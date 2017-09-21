Toddler struck in the face with 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins game was briefly stopped in the fifth inning Wednesday afternoon after a toddler was reportedly struck in the mouth by a 105 mph foul ball.

Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

Todd Frazier immediately dropped to a knee after fouling the ball into the stands, and other players quickly followed suit.

“I thought of my kids. I have two kids under 3 years old and I just hope she’s all right,” Frazier said later, according to The Associated Press. “I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball’s coming at 120 miles an hour at them and the ball’s hooking. So it’s like if you’ve never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven’t, it’s very tough.”

The young girl hit was with her grandparents at the game, according to an official https://t.co/LosxIFulmt — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 20, 2017

The girl reportedly was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

According to ESPN, the girl's father said late Wednesday that it was "too early to tell" whether his daughter would need surgery but that "she's doing all right."

