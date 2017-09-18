Listen Live
Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know
Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know

Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know
Photo Credit: Staff Writer
E.L. Hubbard photography Shoppers rush into the Toys R’ Us on Miamisburg Centerville Rd. in Miami Twp. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011.

Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know

By: daytondailynews.com

Iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection within the next few weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more trending news

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the toy company may file in Richmond, Virginia, sometime before the retailer’s most important season: Christmas.

Toys ‘R’ Us did not immediately respond to this news outlet’s request for comment.

Here are three things to know about Toys ‘R’ Us and bankruptcy protection:

1. Toys ‘R’ Us is billions of dollars in debt. The company was $5 billion in debt as of April 29, according to a USA Today report. The company saw a net loss of $164 million in the first quarter and a consolidated net sales decline of $113 million, according to the report.

2. The toy store is looking for help in restructuring, according to reports. Reports say the company has most of its seasonal merchandise, but its suppliers are withholding items until the retailer can pay cash for them right away. The company hired the law firm Kirkland and Ellis to help pay down about $400 million in debt by the year’s end, according to USA Today.

3. Chapter 11 could allow the company to keep stores open while restructuring debt. Unlike the recent Chapter 7 filing of bridal clothier Alfred Angelo, Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to restructure debt without liquidating assets.

Read More
  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Elderly woman knocked to ground by police during St. Louis protest
    Elderly woman knocked to ground by police during St. Louis protest
    A woman attending a protest in St. Louis was trampled by police as they marched to meet protesters and rioters after civil unrest engulfed the city following the acquittal of a former police officer accused of murdering an African-American man in 2011. >> Read more trending news The scary moment was captured by a Fox2now’s news helicopter Friday as it covered the protests. The woman, who appears to be a senior citizen, is seen wearing a white skirt and red top and looks to be unarmed as she steps in front of the police officers, who were using pepper spray to break up the protests. The woman’s identity has not been revealed. It also is unknown whether or not she is facing charges in the incident.
  • Protests erupt at Georgia Tech following vigil for student killed by campus police
    Protests erupt at Georgia Tech following vigil for student killed by campus police
    Protests unfolded Monday night on Georgia Tech's campus after a vigil held for the student who was shot and killed by campus police over the weekend. The university sent out a campus alert about 'violent protests' on campus urging students to 'seek shelter in a secure location.' Scout Schultz was shot once in the heart after a confrontation with four Georgia Tech Police Department officers around 11p.m. Saturday. Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the officers responded to call of a person possibly armed with a gun and knife near a dormitory and parking deck. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is on scene of the protests. Wilfon reports what appears to be a Georgia Tech campus police officer was loaded into an ambulance for an apparent head injury. We've learned Georgia Tech police requested assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.  We'll have more information on this breaking story on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   GTENS ALERT: Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Take Immediate Action Now!— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017 GTENS ALERT: Stay inside due to violent protests on campus. Avoid Hemphill Avenue. Stay inside until told otherwise.— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017 Georgia Tech police and an ambulance have lined this street on campus. Working to learn more. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MZPOz3LwLO — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017 Georgia Tech right now. pic.twitter.com/6BR2w54hZE — ㅤSebastian (@RealSebGonz) September 19, 2017 What appears to be a Georgia Tech officer was loaded into this ambulance. Apparent head injury. pic.twitter.com/dZjr30k6XA — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017
  • Police seize more than 60 dogs, other animals from alleged puppy mill
    Police seize more than 60 dogs, other animals from alleged puppy mill
    Fulton County police seized dozens of dogs in what they're calling a puppy mill at a warehouse. Sixty dogs were rescued along with 53 lizards and a rabbit, according to police. TRENDING STORIES: EQUIFAX BREACH: Consumer Adviser Clark Howard answers YOUR questions 1 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Caribbean islands Family of Georgia Tech shooting victim demanding answers Only Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez was there when authorities made the arrests. We've learned the dogs were abused, some with eye and skin infections. The evidence suggesting other illegal activity was also taking place in this warehouse. The story all new on the channel 2 action news night beat at 11. 
  • Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know
    Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy? 3 things to know
