to me is people need to have realistic expectations. You're not going to go to the playoff every single year. Only four teams can do it.'But let's envision how much better an eight-team playoff would be.The five Power Five champions would be in automatically, seeded 1 through 5. This season, that would've been Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State and Southern Cal. The best of the rest, from the so-called Group of Five, would also be guaranteed a berth. What a story that would've been with Central Florida (or, as they prefer to be called, UCF), who won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect 12-0 mark just two seasons after going 0-12 .Wouldn't it have been great to see the Knights get a shot at the big boys, just like those Cinderella teams that add so much appeal to the NCAA basketball tournament?That still leaves room for two wild-card berths. Alabama would've been an easy choice, and Wisconsin (12-1) likely would've gotten the last spot after a perfect regular season was marred only by a loss to Ohio State in a Big Ten title game that went right to the wire.Auburn (10-3), which had victories over both Georgia and Alabama in the past month, also could've made a pretty strong case.As Riley said, there's always going to be plenty of room for debate and controversy no matter how many teams you take.Nothing wrong with that.'I don't care if we have 68 teams in it,' Saban said. 'We'll still have a two-hour show on who shouldn't have got in it, just like they do in basketball.'An eight-team playoff would hardly dilute the postseason product, other than making the bowls even more irrelevant than most of them already are. Frankly, we consider that another huge plus (sorry, fans of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl).Holding the quarterfinals around Christmas (this year, Dec. 23 would've been the date) seems to work just fine within the constraints of the academic calendar, since everyone has completed exams and gone on their holiday break anyway. If an extra round of games is deemed too much to ask of the players (yeah, like that's ever been a concern), eliminate one of those meaningless regular-season games (Alabama vs. Mercer we could do without).If the six major bowls — Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Orange, Peach and Fiesta — want to have a truly meaningful game every season, they could divvy up the quarterfinals and semifinals instead of settling for a semi once every three years. Or, if three rounds of neutral-site games is deemed unfeasible, hold the quarterfinals at campus sites, with the top four seeds getting home games.This season, it would've looked like this in the opening round: Clemson vs. Central Florida, Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin, Georgia vs. Alabama, and Ohio State vs. Southern Cal.Sounds like a plan.Let's get to it.___Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry___For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
