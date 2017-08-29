A California woman found a tiny frog in her packaged salad, but instead of killing the amphibian, it’s now the family pet.

Becky Garfinkel, 37, of Corona, said she bought the packaged spring mix salad from Target last Wednesday and after she was almost finished eating it, she noticed the little frog, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I was going to stab at it and take a bite, and I see it … and I scream,” Garfinkel told the Times.

The frog was doused in salad dressing, but still alive and Garfinkel said her familty just couldn’t abandon it. So they kept it as their family pet and named it Lucky.

“He survived so much,” Garfinkel told the Times. “I am just happy he survived and I didn’t eat him.”

After contacting Target about the salad surprise, the company offered Garfinkel a $5 gift card. Garfinkel also reached out to Taylor Farms, the company that produces the salads, which launched an investigation, the Times reported.