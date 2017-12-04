Time announces Person of the Year finalists

President Donald Trump might be Time’s Person of the Year.
Or it might be Kim Jong Un.
Or Colin Kaepernick.
Or the #MeToo Movement.
Despite Trump’s recent tweet suggesting he’d passed on the honor, the magazine hasn’t declared who makes the cut but is releasing its short list.
Trump, who was named POTY in 2016, joins Amazon/Washington Post chief Jeff Bezos, Chinese President Xi Jinping, special counsel Robert Mueller, film director Patty Jenkins, the Dreamer movement and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as finalists this year.
According to Time, here is the list of Person of the Year candidates, and why they made the cut:
Jeff Bezos
Bezos is the CEO of Amazon and became the richest man in the world in 2017, worth $100 billion as of November.
The Dreamers
They are the thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. The Trump administration has said it plans to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
Patty Jenkins
Jenkins directed the smash hit “Wonder Woman.” She is the first female director to break the $100 mark in an opening weekend. She’s been tapped to direct the film’s sequel.
Kim Jong Un
Un, the leader of North Korea, has been threatening the United States while nuclear war, launching test intercontinental ballistic missiles in recent months, that if successful, could hit the U.S. He has also been trading harsh words and insults with President Trump.
Colin Kaepernick
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started taking a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racism that has spread, not only througout sports, but to schools and private life. His silent protest has morphed into a commentary by many across the country against President Trump.
#MeToo Movement
The hashtag MeToo trended after allegations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein came to light. Since then, allegations against other big names in Hollywood and entertainment have cost many high-powered men their jobs, multiple media outlets have reported. MeToo allowed women, and men, to join forces on social media to show that they too were victims of sexual harassment.
Robert Mueller
Mueller was named special counsel investigating the Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia and its quest to influence the 2016 presidential election. So far four people have been charged and the investigation continues.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has cracked down businessmen and members of the royal family who have been accused of corruption, according to Time.
Donald Trump
Trump was named the magazine’s Person of the Year for 2016. Since taking office,
he “has spent his first year in the Oval Office attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama administration, from health care to immigration policy, environmental regulations to tax reform, all while continuing to spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed,” Time notes.
Xi Jinping
President of China, Xi Jinping, is considered one of the country’s most powerful leaders ever. He was granted a second five-year term and has been added to the Communist Party’s constitution, Time reported.
Time will make the announcement Wednesday morning as to who is it’s Person of the Year.
