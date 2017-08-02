A woman was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses after two pit bulls attacked and killed her grandson Tuesday at her northeast Georgia home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Sandra Adams also was charged with second-degree cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. when Adams was babysitting the 20-month-old child at her home in Hartwell, which is in Hart County, about 110 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Adams and the child were outside, the GBI said. Adams attempted to reenter her residence when the pit bulls at the house ran out the back door, knocked Adams down and attacked the child.

Adams got the dogs back into the residence and picked up the child, the GBI said. Adams and the child’s mother, Amy Adams, took the child to an urgent care facility.

The child was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m., the GBI said.

Sandra Adams had been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance maintaining disorderly animals, according to the GBI.



Police and animal control officers secured the dogs, which are being held in separate locations.