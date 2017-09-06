Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say

Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia.

WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose.

A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning.

Have you heard? There's a TIGER on the loose!!! Reported on I75 at Jodeco Rd in Henry Co. I'm on the hunt. My live report, next. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EYc07iVE04 — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 6, 2017

Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety."

Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard.

He said the tiger tried to attack his dog.

Just interviewed the man who spotted the Tiger. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aKDjPE28Om — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 6, 2017

