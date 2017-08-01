Listen Live
Transgender man gives birth to baby boy
Photo Credit: Miho Aikawa/Getty Images
Newborn baby (stock photo).

Transgender man gives birth to baby boy

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORTLAND, Ore. -  A transgender Oregon man has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

According to CNN, Portland man Trystan Reese, 34, and his partner, 31-year-old Biff Chaplow, welcomed their first biological child, Leo Murray Chaplow, on July 14. The newborn joins the couple's two adopted children – Chaplow's niece and nephew.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son

"WE ARE HEADING HOME!!!" the couple wrote on Facebook. "Leo has received a clean bill of health (and so has Trystan) so we are happily heading back home to settle into our new life with our newest little addition."

>> See the post here

WE ARE HEADING HOME!!! Leo has received a clean bill of health (and so has Trystan) so we are happily heading back home to settle into our new life with our newest little addition.

Posted by Biff and I on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Reese, who was born biologically female, stopped taking male hormones while trying to conceive, KATU reported last month.

"We've been under medical supervision the entire time to make it as healthy and safe as possible," Reese told CNN in June.

One sleepy baby and one very proud daddy!!!

Posted by Biff and I on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Chaplow told KATU that Leo's birth was "a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life," adding, "To see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.”

Read more here or here.

