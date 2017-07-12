TLC returns to the charts with new album

TLC is enjoying a notable return.

>> Read more trending news

The Atlanta-rooted girl group, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, landed at No. 1 this week on Billboard’s Top Independent Albums chart with their self-titled release, the first new music from the now-duo in 15 years.

The album, prefaced by the well-received singles “Way Back” and “Haters,” was born from a Kickstarter campaign that began in 2015 and raised more than $435,000.

In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Thomas said that she thinks fans appreciate TLC’s new music because of the timing.

“People are kind of wanting that, not necessarily the ‘90s sound, but it was great music, the lyrical content was amazing. It was music that fed you and because people have been wanting that, it’s a good time for it,” she said.

﻿>> Read the rest of the interview here﻿

In addition to conquering the Independent Albums chart, TLC hit the Top 10 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart and No. 13 on the Top Current and Digital Albums chart. The album came in at No. 38 on the overall Billboard 200.

In the U.K., where the duo will head this fall, “TLC” hit No. 1 on the Top 40 R&B Albums chart.

TLC recently began their headlining stint on the “I Love the ‘90s- The Party Continues” tour.