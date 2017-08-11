Even the biggest Tim Tebow hater in the world has to crack a smile at this one. Maybe even shed a tear or two.

How could you not?

The Florida quarterbacking legend turned professional baseball player has created another “wow” moment for fans during his journey through the minor leagues.

Tebow, who is playing for the St. Lucie Mets in the New York Mets minor league system, shared a special moment with nine-year-old Seth Bosch on July 29.

Bosch, who has since turned 10, is a highly functioning autistic child who badly wanted to meet Tebow at a recent game in Port Charlotte, Fla., according to a report from Tampa Bay Times columnist Martin Fennelly.

He got his wish… and then some.

While Tebow was on deck during the game last month, Bosch approached the former Heisman Trophy winner. Breaking from his focus, Tebow took a moment to acknowledge the boy and share a quick interaction, which thrilled Bosch.

And you know what happened next. Tebow stepped to the plate and deliver a home run while the boy sobbed with joy.

“When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,” his mother Ileanna Bosch told Tampa Bay Times’ Martin Fennelly. “And then Tim hit the homer. I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

You have to watch this interaction, which was captured on Facebook Live by the boy’s mother. It was really something special.

If you want to skip right to the shake, go to about 1:50 in the nearly 10 minute long video. If you want to see Tebow’s hit, then skip to about 7:05 in the video.